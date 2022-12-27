Read full article on original website
Buddy Hield Breaks Reggie Miller's Record for Fastest 3-Pointer in NBA History
In the same city where Reggie Miller became one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield broke one of his NBA records on Thursday night. Hield made a three-pointer three seconds into the Pacers' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He caught the opening tipoff right in front of the three-point line and in one motion fired up a shot that hit nothing but net.
CJ McCollum on Pelicans' Plan: Get the Ball to Zion 'and Get the F--k Out of the Way'
The New Orleans Pelicans currently occupy the top seed in the Western Conference with a 22-12 record, and a lot of that has to do with the return of 2019 first overall pick Zion Williamson. The Duke product, who missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a nagging foot injury,...
NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands at the New Year
Another wild week of NBA action is in the books, and the theme of this stretch has to be absurd individual performances. This week alone, Luka Dončić had a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić each had multiple 40-point games. And (take a deep breath before diving into this list) Julius Randle, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson, DeMar DeRozan, Darius Garland, Jayson Tatum, RJ Barrett, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton all cleared 40 in single games since Thursday.
Wizards' Bradley Beal Reportedly Day-to-Day After MRI on Hamstring Injury
The Washington Wizards will reportedly be without Bradley Beal for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, an MRI revealed the go-to scorer is day-to-day with a left hamstring injury. While he will not take the court against the Suns after exiting Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Charania noted "there's optimism he will be available as soon as the Wizards' next contest on Friday in Orlando."
Report: Bucks' Marc Lasry 'Actively Looking' to Sell Stake; Governor Wes Edens Linked
Milwaukee Bucks governor Marc Lasry is "actively looking" to sell his ownership stake in the team, per NBA reporter Marc Stein, who noted the possibility that fellow governor Wes Edens could purchase it from his partner. Stein, who reported Monday that Lasry could be "open" to selling his stake, wrote...
Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest Player to Win MVP in French All-Star Game
Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player to win the MVP award in the French LNB All-Star Game's history on Thursday night, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). The French LNB's All-Star Game is a matchup between the league's French players and non-French players. Wembanyama, 18, helped his team secure a 136-128 victory with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Former Warriors HC Mark Jackson Eyes Return to NBA as Head Coach: 'I Got My Phone On'
Mark Jackson remains optimistic about returning to the NBA coaching ranks one day. "I got my phone on, so I'm more than available," he said to TMZ Sports. "They know how to find me. I look forward to that day." Jackson led the Golden State Warriors for three seasons, compiling...
Ranking Bulls' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2023
Externally, more than a few people are ready to quit on the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls. The Bulls aren't bailing on themselves, though. Granted, they need more than an encouraging five-game stretch to turn things around, but knocking off four Eastern Conference playoff-caliber opponents in their last five trips to the hardwood is a start. Then again, this stretch also featured a home loss (by 15 points) to the rebuilding Houston Rockets, so consistent inconsistency remains in the Windy City.
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Ruled Out vs. Kings with Shoulder Injury
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a shoulder strain, the team announced (h/t Mike Singer of the Denver Post). The Arizona product was a late addition to the injury report on Tuesday and was initially listed as questionable against...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan on Reaction to Bucks' Grayson Allen Hit: 'It's His Track Record'
DeMar DeRozan took exception to Grayson Allen appearing to elbow him in the second half of Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. The incident occurred with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter when Allen was attempting to get around Patrick Williams to set a screen for Wesley Matthews.
NBA Twitter Roasts Lakers for Turnovers, Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Miami Heat 112-98 in the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday night and fell to 14-21 on the season. LeBron James had to shoulder much of the load on Wednesday in Anthony Davis' continued absence, but it wasn't enough as turnovers proved costly in the team's defeat.
Windhorst: Teams Say 'It's Challenging' to Trade with Suns amid Jae Crowder Rumors
The Phoenix Suns apparently drive a hard bargain at the negotiating table. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported at the 28:17 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast Thursday that it's "challenging to do trade business with the Suns." One example is the ongoing Jae Crowder situation. "On the Jae Crowder front, one...
Nets Fans Love Kyrie Irving for 'Putting on a Show' in Win vs. Trae Young-Less Hawks
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has developed a reputation for being one of the most clutch players in the NBA, and he put those skills on display with a dazzling fourth-quarter performance on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Irving finished with 28 points and eight assists to lead...
Lakers Rumors: LA Saving Coveted Draft Picks for Superstar Trade; Bradley Beal Linked
Despite sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the Los Angeles Lakers don't appear inclined to make a panic trade involving their highly-coveted future first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029. Per NBA reporter Marc Stein in his Substack newsletter, rival teams believe the Lakers want to keep...
ESPN: 'Don't Rule Out' Kyrie Irving Joining Rockets amid James Harden Rumors
Amid rumors that James Harden may be looking to return to the Houston Rockets this summer, another potential free-agent point guard could be an option for the team. On the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast (h/t Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said the possibility of the Rockets making a play for Kyrie Irving shouldn't be ignored.
Kemba Walker Says He Made 'a Selfish Decision' to Shut Down Knicks Season over Injury
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker said his decision to shut it down last season because of a knee injury during his time with the New York Knicks was the right call for his career. "It wasn't that tough, to be honest. It was a selfish decision, actually," he told...
NBA Rumors: Cavs Concerned Darius Garland to Miss Time After Thumb Injury vs. Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are concerned that point guard Darius Garland could miss some time after suffering a thumb injury late in Thursday's 135-126 loss to the Indiana Pacers, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Garland sustained the injury in the fourth quarter after getting hit on the right hand by Indiana's...
NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine Has 'Fans' Among Mavs Execs
If the Chicago Bulls decide to tear things down before the trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks could be among the teams that take a long look at Zach LaVine. On The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM.com), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said there are people who "hold prominent positions within" the Mavs organization who are "fans" of LaVine.
Winter Classic 2023: What to Watch as Bruins, Penguins Take Fenway Park
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins are two storied NHL franchises that have given fans so much over the past two decades. Both boast legendary cores that have stuck together through it all: Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin have played in Pittsburgh for 17-plus years. Meanwhile Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Krejci and rising star David Pastrnak are continuing the Boston legacy that also features recent retirees Tuukka Rask and Zdeno Chara.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised for Dominance as Celtics Beat Clippers
Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers featured a battle between two of the best dynamic duos in the NBA, and the young Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown managed to outlast the veteran Clippers pair of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Tatum and Brown scored...
