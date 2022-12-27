Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Carjacking suspect arrested in North Fort Myers after chase
A carjacking suspect was arrested Friday morning after leading law enforcement on a short chase into North Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, police pursued the suspect after a carjacking on First Street. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped catch and arrest the suspect off Bayshore Road.
Mysuncoast.com
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought
‘SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night. Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway. Investigators believe people in two vehicles...
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of threatening deputy, family during Fort Myers Beach arrest
A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies say he refused to leave a Fort Myers Beach restaurant despite drunken unruliness and threatened a deputy and his family. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Collins, 45, of North Naples, was arrested after deputies went to a restaurant where management asked to have Collins removed from the property. Security told LCSO that Collins had been asked multiple times to leave for being drunk and unruly.
WINKNEWS.com
Man suspected of stealing $2,100 tablet from south Fort Myers car wash
A man seen on security footage at a South Fort Myers car wash on Monday afternoon is suspected of stealing a $2,100 tablet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Eager Beaver Car Wash at 12330 S. Cleveland Ave around 3:30 p.m. He was seen on camera footage walking in the bay area where customers pull up to pay for their car wash and may have stolen a black Touch Dynamics tablet (estimated value of $2,100).
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police: Don’t celebrate New Year’s Eve with gunfire
New Year’s Eve is always a big celebration, but it isn’t always celebrated in a safe, smart way; every year, celebratory gunfire hurts people on New Year’s Eve, even in Southwest Florida. In only seconds, innocent people’s lives are changed forever, and it’s easily preventable. Capt. Shawn...
Florida Woman Accused of Helping Boyfriend in Attempted Murder
Deputies say she drove suspect around and let him hide at her home after a deadly shooting November 23rd
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of running from police, K-9 after speeding over Edison Bridge
A man was arrested after Fort Myers police say he drove more than 30 mph over the speed limit on the Edison Bridge and had to be chased down by a K-9. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Dylan Dionne, 25, drove his motorcycle over the Edison Bridge going at 81 mph in the 45 mph zone. When officers tried to pull Dionne over, he would not stop.
FHP investigating Arcadia hit & run crash that left man dead on Christmas morning
ARCADIA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are still investigating a hit-and-run in Arcadia that left one man dead Christmas morning. At 7 a.m. on Christmas, a woman living along Hillsborough Avenue in Arcadia was woken up by sirens and flashing lights coming through her windows. “I thought...
15-year-old shot, killed in St. Pete after allegedly being chased
A teenager was shot in St. Petersburg after he was chased by three young men around 9 p.m. Thursday night.
WINKNEWS.com
Man faces multiple charges after running Sanibel check point
A Fort Myers man was arrested Saturday after speeding through the Sanibel police checkpoint. According to the Sanibel Police Department, Eric Watson Zuspann, 55, was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour when he failed to stop at a checkpoint and collided with a concrete divider. The car was severely damaged, but Zuspann managed to escape. He then fled into the woods.
WINKNEWS.com
1 person hurt, another arrested after Fowler Street shooting; police seek more info
Fort Myers police are looking for information about an early Monday morning shooting that hurt one person. Police say the shooting happened at roughly 3 a.m. Monday in the parking lot at 3800 Fowler Street. They say the person who was shot will survive. Fort Myers police have arrested Desmen...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Dec. 28
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Driver fleeing Cape Coral police on Christmas Day loses control, slams into street sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver fleeing from Cape Coral police lost control of their car on Christmas Day and slammed into a street sign in Southwest Cape Coral. The driver ran a red light around 4 p.m., according to the police department. When officers tried to pull them over, they took off.
WINKNEWS.com
Man mistakes stranger’s Cape Coral home for Airbnb while drunk, takes bath inside
A man from Minnesota was arrested after being found bathing inside a stranger’s Cape Coral home on Christmas morning, having mistaken the home for the Airbnb he was renting. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 26-year-old Levi Sholing of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, was arrested after an officer was called to a house on Southeast 21st Place at around 7:15 a.m. regarding a trespasser.
Woman wanted for stealing car from RSW ParkSmart
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the woman who stole a Mercedes-Benz E550 from RSW ParkSmart. She was also seen at the Holiday Inn the same day at 14567 Global Parkway in Fort Myers, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. If you can identify her, please submit...
Florida man killed during fight over alleged extramarital affair
A man died after getting stabbed during a fight in Ellenton early Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Tips sought in 2004 Fort Myers cold case homicide
SWFL Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a cold case homicide in Fort Myers. Deputies discovered the body of Jesus Hilario Martinez on December 12, 2004.
Lee County deputies warning people of jury duty scam call
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving multiple complaints from the public saying they’ve been the targets of a jury duty scam call. During the phone call, a person claims to be an employee with LCSO, stating the person they’re calling has missed jury duty, and needs to pay a fine, according to LCSO.
Authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in DeSoto County
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian and then fled the area. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the hit-and-run crash happened on Christmas along Hillsborough Avenue in DeSoto County. The vehicle’s specific model is unknown at this time....
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood
While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
