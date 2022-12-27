Read full article on original website
Related
Best of 2022: Dallas ISD discusses academic calendars, short-term rental regulations and more top news stories in Lake Highlands, Lakewood
Woodrow Wilson High School is among the Dallas ISD schools to have adopted the base calendar for the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Lake Highlands and Lakewood in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Dallas ISD...
dmagazine.com
The Hottest Dallas Properties in 2022
There’s no doubt Dallas real estate was still reeling from the pandemic in 2022. While the market began to cool in recent months, housing prices shot up this year. But that didn’t stop buyers—houses sold quickly and with multiple offers. And the homes had plenty to offer,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Push to Make Dallas Neighborhood Designated as Koreatown
There's a new push to bring more recognition to a neighborhood of Dallas known for being a hub of Korean American culture. Among those businesses along Royal Lane is 9Rabbits Bakery. Grace Koo, the Korean American owner of the 7-year-old business, says she knows the cultural history of the area goes back for years.
'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984.
dmagazine.com
Report: Cancer Claims Are Down Since the Pandemic, but the Costs Are Up
Delayed care during the pandemic caused the number of cancer claims at local employers to decrease, but the cost per claim has gone up, according to a study commissioned by the DFW Business Group on Health that dove into the claims and healthcare costs of North Texas employers. When the...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas County Building $32M Facility
Dallas County aims to spend $32 million in taxpayer money to build a government center in Mesquite by 2024. The 53,550-square-foot, two-story facility will be located at 500 South Galloway Ave. and will house a tax department, Justice of the Peace, community room, office spaces, and a secured parking lot.
dmagazine.com
Pearl C. Anderson Was Dallas’ Patron Saint
Earl Carina Anderson was born in Winn Parish, Louisiana, to a mixed-race mother who was a midwife and a White physician father. She was raised by her grandmother, Nellie Stringer, and worked on the family’s cotton and peanut farm as a child in a heavily segregated rural Louisiana. With...
Credit card skimmers: A growing problem for North Texans
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Credit card skimmers are being installed in more places than ever before, and getting back the money isn't always a guarantee. One North Texas couple learned that lesson the hard way.Kelsi DeKeyser had barely returned home from shopping when she got the fraud alert. In a matter of minutes she was on the phone with her bank, but the criminals worked faster. In one afternoon – while she was still on the phone with Wells Fargo – the crooks drained approximately $6,500 from her family's checking account. "I just felt horrible," she told CBS11. "I felt like I...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Southwest Passengers Not Waiting for Rebooked Flights
NBC 5's Noelle Walker was among the throngs of Southwest Airlines passengers who had a ticket to travel over the holidays on a flight that was canceled. Like Walker, many, when faced with rebooking options that were days or nearly a week out, opted to buy a ticket on another airline in an attempt to get where they needed to go. Some of those passengers were on Walker's flight to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday.
fox4news.com
Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border
DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
Dallas Observer
The City Took Over Some Non-Emergency Services For More Efficiency at DPD
As the Dallas Police Department continues to struggle with staffing shortages, the city is looking for more ways to lighten cops’ workloads. One of the principal strategies has been something called civilianization, hiring non-sworn personnel to handle lower-priority tasks that police officers don’t necessarily need to do. In a similar effort, Dallas is transferring some non-emergency law enforcement responsibilities to city staff.
Best of 2022: Ebb & Flow, Whistle Britches and more dining features from Plano
Ebb & Flow's The Brunch Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs was featured in the Plano edition of Community Impact in May. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) The following is a roundup of all dining features that appeared in the Plano edition of Community Impact in 2022. January. After working in the restaurant...
dallasexpress.com
Exxon Mobil Sells Irving Headquarters
Exxon Mobil has sold its Las Colinas headquarters campus to an Austin-based real estate investment firm. Austin-based Capital Commercial Investments purchased the 290-acre property from ExxonMobil Corp. in a sale-leaseback deal that extends through 2023, according to an ExxonMobil spokesperson who spoke with CoStar News. The site features a 365,000-square-foot office building facing a lake and more than 200 acres of undeveloped land.
fox4news.com
Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours of Friday morning. Around 3:30 in the morning a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big crash,...
Family of maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex wants accountability
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Cesar Montelongo Sr. and his wife have spent more than half of their lives together. Their family photos show years of love and togetherness. The Grand Prairie couple was fast approaching 30 years together until tragedy hit on Christmas Eve. "My parents were going to...
How much did Southwest's meltdown cost one Wylie family? Here's the math.
WYLIE, Texas — Southwest Airlines' major meltdown has cost thousands of customers across the country a ton of money. Three days' worth of food, hotels and transportation cost the Kerrigan family of Wylie more than $2,000 out of pocket just to get back to Texas safely. Here's the math...
Best of 2022: Kroger closing, Kohl’s building a new store and more top business updates from Plano
Walmart Supercenter in Plano received a general remodel this year. (Courtesy Walmart) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Plano in 2022, based on web traffic. 1. Kroger planning to close store in North Plano. Grocery store brand Kroger planned to closed its...
CandysDirt.com
7 Amenity-Driven Luxury Homes With Car Caves, Basketball Courts, Indoor Pools, And More
Dallas has it all when it comes to luxury homes with over-the-top amenities. If you can imagine it, a builder has put it inside of a home. I remember when I thought an indoor basketball court was an anomaly. It was — about ten years ago. Now we have homes with bowling alleys, batting cages, and the garages. OHHH, the garages! Here are my 7 top picks for the best amenity-driven homes of 2022.
'It’s a nightmare': The president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association blames company leadership for the airline's woes
DALLAS — After the roped off area in front of the Love Field Airport baggage claim office filled up, bags began to just pile up along a back wall, then in between carousels and eventually resting on them. As some people picked through the hundreds of bags scattered around,...
Comments / 1