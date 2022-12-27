ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jerry Jones on 'Confident' Cowboys vs. Eagles III: 'I'd Love It!'

By Richie Whitt
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVhGv_0jvazXND00

As his team enters Week 17, Cowboys owner Jerry is already eyeing a potential rematch with the Eagles.

The last three times they've met in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of those wins - in 1992 and 1995 - led to Super Bowls.

If this year's road to another championship is routed through Philly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fine with it. Despite Philadelphia's NFL-best record and the fact that a post-season rematch would be played at Lincoln Financial Field, Jones said Tuesday he welcomes Cowboys-Eagles III come January.

"I'd love it!" Jones said on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan . "Because that would mean we're far into the playoffs."

The Cowboys beat the Eagles in the playoffs in 2009, in addition to the the two '90s wins. In the teams' only other postseason meeting, Philadelphia won the 1980 NFC Championship Game on its way to a loss in Super Bowl XV.

Behind Dak Prescott's heroics and a late defensive stand, the Cowboys beat the Eagles, 40-34, on Christmas Eve in Arlington .

"I'm very impressed with Philadelphia and, therefore, very impressed with our win," Jones said. "That's a tough team, and they're going be tough against anyone in playoffs ... including us."

The 11-4 Cowboys can beat the 13-2 Eagles without Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles can beat the Cowboys without Prescott (as they did, 26-17, in Week 6). A full-strength rubber match, better known as the NFC Championship Game, could take place on Jan. 29.

Said Prescott of the chances of a third and decisive meeting : "Very confident it will happen."

The Cowboys still have a chance to surpass the Eagles and win the NFC East, but would need to win their remaining two games (at Tennessee, at Washington) and have Philly lose its final two (vs. Saints, vs. Giants).

Eagles players "stealing" the Cowboys' Salvation Army kettle bell touchdown celebration will likely fuel the fire of the rivalry.

