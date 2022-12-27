ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

Three injured in Blue Hills Drive NE structure fire: Firefighters

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE. According to firefighters, they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility.
ROANOKE, VA
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
BEDFORD, VA
House fire on Oakwood Circle in Danville: Firefighters

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department responded to 296 Oakwood Circle to the report of a house fire. Crews responded, and upon arrival E-3 discovered a fire in the front yard and the home full of smoke. According to firefighters, E-3 made entry to the home and...
DANVILLE, VA
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
MONETA, VA
Amherst Fire Dept. announces death of former assistant chief

AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst Fire Department has announced the death of a former Assistant Fire Chief. The department shared Thursday evening that William Allen Ogden Jr. has died. SEE ALSO: 32-year-old man dead, young girls injured after car crashes into mailbox in Campbell Co. "We offer our...
AMHERST, VA
Noodles and Company coming to Lynchburg, looking to hire 25 people

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new and delicious eatery just announced it will be coming to the Hill City in 2023. A spokesperson from Noodles and Company confirmed on Thursday that they will be opening a new location in Lynchburg. SEE ALSO: Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Shell casings recovered on Stokes Street in Danville: Officials

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Shell casings were recovered in Danville, Matt Bell with Danville police tells ABC13. According to Bell, this incident happened at the 800 block of Stokes Street. This incident remains under investigation, Bell said. ABC13 is working to learn more.
DANVILLE, VA
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
RUSTBURG, VA
Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg announces the Christmas tree collection and drop-off sites for residents. The City of Lynchburg said residents may place their undecorated Christmas trees on the curb for collection on their scheduled brush and bulk collection week. According to the City of Lynchburg,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
ROANOKE, VA
Danville awarded $5 million to help restore White Mill building

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville has been awarded a $5 million grant from the state's Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) to support the restoration and rehabilitation of the former White Mill building at 424 Memorial Drive. The grant, which was announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin as part...
DANVILLE, VA
COVID-19 cases rise after holidays; officials pushing new bivalent booster

(WSET) — The wicked winter weather last week didn't just bring colder temperatures. It also brought a feared increase in COVID-19 cases that the CDC warned about. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Departments said that as of Tuesday, there are 78,348 reported cases of COVID-19 in the area. That number is up by 539.
ROANOKE, VA

