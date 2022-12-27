Ozwin Casino player scoops a sensational $120,000!

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2022--

It’s set to be a very merry Christmas for one lucky Ozwin Casino player after they landed a gigantic jackpot of $120,367.

Aaron from Western Australia was playing one of the online casino’s most popular pokies, Jackpot Cleopatra’s Gold Deluxe, when the progressive jackpot dropped – and he couldn’t believe his luck.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Aaron exclaimed following his whopping win. “I’ve had several small wins before, but this was something else. The jackpot struck and coins started appearing all over my screen, it was an incredible feeling.

“I couldn’t recommend Ozwin Casino more – I’ve been playing with them for around one-and-a-half years and I knew that it was the place to win big, I just never thought it would happen to me. The cash was in my account in no time at all and the timing couldn’t be better really.

“I don’t know exactly what I’ll be doing with the money yet, but I’ll treat the family this Christmas with some nice presents, pay off a few bills and maybe book a trip in the New Year.”

Ozwin Casino is considered by many to be the best online casino in Australia and has established a bit of a reputation for massive payouts – and this monster win further enhances opinion.

Aaron is the latest in a line of big winners at Ozwin Casino, all of which you can find on the Ozwin Casino homepage. And if you’re not signed up yet, there’ll never be a better time – with a phenomenal 400% Welcome Bonus up to $4,000 and 100 Free Spins.

ENDS

About Ozwin Casino:

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005147/en/

CONTACT: Nik Mangold

T: (+61) 2807 43431

KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA AUSTRALIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CASINO/GAMING OTHER ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: Ozwin Casino

PUB: 12/27/2022 10:37 AM/DISC: 12/27/2022 10:37 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005147/en