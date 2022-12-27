ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican priorities ahead of the new legislative session

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — This week on Empire State Weekly: as the year ends, a move from the state’s climate action council already brings some new concerns to the forefront for the next legislative session. The new scoping plan aims to bring the state to net zero emissions by 2050.

Sen. Robert Ortt, recently reelected to represent the 62nd Senate District and the Senate minority leader, said that the Republican conference will remain unchanged from their focus from the “last couple of years.” Ortt explained their number one priority for the minority caucus in the state senate—public safety. He also reacted to the scoping statement from the climate action council, saying it will drive up costs for farmers.

Also this week, as the year draws to a close, some may be making a new healthy habit as part of a new years resolution. While half of New Year’s resolutions fail, the other half don’t—and that’s cause for optimism, explained Doctor Holly Traver, a professor in the cognitive science department at RPI. She recommended setting specific goals for the new year in order to better work new changes into habits and lifestyles that are already in place.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York:

