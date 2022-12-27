Read full article on original website
Three injured in Blue Hills Drive NE structure fire: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE. According to firefighters, they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility.
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
House fire on Oakwood Circle in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department responded to 296 Oakwood Circle to the report of a house fire. Crews responded, and upon arrival E-3 discovered a fire in the front yard and the home full of smoke. According to firefighters, E-3 made entry to the home and...
Molly's Creek bridge closed after 'vehicle strike' in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're trying to cross the bridge over Molly's Creek on Winfall Road you'll need to follow a detour instead. The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that a vehicle strike has closed the bridge. The bridge is located 1.3 miles east of Brookneal Highway,...
Cold snap causes waterline breaks in Lynchburg, burst pipe at women's healthcare center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Our community is seeing the impacts of this cold snap. Water crews have been working to fix almost a dozen waterline breaks in Lynchburg. In addition, Women's Health Services of Central Virginia closed Tuesday due to a burst pipe. Employees there showed up to work...
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
Rescue crews working to save horse from frozen pond in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co, Va. (WSET) — Multiple emergency rescue units are working to save a horse in Bedford County. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page late Tuesday night about a horse that had fallen into an icy pond. They say the rescue is happening at a...
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
Amherst Fire Dept. announces death of former assistant chief
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst Fire Department has announced the death of a former Assistant Fire Chief. The department shared Thursday evening that William Allen Ogden Jr. has died. SEE ALSO: 32-year-old man dead, young girls injured after car crashes into mailbox in Campbell Co. "We offer our...
Montgomery Co. Fire & EMS Department says there was a structure fire on Izaak Walton Lane
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a structure fire in the 1100 block of Izaak Walton Lane Tuesday morning. Just before 9:00 a.m., officials said that Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, and Christiansburg Rescue were dispatched to this structure fire. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies...
Noodles and Company coming to Lynchburg, looking to hire 25 people
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new and delicious eatery just announced it will be coming to the Hill City in 2023. A spokesperson from Noodles and Company confirmed on Thursday that they will be opening a new location in Lynchburg. SEE ALSO: Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand...
'Be aware:' Pulaski police warn on recent trailer thefts in the New River Valley
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is warning the public about recent trailer thefts in the New River Valley. The Pulaski Police Department is seeking the public's help regarding a grand larceny of a trailer from a doctor's office on Bob White Blvd. Police said on December...
Bee Line Transport in Lynchburg offering free rides and towing for NYE
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local towing company is asking you to "BEE" safe and don't drink and drive. Bee Line Transport Inc. in Lynchburg will be offering free "tows" from 11:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve night until 2:00 a.m. in the morning on New Year's Day. "New...
Shell casings recovered on Stokes Street in Danville: Officials
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Shell casings were recovered in Danville, Matt Bell with Danville police tells ABC13. According to Bell, this incident happened at the 800 block of Stokes Street. This incident remains under investigation, Bell said. ABC13 is working to learn more.
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg announces the Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites for residents. The City of Lynchburg said residents may place their undecorated Christmas trees on the curb for collection on their scheduled brush and bulk collection week. According to the City of Lynchburg,...
Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
32-year-old man dead, young girls injured after car crashes into mailbox in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Christmas evening, Corey Alkire was driving in Campbell County when he died after a crash, leaving three daughters behind. Virginia State Police said he was trying to turn left from Cabin Field Road onto Stage Road when his car ran off the road.
Danville awarded $5 million to help restore White Mill building
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville has been awarded a $5 million grant from the state's Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) to support the restoration and rehabilitation of the former White Mill building at 424 Memorial Drive. The grant, which was announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin as part...
COVID-19 cases rise after holidays; officials pushing new bivalent booster
(WSET) — The wicked winter weather last week didn't just bring colder temperatures. It also brought a feared increase in COVID-19 cases that the CDC warned about. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Departments said that as of Tuesday, there are 78,348 reported cases of COVID-19 in the area. That number is up by 539.
