ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Why Brian Daboll Doesn't Want to Discuss a Giants Playoff Berth (Yet)

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuBPS_0jvayRBU00

Don't mention the "P" word around Giants head coach Brian Daboll just yet. Here's why.

Many among the New York Giants fan base have followed this team for at least a decade, if not longer. And in that time, it's pretty much been the same year after year--lousy, uninspired football which has seen the Giants seasons that the loyal flock of fans eagerly anticipate every spring and summer "over" by the time Halloween rolls around.

Not this year, however. In Week 17 of the NFL season, the Giants not only have their first winning record since the 2016 season (the last time they were in the postseason), but they are also in control of their destiny regarding the playoffs.

It's simple: Beat the Colts, and there will be joy ringing around East Rutherford on Sunday.

Understandably, the playoffs are on everyone's minds--except for one very important person: Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Daboll has repeatedly deflected questions regarding the postseason and whether he has used that as a carrot to dangle in front of his players as motivation.

Apparently, carrots aren't being served in the Daboll era because the first-time head coach prefers to stick with the same meat and potatoes menu he has been serving since the first day he welcomed the players to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

"I’d say we try to do the same thing each week. We go back and look at some of the things we did well – some of the things we can improve on – and get ready for this week, try to be as consistent as we can with it," he said Monday.

So there will be no "by the way, fellas, if we win, we're in" presented in team meetings this week?

"No, it’s our next game," Daboll said flatly. "But what we can control is, again, the same stuff we try to control each week – making sure we’re prepared, ready to go and go out there and put our best foot forward."

Daboll's approach to handling a potential postseason berth has been a headscratcher to some. But step back and peel away the wrapping paper, and there's a definite method to his madness that lies in the old adage, "Don't count your chickens before they're hatched."

For those unfamiliar with the meaning of that adage, it advises not to get overly confident in anticipating success or good fortune before it is certain. Maybe it's because Daboll learned somewhere along the line that you don't take anything for granted and that you always have to work for what you want.

That sure would make sense, especially this week against a Colts team that looked abysmal against the Chargers on Monday night, yet which a couple of weeks ago put up 36 points against the Vikings, the current No. 2 seeded team in the NFC postseason race.

For Daboll, to talk about the playoffs now, before it's official, is one risk the normally bold decision-maker doesn't want to take because it sends the wrong message--one of "It's okay to cut corners because we're going to get in, regardless."

That attitude does no one any good and is one that Daboll is desperately trying to avoid settling into his locker room. His focus from Day 1 has been to take each day at a time and not worry about what's ahead until it gets here.

This is why Daboll is more concerned about the Giants cleaning up the dropped passes, the missed tackles, and all the other little imperfections that developed in their last game. If that's not cleaned up, a postseason berth won't be a given.

Even if, in the event of a Giants loss, a playoff berth were to occur this week--there are other scenarios where the Giants make the postseason if they lose Sunday--they won't go very far in the tournament unless they are focused on the here and now.

The good news is that Daboll is confident he has the right people in the locker room regarding players, coaches, and staff to ensure they aren't lured into any assumptions that might tempt them to cut corners.

"I think you bring the right type of people into your organization who, again, are professionals," he said. "This is important to all of us. This is our job."

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Starter Joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

Ifeadi Odenigbo has officially joined his fifth NFL team in as many seasons after suddenly, and perhaps inexplicably, cut from the Indianapolis Colts this past week. On Tuesday afternoon, the former Vikings starter signed onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, joining Tom Brady in an attempt at making the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision

NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Big Blue View

NFL Week 17 picks, predictions: Will Giants handle their business against the Colts?

Will Sunday end with a playoff celebration for the New York Giants and their fans at Metlife Stadium? Or will it end in disappointment, with the Indianapolis Colts denying the Giants a playoff-clinching victory, and maybe wrecking their playoff dreams altogether? Let’s see how your Big Blue View staff views the game, and the rest of our Week 17 NFL picks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Giants Claim OL Wyatt Daivs, Waive TE Chris Myarick

Davis, 23, was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American in 2019 and 2020. The Vikings drafted Davis with pick No. 86 overall in the third round. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Vikings worth $4,884,290 that also included a signing bonus of $912,211. However, Minnesota cut him heading into the second year of that deal.
DAVIS, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Pirates make surprising free agent signing

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a surprising free agent signing on Tuesday. The big surprise is that they actually signed somebody. The Pirates agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with veteran pitcher Rich Hill. The deal is pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Hill will turn 43 in March but remains an effective... The post Pirates make surprising free agent signing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRDO

Giants S McKinney returns to practice after missing 7 games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney has returned to practice after missing seven games with a broken left hand. The defensive co-captain was taken off the Giants’ non-football injury list on Thursday. There is an outside chance he could play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. New York would clinch a playoff berth with a win. McKinney broke his hand in Mexico while he was taking a guided tour on an all-terrain-type vehicle during the bye week. He never disclosed exactly what happened, but the injury required surgery to repair.
NEW YORK STATE
VolunteerCountry

VFL Reportedly Set to Get First NFL Start Tonight

Former Tennessee stand out quarterback Josh Dobbs is reportedly set to get his first NFL start tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports from NFL Insiders.  The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad earlier this month. The signing followed an ...
NASHVILLE, TN
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy