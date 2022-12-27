ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin

There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
shefinds

2 Hair Care Mistakes That Almost Always Lead To Thinning

Are you unknowingly contributing to your own thinning hair dilemmas? Say it ain’t so! While genetics, aging, and stress can be among the biggest culprits responsible for thinning hair, you could be doing things on your very own at home that make the problem worse or could lead to future thinning. From styling errors to an incredibly common scalp issue you could be overlooking that can lead to damaged, thinning hair, these are two hair care mistakes that almost always lead to thinning.
shefinds

3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Hydrate And Firm Sagging Skin

Intense hydration and firmer skin are a goal for so many of us — and they become particularly more alluring as we age and our skin can become dryer. With daily maintenance and the right ingredients and products, you can help combat drying and sagging to an extent (getting firmer skin is the trickier of these two and topical treatments will have their limitations here). But where should you start?
EverydayHealth.com

Doing Dry January? 5 Hacks for Giving Up Alcohol

The first few days of Dry January — the month when some people choose to abstain from alcohol entirely — were probably a breeze. You were just coming off the holiday season, when you may have been drinking more than usual. A break felt like just what your body needed.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots

Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
JudyD

The Comfort of Drinking Hot Water in the Mornings

Girl enjoys a warm drinkPhoto byStockSnap on Pixabay. When it comes to comfort, not too many things can beat the comfort of warm water. A warm shower, warm bath, warm water running over the hands or feet, or warm water splashed on the face are simply incredibly comforting. Warm water is such a natural way to refresh and relax nerves and muscles. However, another important way to relax with warm water is by drinking it.
shefinds

Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age

In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
Healthline

How to Treat Dry Eye with a Warm Compress

A warm compress for dry eyes can help relieve your symptoms and make you feel more comfortable, even if it’s not always able to fully treat the cause. Dry eye syndrome happens when you experience dry eyes because your tears aren’t lubricating your eyes well enough or because you aren’t producing enough tears.
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

