Soul Bird Chkn Shack Heading to Fort Worth

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 3 days ago
Soul Bird Chkn Shack is adding a North Texas storefront at Alliance Town Center North Retail in Fort Worth . The chicken joint has two Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex spots serving up sandwiches, tenders, wings, and salads—The Hill Shopping Center in Dallas and The Shops at Legacy in Plano.

Brothers Tim and Matt Nystrom created Soul Bird to bring “life-changing food and gathering spots to their community,” according to the Soul Bird website . Soul Bird is committed to using quality and fresh ingredients in its dishes.

You can pick your protein—breaded chicken, grilled chicken, or fried cauliflower—for a variety of sandwiches including the Soul Bird with house-cut pickles on a toasted brioche bun. The Shack features your choice of protein with a fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, crisp greens, and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.

Diners can also enjoy salads and power bowls, wraps, or jumbo tenders and crispy wings with a variety of sauces. Shared side options include Soul Fries with various toppings such as bacon and fried chicken bites, plus Mixed Nuts and Bolts with fried pickles, mushrooms, and zucchini served with jalapeno buttermilk ranch and soul sauce. Other side options are Soul Slaw, Mac Salad, and Coop-cous.

According to a project filing, the build out of the 2,000-square-foot space will include a kitchen, a seating area, and new restrooms in an existing shell building at 3240 Tracewood Way, Fort Worth, TX 76117. Soul Bird could be complete by next summer.



What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
366
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

