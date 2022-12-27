The Washington Wizards will reportedly be without Bradley Beal for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, an MRI revealed the go-to scorer is day-to-day with a left hamstring injury. While he will not take the court against the Suns after exiting Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Charania noted "there's optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards' next contest on Friday in Orlando."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO