10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Suspect Arrested After 2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have taken a suspect in for questioning after a shooting near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer Road north of Spencer. According to police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of a convenience store near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer-Jones Road. Authorities...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest 44-year-old man for performing multiple violent crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police arrested a 44-year-old man for multiple violent crimes. OKCPD arrested Ronald Harris in the 2100 block of S. Harvey for First Degree Robbery, Assault & Battery, Destroying Property and Possession of Marijuana. The arrest came after a victim was attacked...
okcfox.com
Two people shot in northeast Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Friday at a gas station near Northeast 63rd and Post Road. Two men were shot at the gas station and tried to drive themselves to the hospital, according...
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
Police searching for escaped suspect in OKC
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly escaped custody following a car chase on Thursday.
KOCO
Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed After Allegedly Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NW OKC Apartment
--- Oklahoma City Police are looking for a person who shot and killed a man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails through windows on Tuesday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Investigators said the motive behind the firebomb attacks appeared to be domestic-related. The shooter was possibly defending their...
KOCO
High-speed chase suspect who escaped from Spencer police in custody
SPENCER, Okla. — Spencer police said they have detained the suspect in a Thursday high-speed chase, who escaped police custody. The suspect escaped police when an officer brought him to St. Anthony's after the chase. Police were searching for the suspect for hours before capturing him. Sky 5 was...
1 dead in fatal auto-pedestrian collision in NW OKC
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly scene near Highland Park Blvd. and Pawnee Drive in NW OKC.
KOCO
16-year-old girl hailed a hero after helping save family during OKC house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 16-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after saving her family from a house fire Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities took two people to a hospital after a fire sparked around 9:50 p.m. at a home near Northwest 82nd Street and Springbrook Drive. Morgan Self told KOCO 5 that her mother is still in the burn unit, and her father is out and doing better.
Tenant: ‘Creepy’ maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment
A young Oklahoma City woman is feeling shaken, disturbed, and outraged after she said a "creepy" maintenance man entered her apartment and took pictures of her private, personal photos on his cell phone.
okcfox.com
Shawnee Police Department conduct campaign in effort to reduce car crashes
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Shawnee Police Department (SPD), Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) teamed together on Dec. 20 to conduct a Crash Reduction Enforcement Campaign. The focus area of this campaign was between Harrison and Kickapoo and between Mall Drive and MacArthur.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of city employee of 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of a non-sworn police employee who worked for the city for 45 years. Police officials said Cyndi Thomas died Tuesday of natural causes. "Cyndi was a member of our police family for the past 45 years," Oklahoma...
6 Arrested On Drug Complaints After Stillwater Traffic Stop
A traffic stop in Stillwater ended with six people being arrested on drug complaints according to Stillwater Police. Police say they pulled the car over early Tuesday morning for an equipment violation when found fentanyl in the car. Stillwater PD said two of the people in the car are now facing trafficking complaints while the other four were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
KOKI FOX 23
Florida man sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to steal many Oklahomans’ identities
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney Robert J. Troester announced a Florida man, Andrice Sainvil, 20, pleaded guilty to his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud scheme and sentenced to two years in prison. Sainvil was also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution...
okcfox.com
Woman wanted for 'cash back' theft in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - The Yukon Police Department is asking the public's help with the identification of a suspect responsible for a theft. Officials say the woman in the photo stole cash from a kiosk after a victim selected "cash back" and forgot to grab it. If you have information, contact...
okcfox.com
OCSO warns against leaving pricey gift boxes by curb after Christmas
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Don't leave your boxes from expensive presents on your curb. That is the warning from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The Christmas gift giving may be over but deputies say thieves are just getting started. "This is the time of year where we are...
Woman accused of shooting at deputies deemed competent
A woman accused of shooting a Grady County deputy and barricading herself inside a patrol unit has been deemed competent to stand trial.
City of OKC asks residents not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks on New Year’s Eve
The City of OKC is asking residents to avoid calling 9-1-1 on New Year's Eve regarding illegal fireworks.
okcfox.com
Two people rescued from Tuesday night house fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were rescued from a house fire on Tuesday night. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said crews responded to the 6300 block of NW 82nd Street just before 10 p.m. Crews arrived to find flames coming from a window on one side of the...
