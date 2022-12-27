ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Reveal Uniform For Monday Night Football Battle Against Buffalo

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

Cincinnati wore the combination once this season and got a win.

CINCINNATI — The Monday Night Football uniform is here!

Cincinnati is rocking orange helmets, black jerseys, white pants, and black socks as they try to keep pace with the AFC playoff leaders .

According to Bengals Tracker , the Bengals are 1-0 in 2022 wearing this combination. They took out New York 27-12 in the threads back in September and have not lost wearing black socks (6-0 combined).

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV— start your free trial here .

Cincinnati, OH
