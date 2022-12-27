Read full article on original website
The Best Scalp Oil For Thinning Hair, According To Hair Loss Experts
Thinning hair isn’t a topic most people want to readily discuss. Let’s face it: the idea that your hair could be shedding and thinning with age often provokes stress and worry. You may wonder: will it ever stop? Is there anything I can do to slow its progression?
2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin
There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
2 Hair Care Mistakes That Almost Always Lead To Thinning
Are you unknowingly contributing to your own thinning hair dilemmas? Say it ain’t so! While genetics, aging, and stress can be among the biggest culprits responsible for thinning hair, you could be doing things on your very own at home that make the problem worse or could lead to future thinning. From styling errors to an incredibly common scalp issue you could be overlooking that can lead to damaged, thinning hair, these are two hair care mistakes that almost always lead to thinning.
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Moisturizer For Younger-Looking Skin This Winter
Thanks to the harsh effects of winter, many of us experience skin that looks much more dull, dry and flaky as the temperatures drop. In order to avoid this, it is best to consume a nutrient-rich diet, drink ample water, have a consistent sleep schedule, and to also invest in the best skincare products for your complexion type.
Rosemary is the secret to long and healthy hair. Here’s how to use it to grow luscious locks.
Make your rosemary water in large batches and turn them into perfect stocking stuffers for the holidays. Helen BradshawThis easy and inexpensive project is your first step toward more and longer hair.
3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Hydrate And Firm Sagging Skin
Intense hydration and firmer skin are a goal for so many of us — and they become particularly more alluring as we age and our skin can become dryer. With daily maintenance and the right ingredients and products, you can help combat drying and sagging to an extent (getting firmer skin is the trickier of these two and topical treatments will have their limitations here). But where should you start?
Doing Dry January? 5 Hacks for Giving Up Alcohol
The first few days of Dry January — the month when some people choose to abstain from alcohol entirely — were probably a breeze. You were just coming off the holiday season, when you may have been drinking more than usual. A break felt like just what your body needed.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
The Comfort of Drinking Hot Water in the Mornings
Girl enjoys a warm drinkPhoto byStockSnap on Pixabay. When it comes to comfort, not too many things can beat the comfort of warm water. A warm shower, warm bath, warm water running over the hands or feet, or warm water splashed on the face are simply incredibly comforting. Warm water is such a natural way to refresh and relax nerves and muscles. However, another important way to relax with warm water is by drinking it.
Best Under-Eye Cream for Wrinkles, Aging And More
Reverse or repair signs of aging around the sensitive eye area with these eye creams that made it onto our best of list — details
Is vaping bad for the skin? Dermatologist says e-cigarettes can cause premature ageing and wrinkles
Popular dermatologist Dr Lim Ing Kein, from Malaysia, has claimed vaping and smoking e-cigarettes can age your skin faster, cause wrinkles and slow the production of collagen.
Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age
In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
How to Treat Dry Eye with a Warm Compress
A warm compress for dry eyes can help relieve your symptoms and make you feel more comfortable, even if it’s not always able to fully treat the cause. Dry eye syndrome happens when you experience dry eyes because your tears aren’t lubricating your eyes well enough or because you aren’t producing enough tears.
Hair Experts Tell Us How To Revive Dry, Damaged Hair Instantly
One inevitable part of aging is losing hair or volume over time, but with a healthy diet, ample hydration, the right haircare products and regular upkeep, it is certainly possible to maintain shiny, bouncy tresses. We reached out to professional hair...
Fighting the holiday blues? Drinking may not be the answer. How Dry January can help
The pandemic intensified the loneliness and increased alcohol consumption many people experience around the holidays. Can cutting out alcohol for a month help? Here’s what experts say.
Your Guide to Chemical Peels for Acne Scars, According to a Dermatologist
Everything you need to know about chemical peels for acne scars, including if they're safe for all skin types.
