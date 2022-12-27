ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dmagazine.com

What We’re Excited About for Dallas Dining in 2023

This past year was a wild, fanatical ride of grand restaurant openings, heartbreaking closures, and big lawsuits for Dallas diners to feast on. For us, that meant a lot of food news to keep us busy. But now, we’re looking ahead at a buzzy 2023. Now that diners are back in restaurants and hungry for more, here’s what online dining editor Nataly Keomoungkhoun and dining critic Brian Reinhart are keeping their eyes peeled for over the next 12 months.
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?

Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

5 Unexpectedly Cool Things to Do in Grapevine, Texas

When I told my Dallas friends that I had just come back from a five-day trip to Grapevine, Texas, I was met with several incredulous variations of “What things are there to even do in Grapevine?” I understood what they meant because I would have answered the same way until very recently.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dmagazine.com

Remembering Marilyn Rolnick Tonkon (1931–2022)

When Marilyn Rolnick Tonkon entered a room, everyone knew it. “Word would go around the event: ‘Marilyn Rolnick is here,’ ” remembers Yvette Gonzalez, showroom manager at The Bright Group. The barely five-foot-tall designer possessed a commanding presence that belied her frame—the well-earned result of her storied 50-year career.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’

What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
ARLINGTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Want something sweet? These spots have the best fruit cake in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — If there’s one thing true about the holidays, it’s the perfect time to enjoy sweets and that fruitcake gets a bad wrap. Tuesday, December 27 is National Fruitcake Day, “National Fruitcake Day is December 27, a day to celebrate every eccentric person you know. Wait! That’s not right. It’s a day for lovers of fruitcake to rejoice in the delights of the world’s most misunderstood fruit.”
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

A Foodie’s Dream: Dallas’ Chefs for Farmers’ Main Event

On a buzzing autumn evening at the 11th annual Chefs for Farmers’ Main Event at Old City Park, sweet aromas filled the air as chefs prepared tasty samples of their signature dishes. The Dallas foodie event drew 3,000-plus on Nov. 6, the largest attendance in festival history. North Texans...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Lubellas Patisserie in East Dallas: One of Dallas' Great New Bakeries

Life was good. Up-and-coming pastry chef Maria Becerra was working in one of Dallas’ premier fine dining establishments, Bullion, under chef Bruno Davaillon. Then came COVID-19. Like so many, Becerra’s world changed dramatically. As the pandemic spread, Bullion closed its doors, and Becerra found herself at a crossroads....
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas

Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
advocatemag.com

Eat healthy: signature salads from 4 local restaurants

In the Seinfeld episode “Big Salad” (Season 6, episode 2), Jerry describes Elaine’s lunch order: “Big lettuce, big carrots, tomatoes like volleyballs.”. The salad game has evolved since the 1990s. Salads are full-fledged meals found on just about every menu. We searched our neighborhood for big bowls of leafy, veggie goodness that will please even the most persnickety characters.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984. 
DALLAS, TX

