Carolyn Faye Kincaid
Carolyn Faye Kincaid, 85 of Richwood, died Wednesday evening December 28, 2022 at the Prestige Gardens in Marysville. She was born October 18, 1937 in Ansted, West Virginia to the late Charles and Sally (Crist) Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Kincaid, they were married in March of 1959 and he died July 4, 2021. She was also predeceased by siblings, Charles, Edward Ray, Doris Legg, Edna Jane Davis and Loretta Kincaid.
Bonnie L. Birchfield
Bonnie L. Birchfield, age 69 of Plain City, passed away Tuesday morning December 27, 2022 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. She was born February 18, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to Callis “Top” and Elizabeth Naoma (Hay) Moore. Bonnie retired from Dublin City Schools after 31 years. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son: Johnny L. Birchfield – 2006; and sister: Carol Shoemaker. Survived by her loving husband of 53 years: John D. Birchfield; daughter: Sheila Birchfield; grandchildren: Drake Birchfield, Aerial (John) Weiner, Blake Wilson; siblings: Letta (Denver) Seagraves, and Callis Moore, Jr.; and best friend since 2nd grade: Chris Kinney. The family will receive friends Tuesday January 3, 2023 from 9-11am at Ferguson Funeral Home, Plain City where the funeral will be held immediately following at 11am. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Floyd A. Madison
Floyd A. Madison, 73 of LaRue, died Monday December 26, 2022 at his home. He was born August 22,1949 in Kenton to the late Floyd Q. and Nova Katherine (Johnson) Madison. Floyd worked at the Whirlpool Corporation in Marion for over 40 years until he retired. He served in the US Army as well as Vietnam. Floyd was a member of the VFW Post # 7201 in Marion.
Roger Lee Coleman
Roger Lee Coleman, age 75 of Plain City, passed away Friday morning on December 23, 2022 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. He was born to Raymond L. and Betty (King) Coleman on April 4, 1947 in Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia, and later moved with his family to Dublin, Ohio. He graduated from Dublin High School in 1965 and participated in 4-H and FFA. Following graduation, upon the request of the United States Government, he honorably served in the U.S. Army as an A1 Helicopter Crew Flight Chief Engineer. During his 2 years of active duty, he led over 175 combat missions as an uncommissioned officer over the skies of Vietnam. After his return home, he spent five more years in the Army Reserves and married his wife of 46 years, Linda Jean (Minor) Coleman. He was employed at Lennox Industries for more than 30 years, where he retired early to expand his career in woodworking as a talented and highly-respected carver and craftsman. In retirement, he enjoyed fishing, traveling with his wife and family, and attending his granddaughters dance/cheer/theatrical events. Retirement also allowed him more time to spend as an active member of the Upper Arlington Lutheran Church (UALC), where he enjoyed volunteering in multiple capacities and attending bible studies with his S.A.L.T. group. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond L. Coleman and brother, Gary Coleman. He is survived by his wife, Linda Jean (Minor) Coleman; mother, Betty J. (King) Coleman; step-children, Jooli J. (Ronald) Osterholt, and Robert J. (Stacy Planck) Diltz; step-grandchildren, Ellie Jean and Afton Lee Osterholt; sister, Joyce (Edwin) Kreis of Waterloo, Iowa; and brother, Rodney Bruce (Dorothy) Coleman of Plain City.
Ross Ward Moore
Ross Ward Moore, 58 of Richwood, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 23, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville. He was born March 12, 1964 in Delaware, the son of Dr. Lloyd E. and Mary Elaine (Montgomery) Moore. A 1982 graduate of North Union High School, he studied horticulture at Tri-Rivers, which...
Frances A. Combs
Frances A. “Aunt Fran” Combs, age 75, of North Lewisburg, got the present she had been longing for, she was reunited with her husband, Audney, on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2022, after her passing at home, surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness. On April...
‘Climbers Dispatch Pioneers, 44-33
PLAIN CITY – Jonathan Alder dropped a 44-33 decision to Urbana in a Central Buckeye Conference-crossover boys varsity basketball game Tuesday at JAHS. Urbana jumped out to a 17-12 lead after the first quarter and kept the Pioneers at arm’s length thereafter, holding the lead the rest of the way as the two teams combined to score a total of just 21 points the second and third quarters.
ODOT Sends Aid To New York
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he has dispatched support from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to aid in emergency snow removal efforts in the state of New York following the deadly Christmas-weekend blizzard. A convoy of 28 ODOT workers, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility...
Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site
MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
Monarchs Back On Track, Reach Double-Digits In Wins
MARYSVILLE – For a high school basketball team, it’s always nice to reach double digits in wins in any given season. So how sweet must it be for the Marysville girls to reach that mark needing only 11 games to do it. The now 10-1 on the year,...
