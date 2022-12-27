The billionaire owner of the New England Patriots scored a penthouse in Palm Beach for $23.8 million, a town record for condo sales. Robert Kraft and his wife, Dana, bought unit E4B at the oceanfront Leverett House building, at 110 Sunset Avenue, property records show. The estate of the late Erving and Joyce Wolf sold the penthouse. Erving, who died in 2018, was in the oil and gas industry, and his wife died in August of this year. The Wolfs were major art collectors, and endowed The Erving and Joyce Wolf Gallery at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

