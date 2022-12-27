Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
LA Controller Mejia backs predecessor’s decision to suspend Ridley-Thomas’ pay
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Controller Kenneth Mejia defended the decision of his predecessor, Ron Galperin, to strip the pay of suspended Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas after the City Council voted to reinstate Ridley-Thomas’ pay earlier this month. In a statement on Wednesday evening, Mejia claimed that the council...
pasadenanow.com
LA Mayor Karen Bass Adds Pasadena-Based East West Bank CEO to Transition Team
Dominique Ng, CEO of Pasadena’s East West Bank has joined Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s transition advisory team. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass’ administration. Co-chairs of the advisory...
Washington Examiner
In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist
In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
Street psychiatrists engage in homeless outreach as part of innovative program in LA County
Street psychiatrists are engaging in homeless outreach in Los Angeles County as part of an innovative program.
Coalition continues campaign to rename Lincoln Park in Downtown Long Beach
Protestors erected gallows in front of the giant penny at Lincoln Park in Downtown Long Beach Monday as part of a protest to demand the park be renamed because of President Abraham Lincoln’s role in ordering or overseeing the deaths of Native Americans. The post Coalition continues campaign to rename Lincoln Park in Downtown Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach Police Department promotes four officers
The Seal Beach Police Department is ringing in the new year by promoting four officers to the rank of police corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. In late November of 2022, Michael Henderson was selected to be the Seal Beach Chief of Police. As a result of this internal promotion, several vacancies were created within the ranks of the Seal Beach Police Department. After an extensive testing and evaluation process, the following individuals have been promoted:
spectrumnews1.com
Retired LA leader Sheila Kuehl bows out swinging
From child star to a revered politician, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl joins “Inside the Issues: The Podcast” host Alex Cohen to discuss her career arc in a free-swinging interview. About the Podcast. In the official companion podcast to her nightly show, "Inside The Issues,” Spectrum...
foxla.com
LA’s new ‘mansion tax’ faces legal challenge
LOS ANGELES - A recently approved tax in Los Angeles on the sale of multi-million-dollar homes is facing a new legal challenge. On Thursday, lawyers representing the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles filed a lawsuit to block Measure ULA, also known as the Homelessness and Housing Solutions Tax. They say it violates the California Constitution.
Memorial closes year of disease surges, investigations, service expansions
The medical center started off the year with the most dramatic surge in coronavirus cases to date. The post Memorial closes year of disease surges, investigations, service expansions appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death
A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent relief program, re-opens, Measure RC to go into effect in February, Rent Control Board accepting applications
Applications for a City-funded rent relief program re-opened earlier this month with a new deadline of Jan. 11 2023. The program provides a lump sum payment on behalf of eligible households directly to property owners or managers equivalent to a 3% rent increase over a 12 month period. In August,...
oc-breeze.com
Gov. Newsom grants clemency to ten people, including one from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County
On Friday, December 23, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may also remove unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation.
kcrw.com
Replay: La Placita: Longtime sanctuary for migrants now faces gentrification
La Placita is the Catholic church located off Main Street in El Pueblo, a neighborhood where many immigrants from Mexico and Central America stop first when they come to LA. Built in 1814, La Placita is known as a sanctuary for these immigrants, especially during the 1980s for those fleeing violence in El Salvador and Guatemala.
Fontana Herald News
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers are ‘Best Hospitals’ in maternity care, report says
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario medical centers have been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as high performing “Best Hospitals” in maternity care for 2022-23, thanks to the delivery of high-quality services to expectant mothers, according to a news release issued by Kaiser Permanente. The two medical...
West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill
A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms. The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The building was cleared out...
ladowntownnews.com
$95M distributed to consumers harmed by fraudulent student loan debt relief companies
In a joint prosecution with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the states of Minnesota and North Carolina, newly elected Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto’s office will distribute over $95 million in restitution to 87,285 consumers nationwide who were allegedly harmed by fraudulent student loan debt relief companies, namely Consumer Advocacy Center Inc., doing business as Premier Student Loan Center (Premier).
momcollective.com
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
fullertonobserver.com
Fullerton Train Museum for the holidays
When it comes to December, there are the usual holiday festivals and Christmas pop-ups. It’s the same thing over and over again. When I found out Santa and his elves were visiting the Fullerton Train Museum on Saturday, December 17th, from 9 am to noon, this was interesting and unique among all the other events.
Fontana Herald News
Plans are being made for new center in northern Fontana that would include Holiday Inn Express and In-N-Out Burger
Plans are being made for a new business center in northern Fontana that would include a hotel, a banquet hall, a restaurant, and an In-N-Out Burger. The applicant, Ladhar Group, Inc., is proposing to construct a multi-tenant commercial development on an 8.8-acre site at 16014 S. Highland Avenue., the City of Fontana said.
fullertonobserver.com
Orange County Moves to “HIGH” COVID-19 Community Transmission Level Based on CDC Metrics
Orange County has been moved up to the HIGH COVID-19 Community Level according to the latest metrics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) announced today. Combined with a surge in respiratory viruses and the onset of flu season, the HCA reminds residents that it is critical to follow preventive measures, including remaining up to date with vaccinations such as flu and COVID-19, to reduce the severity of disease and to help lessen the burden on hospitals.
