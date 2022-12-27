Read full article on original website
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
Coming Soon to the Neighborhood: Dumpling Daughter
Dumpling Daughter– a local restaurant group that specializes in buns, noodles, and, most importantly dumplings – will be opening on West Broadway soon. According to our friends at Boston Restaurant Talk, Dumplin Daughter has locations in Weston, Cambridge, and Brookline and will be expanding to South Boston on West Broadway – the exact address is not known yet – but we did hear a rumor it may be opening in the old Lee Chen’s spot.
iheart.com
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday
A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
Wilmington Apple
Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
spectrumnews1.com
'Christmas miracle' bulldog found after 33 days in the woods
MILLBURY, Mass. - One Millbury family is celebrating a Christmas miracle - their dog who had been missing for 33 days returned home safe, and just in time for the holidays. A Millbury family is celebrating the return of their bulldog, who had been missing for 33 days. Betsy, a...
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
natickreport.com
From Framingham to Natick: Barnes & Noble moving to Sherwood Plaza
Framingham’s loss will be Natick’s gain: Barnes & Noble is leaving its longtime Shopper’s World location in Framingham on Jan. 22 and plans to open a bit to the east on Rte. 9 at Sherwood Plaza in Natick in the spring. In the meantime, everything is half off in the store.
Manchester DPW Removes Some Tents From Outside Families In Transition Shelter
MANCHESTER – The Department of Public Works was assisted by Manchester police Wednesday as they worked outside the Families In Transition shelter to clean up trash and abandoned property, including some tents. Several officers from the Community Affairs Division worked with people living outside the shelter to identify tents...
ABC6.com
New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Warwick this weekend
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick will host a New Year’s Eve fireworks display this weekend. The celebration will take place Saturday at Rocky Point, with fireworks starting at 6 p.m. Food trucks, raffles, and a DJ will be at the event from 2:30 pm to...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Turnto10.com
Calling all with real Christmas trees: Here's how you get rid of this year's tree
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Take off the lights, remove the ornaments and throw away that tinsel because it’s getting to be time to take down this year's Christmas trees. If you have an artificial tree you may choose to leave it up well into January, but a...
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!
Photo by(Holmestead Harvest) (EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Holmestead Harvest has announced the exciting news that they've joined the Massachusetts Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) and revealed that starting January 1, 2023, they will be accepting HIP! The HIP program benefits families and individuals receiving SNAP benefits.
Barnes & Noble Holding Moving Sale
FRAMINGHAM – Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Shoppers World is holding a closing (and moving) sale. The book store is closing at its Framingham location on January 22, 2023. The bookseller plans to open at Sherwood Plaza in Spring of 2023. An Amazon Fresh is scheduled to go into...
Third generation a charm? The Barn restaurant set to replace Mountain Barn in early 2023
PRINCETON — It will still be a family affair at 174 Worcester Road, when Gabi Bennett and her mother, Carla Zottoli, open The Barn in early 2023 at the former location of the 38-year-old The Mountain Barn Restaurant. Bennett, 30, of Princeton, said the menu of The Barn will...
Mass. Lottery regional office moving to new Worcester location early next year
WORCESTER — The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office is set to move to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in the coming weeks. As one of six regional offices across the state, the Worcester office has sold all lottery games out of its 151 West Boylston Drive location, where it has done business since...
The best restaurant in RI and MA, according to Guy Fieri
Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri has visited thousands of restaurants across the globe.
Family Who Nearly Lost Wrentham Teenager In Car Crash Reunites For Christmas
A Wrentham teenager who was almost killed in a car crash earlier this month, got a special Christmas visit from his family while recuperating in the hospital. Landen Gibson, age 17, along with three other classmates, were hospitalized following a single-car crash on Cowell Stree…
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
Boston Italian Restaurant 'Soft Launches' Its Reopening
A beloved Italian eatery that closed in 2020 after 27 years in business "soft launched" its reopening under new ownership this week and is teasing patrons about when they will be able to get their next pasta fix, according to BosGuy.Casa Giacomo was formerly known as Giacomo's and was owned by…
The Best Neighborhood In Boston
Home to plenty of history, prestigious academics, and culture, Boston has been a mainstay American city since its inception. Here's Boston's top neighborhood.
