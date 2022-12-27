ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Buddy Hield Breaks Reggie Miller's Record for Fastest 3-Pointer in NBA History

In the same city where Reggie Miller became one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield broke one of his NBA records on Thursday night. Hield made a three-pointer three seconds into the Pacers' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He caught the opening tipoff right in front of the three-point line and in one motion fired up a shot that hit nothing but net.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands at the New Year

Another wild week of NBA action is in the books, and the theme of this stretch has to be absurd individual performances. This week alone, Luka Dončić had a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić each had multiple 40-point games. And (take a deep breath before diving into this list) Julius Randle, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, Jayson Tatum, RJ Barrett, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton all cleared 40 in single games since Thursday.
Bleacher Report

Wizards' Bradley Beal Reportedly Day-to-Day After MRI on Hamstring Injury

The Washington Wizards will reportedly be without Bradley Beal for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, an MRI revealed the go-to scorer is day-to-day with a left hamstring injury. While he will not take the court against the Suns after exiting Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Charania noted "there's optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards' next contest on Friday in Orlando."
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest Player to Win MVP in French All-Star Game

Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player to win the MVP award in the French LNB All-Star Game's history on Thursday night, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). The French LNB's All-Star Game is a matchup between the league's French players and non-French players. Wembanyama, 18, helped his team secure a 136-128 victory with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Bleacher Report

Ranking Bulls' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2023

Externally, more than a few people are ready to quit on the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls. The Bulls aren't bailing on themselves, though. Granted, they need more than an encouraging five-game stretch to turn things around, but knocking off four Eastern Conference playoff-caliber opponents in their last five trips to the hardwood is a start. Then again, this stretch also featured a home loss (by 15 points) to the rebuilding Houston Rockets, so consistent inconsistency remains in the Windy City.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Ruled Out vs. Kings with Shoulder Injury

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a shoulder strain, the team announced (h/t Mike Singer of the Denver Post). The Arizona product was a late addition to the injury report on Tuesday and was initially listed as questionable against...
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

ESPN: 'Don't Rule Out' Kyrie Irving Joining Rockets amid James Harden Rumors

Amid rumors that James Harden may be looking to return to the Houston Rockets this summer, another potential free-agent point guard could be an option for the team. On the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast (h/t Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said the possibility of the Rockets making a play for Kyrie Irving shouldn't be ignored.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine Has 'Fans' Among Mavs Execs

If the Chicago Bulls decide to tear things down before the trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks could be among the teams that take a long look at Zach LaVine. On The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM.com), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said there are people who "hold prominent positions within" the Mavs organization who are "fans" of LaVine.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Winter Classic 2023: What to Watch as Bruins, Penguins Take Fenway Park

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins are two storied NHL franchises that have given fans so much over the past two decades. Both boast legendary cores that have stuck together through it all: Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin have played in Pittsburgh for 17-plus years. Meanwhile Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Krejci and rising star David Pastrnak are continuing the Boston legacy that also features recent retirees Tuukka Rask and Zdeno Chara.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised for Dominance as Celtics Beat Clippers

Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers featured a battle between two of the best dynamic duos in the NBA, and the young Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown managed to outlast the veteran Clippers pair of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Tatum and Brown scored...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy