Leominster, MA

Caught in Southie

Coming Soon to the Neighborhood: Dumpling Daughter

Dumpling Daughter– a local restaurant group that specializes in buns, noodles, and, most importantly dumplings – will be opening on West Broadway soon. According to our friends at Boston Restaurant Talk, Dumplin Daughter has locations in Weston, Cambridge, and Brookline and will be expanding to South Boston on West Broadway – the exact address is not known yet – but we did hear a rumor it may be opening in the old Lee Chen’s spot.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday

A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Wilmington Apple

Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3

WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
WILMINGTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

'Christmas miracle' bulldog found after 33 days in the woods

MILLBURY, Mass. - One Millbury family is celebrating a Christmas miracle - their dog who had been missing for 33 days returned home safe, and just in time for the holidays. A Millbury family is celebrating the return of their bulldog, who had been missing for 33 days. Betsy, a...
MILLBURY, MA
ABC6.com

New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Warwick this weekend

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick will host a New Year’s Eve fireworks display this weekend. The celebration will take place Saturday at Rocky Point, with fireworks starting at 6 p.m. Food trucks, raffles, and a DJ will be at the event from 2:30 pm to...
WARWICK, RI
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Barnes & Noble Holding Moving Sale

FRAMINGHAM – Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Shoppers World is holding a closing (and moving) sale. The book store is closing at its Framingham location on January 22, 2023. The bookseller plans to open at Sherwood Plaza in Spring of 2023. An Amazon Fresh is scheduled to go into...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Boston Italian Restaurant 'Soft Launches' Its Reopening

A beloved Italian eatery that closed in 2020 after 27 years in business "soft launched" its reopening under new ownership this week and is teasing patrons about when they will be able to get their next pasta fix, according to BosGuy.Casa Giacomo was formerly known as Giacomo's and was owned by…
BOSTON, MA

