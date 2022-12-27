ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Back Half Breakout Player

By Nicholas Brlansky
 3 days ago

Who will surprise for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the back half of this season?

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins went into the Christmas break on a devastating overtime loss, but that doesn't take away from a rather impressive opening half of the season.

Several players have had impressive seasons for the Penguins, breaking out of the mold we expected and into a new role with the team. One of those players is Brock McGinn , who has scored ten goals on the season and is on pace for a career-high total in goals.

Other players who performed above expectations were Josh Archibald and PO Joseph. In training camp, newcomer Ty Smith outperformed Joseph, but Joseph made the NHL roster due to a cap crunch. He has taken the opportunity and become one of the most dependable defensemen on the Penguins roster.

When Josh Archibald signed, not many people believed he would become an everyday player in the lineup. Not only has he become that, but he has become somewhat of a fan favorite because of his physical play and ability to get under the opponent's skin.

The Penguins are in a dogfight atop the Metropolitan Division this season. While having top performers clicking on all cylinders can lead this team (i.e. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, etc.), they will need other players to step up and break out.

Which Penguins player will break out in 2023?

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

