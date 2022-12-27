Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Insurance execs buy Fort Lauderdale teardown for $20M
After its last owner tried and failed to save it, a historic waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale has been sold as a teardown. Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Paul Prager sold the property at 1000 Riviera Drive for $19.5 million to a Florida LLC managed by brothers Seth and Brad Cohen, co-chairs of Deerfield Beach-based insurance company Insurance Care Direct, records show.
therealdeal.com
IDI Logistics sells Pompano Beach warehouse for $26M
Warehouse developer IDI Logistics cashed out of a newly built Pompano Beach distribution center for $25.5 million. The Atlanta-based real estate investment trust sold the 134,000-square-foot building at 3001 West Copans Road to an affiliate of Morgan Stanley’s real estate investing arm, according to records and deal data provider Vizzda.
therealdeal.com
Hedge funder sells waterfront Miami home for $15M
An entity tied to a New York hedge funder sold a waterfront home in Miami to an Atlanta couple for $14.5 million. A Delaware entity tied to Mendy Haas, CFO at the hedge fund Third Point, sold the house at 4151 Palm Lane in Miami’s Bay Point neighborhood to Michael Kohlsdorf and Shelly Justice, records show.
therealdeal.com
Apollo-linked entity sells oceanfront Palm Beach mansion for $66M
One of the biggest South Florida residential sales of the year closed just under the wire. In an off-market deal, an entity tied to private equity giant Apollo Global Management sold an oceanfront Palm Beach estate for $66 million — nearly twice what it traded for 18 months ago.
therealdeal.com
Banyan Cay Resort & Golf Club is headed toward foreclosure sale
A lender seeking to recoup $6.3 million in mortgage debt has initiated a UCC foreclosure sale for the distressed Banyan Cay Resort & Golf Club. Banyan Cay Resort Fund has set a Feb. 17 auction for the West Palm Beach hotel and adjacent development sites, according to a notice of sale. Brock Cannon with Newmark is the broker. Moecker Auctions in conjunction with Mannion Auctions is handling the UCC foreclosure sale.
therealdeal.com
Topgolf advances plans for first Broward location with $15M land deal
Topgolf bought a Pompano Beach development site for $14.7 million, marking a step forward for the driving range chain’s first venue in Broward County. The Dallas-based company purchased nearly 11 acres of land on the southeast corner of Southwest Third Street and Southwest 23rd Avenue, where it plans a three-story facility with 102 hitting bays, according to records and real estate database provider Vizzda.
therealdeal.com
Arte Surfside tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume and average sale price fell in the week leading to Christmas. Condo sales last week totaled $91.1 million, lower than the $99 million in sales from the previous week. The average sale price fell for the second week in a row, landing last week at $646,000. That compares with $861,000 the week prior.
therealdeal.com
MetLife sells Pinecrest shopping center to Miami JV for $71M
After keeping it on its books for nearly 30 years, Metropolitan Life Insurance has sold a Pinecrest shopping center to a Miami-based joint venture for $70.5 million. An affiliate of Ibrahim Al-Rashid’s Limestone Asset Management and Joseph Sanz’ Orion Real Estate Group picked up the Colonial Palms Plaza, a retail outlet with four outparcels spanning more than 188,000-square-feet at 13605-13619 South Dixie Highway.
therealdeal.com
Hedge funder Donald Sussman sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale lot for $17M
Hedge funder Donald Sussman sold a waterfront lot in Fort Lauderdale for $17 million to a Texas-based aerospace executive in an off-market deal. The Laguna Property Trust sold the 0.7-acre lot at 2401 Laguna Drive to Arrowhead Hillcountry Investments, a Texas LLC managed by Edward J. Chalupa, records show. Chalupa is the president of Advanced Integration Technology, a Plano, Texas-headquartered aerospace company.
therealdeal.com
Robert Kraft buys Palm Beach penthouse for record $24M
The billionaire owner of the New England Patriots scored a penthouse in Palm Beach for $23.8 million, a town record for condo sales. Robert Kraft and his wife, Dana, bought unit E4B at the oceanfront Leverett House building, at 110 Sunset Avenue, property records show. The estate of the late Erving and Joyce Wolf sold the penthouse. Erving, who died in 2018, was in the oil and gas industry, and his wife died in August of this year. The Wolfs were major art collectors, and endowed The Erving and Joyce Wolf Gallery at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
therealdeal.com
CS Ventures pays $36M for West Palm office building
CS Ventures scooped up Clearlake Plaza in West Palm Beach for $35.9 million, marking the investment firm’s first wager on the city’s office market. CS Ventures, a partnership between Spencer Schlager and Charles Rosenberg, bought the 10-story building at 500 South Australian Avenue from a pair of entities led by Herbert Kahlert, according to records. CS Ventures’ affiliate took out a $20 million loan tied to the properties from Northern Trust Company.
therealdeal.com
Luxury housing boom leads to waitlists at Palm Beach’s private clubs
In Palm Beach, the winter retreat of the wealthy and powerful, life revolves around private clubs. But a pandemic-induced luxury home buying craze has created a backlog to get in the door — or on the greens. While applying to the island’s elite private clubs has never been easy,...
