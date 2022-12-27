Read full article on original website
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team
Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton Could Be Package Deal For Surprise Team
Tom Brady has not yet made a decision on the 2023 season. If he elects to play another season, he could potentially team up with Sean Payton. According to ProFootballTalk, there's "increasing chatter" in NFL circles that Brady and Payton will team up on the Saints. Mike Florio's source called...
JJ Watt’s Wife, Kealia, Reacts to His Retirement Announcement
She couldn’t help but sing her husband’s praises after the big decision.
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Tom Brady Has 2-Word Message Heading Into Week 17
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a massive come-from-behind win on Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Down 10 in the fourth quarter, they were able to rally to win in overtime by three, 19-16. The win got them to 7-8 overall as they continue to hold a one-game lead for first place in the NFC South.
Tom Brady Majorly Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen In Christmas Shout-Out After Buccaneers' Win
Tom Brady is feeling grateful this holiday season for everyone in his life — not including his ex-wife, it seems. On Sunday, December 25, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared his love for those closest to him following his team's overtime win against the Cardinals, but he failed to mention Gisele Bündchen in the shout-out despite their 13 years of marriage."Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time. Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon," Brady said during his postgame interview with Melissa Stark on Sunday Night Football. HOWARD STERN...
NFL Twitter trashes Dak Prescott for taking dump on the field vs. Titans
Dak Prescott still couldn’t shake off his ball security issues. Fortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, they were still able to get a 27-13 road win and avoid an upset against the Tennessee Titans on the road Thursday night despite Prescott recording two interceptions which he both threw in the first half.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
How Tom Brady celebrated Christmas with kids after Gisele Bündchen trip
Tom Brady capped off Christmas week with a belated celebration with his three kids. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Buccaneers quarterback gave fans an inside look at his holiday festivities, which included family time with his son 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, as well as son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, whom he co-parents with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. “The real thing,” Brady wrote alongside a snapshot of his kids. “Merry Xmas.” In separate posts shared on his Instagram Stories, Brady, 45, revealed that Benjamin received gaming-centric socks while Vivian’s footwear focused on her passion for horseback...
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired
The Denver Broncos pulled the plug on Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. They decided to part ways with him just 15 games into his tenure after they hit rock bottom on Sunday evening. They fell to 4-11 following a 51-14 loss to the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay Packers...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tom Brady After Derek Carr News
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season might have an impact on Tom Brady. Las Vegas is reportedly considering moving on from Carr this offseason, meaning the team will be looking for a new quarterback. Brady, who is set to be a free agent, spent a significant chunk of his career working under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England.
JJ Watt and Wife Kealia Ohai’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, NFL Retirement and Beyond
A sporty love story! JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt’s romance was founded on their shared passion for athletics. The twosome kept their relationship low-key when they started dating in early 2016. The sports stars met through Watt’s former Houston Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai Watt’s sister, Megan Cushing. Speculation of […]
J.J. Watt Is Retiring, Leading Some to Wonder Whether He's Facing Health Concerns
In the NFL, it's much easier to become a star if you're someone who regularly scores points. Defensive players tend to be much more anonymous, even though they can be crucial to how the game unfolds. J.J. Watt is one of the rare defensive stars in the league, though, which is part of the reason it was such a big deal when he announced that he would be retiring at the end of this season.
Michael Thomas Makes Thoughts On Tom Brady, Sean Payton Rumors Very Clear
It's no secret that Sean Payton could return to the New Orleans Saints one season after retiring as the team's head coach. In fact, a source told Pro Football Talk that it's the “worst-kept secret” in league circles. Making Payton's potential return to the Saints even more tantalizing have been ...
Sean Payton-Tom Brady combo rumored for 2023
We know that Sean Payton is assembling a coaching staff for a potential return to the NFL next season. We know that Tom Brady is in the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn’t made a decision about next season yet. And we know that Payton and Brady have reportedly tried to come together in the past. So would it make sense for the two of them to try and make it happen in 2023? At least one NFL writer seems to think it’s possible.
Rob Gronkowski clears up NFL return rumors
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski sparked speculation about a potential NFL return last week, tweeting: “I’m kinda bored.”. It turns out that was just a promotional stunt for a partnership with FanDuel, but Gronkowski further cleared the air about a potential NFL return in an interview on Monday.
Kyle Van Noy’s unflattering comments about Bill Belichick might explain a lot
Kyle Van Noy had some positive things to say about Chargers coach Brandon Staley’s approach to player relationships, which stood out next to his comments about Bill Belichick.
Terrell Owens Has Been in Contact With NFL Team for Big Return
Terrell Owens is very serious about returning to the NFL. Gregory Daniel, Owens' agent, told Sports Illustrated that they have been speaking with the Dallas Cowboys' office in recent days about Owens possibly returning to the league. Owens, 49, hasn't played in the NFL since 2010 but has been playing pro football recently as he joined the league Fan Controlled Football earlier this year.
