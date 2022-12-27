ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Carjacking suspect arrested in North Fort Myers after chase

A carjacking suspect was arrested Friday morning after leading law enforcement on a short chase into North Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, police pursued the suspect after a carjacking on First Street. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped catch and arrest the suspect off Bayshore Road.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought

‘SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night. Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway. Investigators believe people in two vehicles...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of threatening deputy, family during Fort Myers Beach arrest

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies say he refused to leave a Fort Myers Beach restaurant despite drunken unruliness and threatened a deputy and his family. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Collins, 45, of North Naples, was arrested after deputies went to a restaurant where management asked to have Collins removed from the property. Security told LCSO that Collins had been asked multiple times to leave for being drunk and unruly.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man suspected of stealing $2,100 tablet from south Fort Myers car wash

A man seen on security footage at a South Fort Myers car wash on Monday afternoon is suspected of stealing a $2,100 tablet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Eager Beaver Car Wash at 12330 S. Cleveland Ave around 3:30 p.m. He was seen on camera footage walking in the bay area where customers pull up to pay for their car wash and may have stolen a black Touch Dynamics tablet (estimated value of $2,100).
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police: Don’t celebrate New Year’s Eve with gunfire

New Year’s Eve is always a big celebration, but it isn’t always celebrated in a safe, smart way; every year, celebratory gunfire hurts people on New Year’s Eve, even in Southwest Florida. In only seconds, innocent people’s lives are changed forever, and it’s easily preventable. Capt. Shawn...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of running from police, K-9 after speeding over Edison Bridge

A man was arrested after Fort Myers police say he drove more than 30 mph over the speed limit on the Edison Bridge and had to be chased down by a K-9. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Dylan Dionne, 25, drove his motorcycle over the Edison Bridge going at 81 mph in the 45 mph zone. When officers tried to pull Dionne over, he would not stop.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man faces multiple charges after running Sanibel check point

A Fort Myers man was arrested Saturday after speeding through the Sanibel police checkpoint. According to the Sanibel Police Department, Eric Watson Zuspann, 55, was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour when he failed to stop at a checkpoint and collided with a concrete divider. The car was severely damaged, but Zuspann managed to escape. He then fled into the woods.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Dec. 28

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man mistakes stranger’s Cape Coral home for Airbnb while drunk, takes bath inside

A man from Minnesota was arrested after being found bathing inside a stranger’s Cape Coral home on Christmas morning, having mistaken the home for the Airbnb he was renting. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 26-year-old Levi Sholing of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, was arrested after an officer was called to a house on Southeast 21st Place at around 7:15 a.m. regarding a trespasser.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman wanted for stealing car from RSW ParkSmart

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the woman who stole a Mercedes-Benz E550 from RSW ParkSmart. She was also seen at the Holiday Inn the same day at 14567 Global Parkway in Fort Myers, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. If you can identify her, please submit...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County deputies warning people of jury duty scam call

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving multiple complaints from the public saying they’ve been the targets of a jury duty scam call. During the phone call, a person claims to be an employee with LCSO, stating the person they’re calling has missed jury duty, and needs to pay a fine, according to LCSO.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood

While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. ​Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
CAPE CORAL, FL

