Philadelphia, PA

Daryl Morey Announces 76ers’ Latest Roster Move

By Justin Grasso
 3 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced two new roster moves on Monday.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a made roster move on Monday. Shortly after the Sixers defeated the New York Knicks on the road on Christmas Day, the team cut one of their two-way players loose.

A source confirmed to FanNation’s All76ers on Monday that Saben Lee would be waived. As a follow-up move, the Sixers intended to sign NBA G League standout Louis King.

On Monday night, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that the series of moves were finalized. With the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, bidding farewell to Lee, they’ll welcome the 76ers’ newest two-way addition Louis King to the roster.

In King, the Sixers get a former five-star prospect out of New Jersey. After playing forward at Hudson Catholic, King went to Oregon for his freshman season in the NCAA. During his first year with the Ducks, King averaged 14 points, six rebounds, and one assist, while shooting 44 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.

After his lone season in Oregon, King declared for the NBA Draft. He went undrafted in 2019 before signing a two-way deal with the Detroit Pistons . Before coming to the Sixers, King had many stops in the NBA and the G League.

Following his time in Detroit and Grand Rapids, King had stints with the Westchester Knicks, Sacramento Kings, and Stockton Kings last season.

This year, King joined the Houston Rockets ’ affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The young veteran appeared in 18 games, averaging 20 points, four rebounds, and one steal. He’ll now join the Blue Coats, with an opportunity to potentially appear on the court for the Sixers as well.

As for Saben Lee, he’ll hit the waiver wire. It’s unclear what the future holds for the now-former Sixer, but there is a possibility he will return to the Blue Coats.

After the Sixers waived Lee, the Blue Coats announced they would move on from the guard Karim Mane . There hasn’t been an acquisition to follow, but if Lee goes unclaimed, he could become the second former two-way player to re-sign with the Blue Coats this season, joining the likings of Michael Foster Jr.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

