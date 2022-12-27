Why Brian Daboll Doesn't Want to Discuss a Giants Playoff Berth (Yet)

Don't mention the "P" word around Giants head coach Brian Daboll just yet. Here's why.

Many among the New York Giants fan base have followed this team for at least a decade, if not longer. And in that time, it's pretty much been the same year after year--lousy, uninspired football which has seen the Giants seasons that the loyal flock of fans eagerly anticipate every spring and summer "over" by the time Halloween rolls around.

Not this year, however. In Week 17 of the NFL season, the Giants not only have their first winning record since the 2016 season (the last time they were in the postseason), but they are also in control of their destiny regarding the playoffs.

It's simple: Beat the Colts, and there will be joy ringing around East Rutherford on Sunday.

Understandably, the playoffs are on everyone's minds--except for one very important person: Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Daboll has repeatedly deflected questions regarding the postseason and whether he has used that as a carrot to dangle in front of his players as motivation.

Apparently, carrots aren't being served in the Daboll era because the first-time head coach prefers to stick with the same meat and potatoes menu he has been serving since the first day he welcomed the players to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

"I’d say we try to do the same thing each week. We go back and look at some of the things we did well – some of the things we can improve on – and get ready for this week, try to be as consistent as we can with it," he said Monday.

So there will be no "by the way, fellas, if we win, we're in" presented in team meetings this week?

"No, it’s our next game," Daboll said flatly. "But what we can control is, again, the same stuff we try to control each week – making sure we’re prepared, ready to go and go out there and put our best foot forward."

Daboll's approach to handling a potential postseason berth has been a headscratcher to some. But step back and peel away the wrapping paper, and there's a definite method to his madness that lies in the old adage, "Don't count your chickens before they're hatched."

For those unfamiliar with the meaning of that adage, it advises not to get overly confident in anticipating success or good fortune before it is certain. Maybe it's because Daboll learned somewhere along the line that you don't take anything for granted and that you always have to work for what you want.

That sure would make sense, especially this week against a Colts team that looked abysmal against the Chargers on Monday night, yet which a couple of weeks ago put up 36 points against the Vikings, the current No. 2 seeded team in the NFC postseason race.

For Daboll, to talk about the playoffs now, before it's official, is one risk the normally bold decision-maker doesn't want to take because it sends the wrong message--one of "It's okay to cut corners because we're going to get in, regardless."

That attitude does no one any good and is one that Daboll is desperately trying to avoid settling into his locker room. His focus from Day 1 has been to take each day at a time and not worry about what's ahead until it gets here.

This is why Daboll is more concerned about the Giants cleaning up the dropped passes, the missed tackles, and all the other little imperfections that developed in their last game. If that's not cleaned up, a postseason berth won't be a given.

Even if, in the event of a Giants loss, a playoff berth were to occur this week--there are other scenarios where the Giants make the postseason if they lose Sunday--they won't go very far in the tournament unless they are focused on the here and now.

The good news is that Daboll is confident he has the right people in the locker room regarding players, coaches, and staff to ensure they aren't lured into any assumptions that might tempt them to cut corners.

"I think you bring the right type of people into your organization who, again, are professionals," he said. "This is important to all of us. This is our job."

Join the Giants Country Community