OKCPD arrest 44-year-old man for performing multiple violent crimes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police arrested a 44-year-old man for multiple violent crimes. OKCPD arrested Ronald Harris in the 2100 block of S. Harvey for First Degree Robbery, Assault & Battery, Destroying Property and Possession of Marijuana. The arrest came after a victim was attacked...
Two people shot in northeast Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Friday at a gas station near Northeast 63rd and Post Road. Two men were shot at the gas station and tried to drive themselves to the hospital, according...
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
High-speed chase suspect who escaped from Spencer police in custody

SPENCER, Okla. — Spencer police said they have detained the suspect in a Thursday high-speed chase, who escaped police custody. The suspect escaped police when an officer brought him to St. Anthony's after the chase. Police were searching for the suspect for hours before capturing him. Sky 5 was...
16-year-old girl hailed a hero after helping save family during OKC house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 16-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after saving her family from a house fire Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities took two people to a hospital after a fire sparked around 9:50 p.m. at a home near Northwest 82nd Street and Springbrook Drive. Morgan Self told KOCO 5 that her mother is still in the burn unit, and her father is out and doing better.
Shawnee Police Department conduct campaign in effort to reduce car crashes

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Shawnee Police Department (SPD), Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) teamed together on Dec. 20 to conduct a Crash Reduction Enforcement Campaign. The focus area of this campaign was between Harrison and Kickapoo and between Mall Drive and MacArthur.
6 Arrested On Drug Complaints After Stillwater Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in Stillwater ended with six people being arrested on drug complaints according to Stillwater Police. Police say they pulled the car over early Tuesday morning for an equipment violation when found fentanyl in the car. Stillwater PD said two of the people in the car are now facing trafficking complaints while the other four were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
Woman wanted for 'cash back' theft in Yukon

YUKON (KOKH) - The Yukon Police Department is asking the public's help with the identification of a suspect responsible for a theft. Officials say the woman in the photo stole cash from a kiosk after a victim selected "cash back" and forgot to grab it. If you have information, contact...
