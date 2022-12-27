Improving Mental Health Access for Low-Income Children and Families in the Primary Care Setting

Read full article on original website
Related
NIH Director's Blog
2023 National Research Summit on Care, Services, and Supports for Persons with Dementia and Their Caregivers
On March 20-22, 2023, NIA will host the National Research Summit on Care, Services, and Supports for Persons with Dementia and Their Caregivers. This event will be held virtually. The Summit will review research progress, highlight innovative and promising research, and identify remaining unmet research needs with input from the...
NIH Director's Blog
NIH clinical trial leads to atezolizumab approval for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma
A clinical trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, has resulted in the first approval of a treatment for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). The immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults and children 2 years and older with ASPS that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
Comments / 0