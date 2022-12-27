ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Dallas ISD discusses academic calendars, short-term rental regulations and more top news stories in Lake Highlands, Lakewood

Woodrow Wilson High School is among the Dallas ISD schools to have adopted the base calendar for the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Lake Highlands and Lakewood in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Dallas ISD...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Hottest Dallas Properties in 2022

There’s no doubt Dallas real estate was still reeling from the pandemic in 2022. While the market began to cool in recent months, housing prices shot up this year. But that didn’t stop buyers—houses sold quickly and with multiple offers. And the homes had plenty to offer,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Push to Make Dallas Neighborhood Designated as Koreatown

There's a new push to bring more recognition to a neighborhood of Dallas known for being a hub of Korean American culture. Among those businesses along Royal Lane is 9Rabbits Bakery. Grace Koo, the Korean American owner of the 7-year-old business, says she knows the cultural history of the area goes back for years.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984. 
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Report: Cancer Claims Are Down Since the Pandemic, but the Costs Are Up

Delayed care during the pandemic caused the number of cancer claims at local employers to decrease, but the cost per claim has gone up, according to a study commissioned by the DFW Business Group on Health that dove into the claims and healthcare costs of North Texas employers. When the...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas County Building $32M Facility

Dallas County aims to spend $32 million in taxpayer money to build a government center in Mesquite by 2024. The 53,550-square-foot, two-story facility will be located at 500 South Galloway Ave. and will house a tax department, Justice of the Peace, community room, office spaces, and a secured parking lot.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Pearl C. Anderson Was Dallas’ Patron Saint

Earl Carina Anderson was born in Winn Parish, Louisiana, to a mixed-race mother who was a midwife and a White physician father. She was raised by her grandmother, Nellie Stringer, and worked on the family’s cotton and peanut farm as a child in a heavily segregated rural Louisiana. With...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Credit card skimmers: A growing problem for North Texans

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Credit card skimmers are being installed in more places than ever before, and getting back the money isn't always a guarantee. One North Texas couple learned that lesson the hard way.Kelsi DeKeyser had barely returned home from shopping when she got the fraud alert. In a matter of minutes she was on the phone with her bank, but the criminals worked faster. In one afternoon – while she was still on the phone with Wells Fargo – the crooks drained approximately $6,500 from her family's checking account. "I just felt horrible," she told CBS11. "I felt like I...
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Some Southwest Passengers Not Waiting for Rebooked Flights

NBC 5's Noelle Walker was among the throngs of Southwest Airlines passengers who had a ticket to travel over the holidays on a flight that was canceled. Like Walker, many, when faced with rebooking options that were days or nearly a week out, opted to buy a ticket on another airline in an attempt to get where they needed to go. Some of those passengers were on Walker's flight to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border

DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The City Took Over Some Non-Emergency Services For More Efficiency at DPD

As the Dallas Police Department continues to struggle with staffing shortages, the city is looking for more ways to lighten cops’ workloads. One of the principal strategies has been something called civilianization, hiring non-sworn personnel to handle lower-priority tasks that police officers don’t necessarily need to do. In a similar effort, Dallas is transferring some non-emergency law enforcement responsibilities to city staff.
dallasexpress.com

Exxon Mobil Sells Irving Headquarters

Exxon Mobil has sold its Las Colinas headquarters campus to an Austin-based real estate investment firm. Austin-based Capital Commercial Investments purchased the 290-acre property from ExxonMobil Corp. in a sale-leaseback deal that extends through 2023, according to an ExxonMobil spokesperson who spoke with CoStar News. The site features a 365,000-square-foot office building facing a lake and more than 200 acres of undeveloped land.
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours of Friday morning. Around 3:30 in the morning a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big crash,...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

7 Amenity-Driven Luxury Homes With Car Caves, Basketball Courts, Indoor Pools, And More

Dallas has it all when it comes to luxury homes with over-the-top amenities. If you can imagine it, a builder has put it inside of a home. I remember when I thought an indoor basketball court was an anomaly. It was — about ten years ago. Now we have homes with bowling alleys, batting cages, and the garages. OHHH, the garages! Here are my 7 top picks for the best amenity-driven homes of 2022.
DALLAS, TX

