Black Voice News

It’s the Law: California Enters 2023 With A Long List of New Rules and Regulations

While America already leads the world in laws and incarcerations, states never miss an opportunity each year to add a new set of “do’s and don’ts” to the ever-growing list of enforceable regulations. Once again, California is doing its part to keep America in first place with a list of new laws effective January 1, 2023 to regulate citizen behavior and provide an enhanced sense of safety in local communities.
Times of San Diego

Opinion: San Diego Judge Blocked a Foolish California Law Aimed at Texas

Politicians, being egocentric by nature, sometimes do foolish, even childish, things in their insatiable hunger for attention. California Gov. Gavin Newsom did a foolish thing last summer when he persuaded the Legislature to pass Senate Bill 1327, which would have subjected makers of guns prohibited by state law to civil lawsuits. It essentially stripped them of their right to defend themselves by making them liable for court fees.
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Files Amicus Brief in the Fifth Circuit, Continues Defense of ATF's Nationwide Rule to Protect Public From Ghost Guns

December 28, 2022 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in an amicus brief continuing the defense of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,. Firearms, and Explosives' (ATF) rule that helps to protect the public from dangerous and untraceable ghost...
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
KQED

When the State Cut Their Water, These California Users Created a Collaborative Solution

California Gov. Gavin Newsom stood at a podium placed on the sandy bottom of Lake Mendocino, a basin built to hold more than 20 billion gallons of water. It was spring, which meant that the reservoir should have held water from the winter rains that in past decades provided water to millions of Californians. Instead, on this afternoon in 2021, the ground was dry and cracked. Newsom was there to declare a drought emergency.
YourCentralValley.com

The high cost of ‘doing business’ in California is causing companies to flee, survey shows

The high cost of doing business in California is costing the state businesses, according to a survey from Claremont McKenna College. The 2022 Kosmont-Rose Institute Cost of Doing Business Survey found that 64-percent of businesses have left California over the past 30 years and relocated to lower-cost states, namely Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Oregon. Las […]
sanjoseinside.com

Seniors, Bicyclists, Veterans to Benefit from New DMV Laws in 2023

Starting Jan. 1, California law will again require drivers 70 and older to renew their license in person at a DMV office. In October 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom temporarily waived the California law requiring senior drivers to renew their licenses at a DMV field office and signed AB 174 in September 2021 to allow online or by mail renewals through the end of 2022. This temporary online option has helped Californians avoid DMV field offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC Los Angeles

California Minimum Wage Set to Increase in January 2023

Thousands of California minimum wage earners will see an increase in their hourly rate starting on Jan. 1, 2023. The minimum wage will be $15.50 per hour for all businesses, regardless of the number of workers, according to the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR). This annual increase is part of...
fox5sandiego.com

First on Inside California Politics: Author Michael Shellenberger to challenge Newsom for governor

(KTXL) — Author, independent journalist, and climate and environmental activist Michael Shellenberger has announced he is running for California governor. In an exclusive interview with Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo, the 50-year-old Bay Area resident said he will run as an Independent challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom. “This state...
Sacramento Observer

Gov. Newsom’s Broadband Initiative Is Bringing Internet Access Statewide to the Digitally Disadvantaged

(CBM) – In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference in San Diego County to announce that the construction of the Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative had commenced. A collaboration between California’s Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the Department of Technology, the initiative’s purpose is to construct a 10,000-mile-long broadband network to provide open internet access statewide by the end of 2026.
