shoredailynews.com

Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

New Virginia laws starting in 2023

There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fairfax Times

Fairfax City Council approves special use permit

Fairfax nonprofit homeless services provider The Lamb Center and leading nonprofit affordable housing developer Wesley Housing announced that the Fairfax City Council unanimously approved the Special Use Permit for the 54-unit Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) community on Dec. 12. The Special Use Permit will enable the redevelopment of the Hy-Way...
FAIRFAX, VA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success

Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
RICHMOND, VA
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia on Jan. 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia is joining the vast majority of states and getting rid of the grocery tax starting Jan. 1. Currently, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth are paying 2.5% on items like bread and milk. Maryland and D.C. do not have a grocery tax. Eric Figueroa...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia lawmakers could consider repeals to state gun laws

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could soon consider legislation seeking to repeal prohibitions on where firearms can be carried in the Commonwealth under proposals pre-filed by Republican legislators earlier this month. House Bill 1428, pre-filed by Republican Del. Dave LaRock and state Sens. Amanda Chase and Frank M. Ruff, seeks to repeal an existing Virginia law that makes it unlawful for individuals to carry certain loaded semi-automatic center-fire rifles, pistols or shotguns on public streets, roads, alleys, sidewalks, public right-of-ways, public parks or “any...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Democrat joins race for Gainesville District seat

A local mental health worker will seek to give Democrats the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for the first time in more than 30 years. Kerensa Sumers is running for the recently vacated seat in the Feb. 21 special election. The seat was vacated...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia

Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

New DC laws to go into effect on Jan. 1

Some of the new laws will impact the lives of District residents from how much they are paid to how some employers handle parking benefits. Here is a look at seven new laws that will go into effect on New Year's Day. 1. Living wage increase. According to DC officials,...

