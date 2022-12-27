ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Woman slashed in the face during fight with alleged drug dealers in Manhattan: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0zcx_0jvazL1j00

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was slashed in the face while allegedly selling drugs in Manhattan early Tuesday, police said.

The woman and her boyfriend were allegedly selling drugs from a table on West 37th Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues, at around 1:15 a.m. when they got into a fight with another group of dealers, according to the NYPD. The woman was slashed multiple times, including once in the face, during the altercation, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 21

The One and Only
2d ago

That woman and her man got what they deserved. Let the criminals sort themselves out. Maybe they both learned a lesson. Stop dealing drugs illegally. Hell, stop all of it. legal or illegal. Recreational drugs are destroying our cities.

Reply
3
Shauleen
2d ago

there have been no arrests? excuse me...?! when selling drugs in broad daylight becomes the new norm....

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man fatally shot after violent struggle with police in Queens: NYPD

ARVERNE, Queens (PIX11) — Police fatally shot a man in Queens on Thursday night after a brief chase and struggle, NYPD officials confirmed. A police sergeant and two officers were investigating a lobby on Beach 56th Street near Beach Channel Drive around 8 p.m. when at least two men took off running, NYPD Chief of Patrol […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man charged in assault of baby son, who later died: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Crown Heights man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 4-month-old son, who later died of shaken baby syndrome, police said early Friday. Donnie Reuben, 25, was arrested on Dec. 21 on charges of reckless assault of a child, assault on a person less than 7 years old, and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Teen-on-teen crime part of troubling spike in NYC youth violence

A growing number of New York City kids are getting shot — and other youngsters are the ones pulling the trigger in the majority of such cases, police data shows. Just this week, a 17-year-old girl was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. Young Prince Shabazz was slain while walking with his 15-year-old brother  in Fordham Heights on Nov. 30 over what police believe was a hit sparked by a drill rap beef targeting the older boy. NYPD brass said it’s part of a troubling trend. “Unfortunately, we are seeing the highest levels of youths under...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsing the States

A man got arrested for fatally killing two people and assaulting three

On Dec 26, Roland Codrington, a 35-year-old man, got arrested in the Bronx for killing two people and assaulting three. He committed all of the crimes within five days. Codrington got detained while driving a black Mercedes Benz of one of his victims the night after killing him. The police were able to locate the Mercedes Benz and a decedent's auto earlier on Dec 24.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx man allegedly shot neighbor to death over a noise complaint

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor over a loud noise dispute earlier this month, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Dec. 17 shooting, according to NYPD. Rushie allegedly shot Dillon […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Nikki Secondino grins for cameras after she’s charged with killing her NYC dad, Carlo

The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Girl, 17, allegedly shot rival gang member to death in the Bronx

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl is accused of gunning down a rival gang member in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday. The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, according to the NYPD. Prince […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC cops searching for couple connected to fatal shooting of Bronx man

Police are looking to question a couple in connection to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this week, cops said Wednesday. Terrence Williams was walking with a friend in Van Nest just after 9 p.m. Monday when he and the unidentified pair — a man and woman in their 20s — got into an argument, cops said. The man pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the chest before he and his gal pal ran off. Williams was found near the corner of Melville Street and Van Nest Avenue. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but could not be saved. Cops released surveillance photos of the couple from inside what appears to be a deli and asked for the public’s help to identify them. The man can be seen wearing a green hoodie under a black jacket, gray jeans, green sneakers, a black face mask and a white hat. His female friend had on a white jacket, black and white pants and red UGG boots.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Ex-con surrenders in fatal shooting of downstairs Bronx neighbor in loud noise dispute

An ex-con wanted for shooting to death his downstairs Bronx neighbor over a long-running argument about noise has surrendered after more than a week on the run, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, showed up Dec. 23 with a lawyer at the 49th Precinct stationhouse and was charged with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a loaded gun. He was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court the next ...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bronx Man Gets Life for Fatal Shooting of Bystander at Father’s Day BBQ

Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced on Dec. 12 that Bronx man, Ralph Berry, was sentenced to life in prison for the June 2000 fatal shooting in The Bronx of innocent bystander, Caprice Jones. Jones was left paralyzed from the shooting and died from his injuries 10 years later in November 2010. Berry was convicted following a jury trial on September 30, 2021, before then-U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan. Judge Nathan, now a U.S. circuit judge, sitting by designation in Manhattan federal court, imposed the sentence.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

One dead, three injured in shooting at Bronx vigil for murder victim

A man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a vigil for a murder victim in the Bronx on Wednesday night, police and sources said. The group had been gathered on the corner of Southern Boulevard and East Tremont Avenue in Crotona when a gunman started shooting into the crowd around 6:30 p.m., cops said. Four people were struck, including a 28-year-old man who died at a nearby hospital. Four people were struck. A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and died after being rushed to a nearby hospital. The three other victims — a 27-year-old man shot in the leg, a 25-year-old man shot in the arm and a 46-year-old shot in the torso — were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, police said. The gunman fled on foot and no arrests were made. Sources said the victims were commemorating the death of 26-year-old Carlos Gonzalez, who was killed Monday a block from the memorial.  Gonzalez was shot in the torso at 4 a.m. at Gourmet Deli at 851 East Tremont after a dispute developed. His killer also remains on the loose. Investigators are looking to see if the two fatal shootings are connected, sources said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

59K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy