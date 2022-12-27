Read full article on original website
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Governor Youngkin proposes tax break for Virginia’s small businesses
Governor Glenn Youngkin is proposing a tax break for small businesses across Virginia. In a speech to state lawmakers earlier this month, Youngkin said his budget would help small businesses like mechanics, hair stylists and coffee shop owners by creating a 10 percent deduction for business income.
fox5dc.com
New Virginia laws starting in 2023
There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.
Fairfax Times
Fairfax City Council approves special use permit
Fairfax nonprofit homeless services provider The Lamb Center and leading nonprofit affordable housing developer Wesley Housing announced that the Fairfax City Council unanimously approved the Special Use Permit for the 54-unit Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) community on Dec. 12. The Special Use Permit will enable the redevelopment of the Hy-Way...
Virginia state senator revives effort to ban Dominion campaign donations
A Virginia state senator has revived his call to ban Dominion and other public utilities from donating to political campaigns, a proposal that was stalled by the General Assembly last year despite bipartisan support.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success
Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
Residents of Virginia city to receive $500 every month for two years
A relatively small number of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
Panel to announce sculptor for new Barbara Johns statue representing Virginia at US Capitol
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will soon reveal the chosen sculptor for a new statue in the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia needs more workers. Incorporating immigrants into workforce programs and recognizing foreign credentials could help.
Third of a three-part series. Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have a laser-like focus on getting more people into the state’s workforce and getting them trained for the jobs that are now begging for workers. Many of his education policies are designed with this in mind. Lab schools? The...
WSET
Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia on Jan. 1
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia is joining the vast majority of states and getting rid of the grocery tax starting Jan. 1. Currently, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth are paying 2.5% on items like bread and milk. Maryland and D.C. do not have a grocery tax. Eric Figueroa...
Virginia lawmakers could consider repeals to state gun laws
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could soon consider legislation seeking to repeal prohibitions on where firearms can be carried in the Commonwealth under proposals pre-filed by Republican legislators earlier this month. House Bill 1428, pre-filed by Republican Del. Dave LaRock and state Sens. Amanda Chase and Frank M. Ruff, seeks to repeal an existing Virginia law that makes it unlawful for individuals to carry certain loaded semi-automatic center-fire rifles, pistols or shotguns on public streets, roads, alleys, sidewalks, public right-of-ways, public parks or “any...
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis Program
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The D.C. Council unanimously approved a measure on Tuesday that makes significant modifications to the District's medical marijuana program, which was proposed almost two years ago.
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
Inside Nova
Democrat joins race for Gainesville District seat
A local mental health worker will seek to give Democrats the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for the first time in more than 30 years. Kerensa Sumers is running for the recently vacated seat in the Feb. 21 special election. The seat was vacated...
WUSA
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia
Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
New DC laws to go into effect on Jan. 1
Some of the new laws will impact the lives of District residents from how much they are paid to how some employers handle parking benefits. Here is a look at seven new laws that will go into effect on New Year's Day. 1. Living wage increase. According to DC officials,...
Virginia Republican proposes forgiveness for some community college student loans
A Republican delegate from Virginia Beach is proposing a bill that would allow some community college students to get fully-forgivable loans -- but only in certain fields facing shortages.
