Woman slashed in the face during fight with alleged drug dealers in Manhattan: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was slashed in the face while allegedly selling drugs in Manhattan early Tuesday, police said.

The woman and her boyfriend were allegedly selling drugs from a table on West 37th Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues, at around 1:15 a.m. when they got into a fight with another group of dealers, according to the NYPD. The woman was slashed multiple times, including once in the face, during the altercation, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There have been no arrests.

