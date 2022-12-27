ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Seal Beach Police Department promotes four officers

The Seal Beach Police Department is ringing in the new year by promoting four officers to the rank of police corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. In late November of 2022, Michael Henderson was selected to be the Seal Beach Chief of Police. As a result of this internal promotion, several vacancies were created within the ranks of the Seal Beach Police Department. After an extensive testing and evaluation process, the following individuals have been promoted:
SEAL BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Retired LA leader Sheila Kuehl bows out swinging

From child star to a revered politician, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl joins “Inside the Issues: The Podcast” host Alex Cohen to discuss her career arc in a free-swinging interview. About the Podcast. In the official companion podcast to her nightly show, "Inside The Issues,” Spectrum...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA’s new ‘mansion tax’ faces legal challenge

LOS ANGELES - A recently approved tax in Los Angeles on the sale of multi-million-dollar homes is facing a new legal challenge. On Thursday, lawyers representing the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles filed a lawsuit to block Measure ULA, also known as the Homelessness and Housing Solutions Tax. They say it violates the California Constitution.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death

A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
POMONA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Gov. Newsom grants clemency to ten people, including one from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County

On Friday, December 23, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may also remove unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill

A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms. The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The building was cleared out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ladowntownnews.com

$95M distributed to consumers harmed by fraudulent student loan debt relief companies

In a joint prosecution with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the states of Minnesota and North Carolina, newly elected Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto’s office will distribute over $95 million in restitution to 87,285 consumers nationwide who were allegedly harmed by fraudulent student loan debt relief companies, namely Consumer Advocacy Center Inc., doing business as Premier Student Loan Center (Premier).
LOS ANGELES, CA
momcollective.com

The Best Soups in Orange County

I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Fullerton Train Museum for the holidays

When it comes to December, there are the usual holiday festivals and Christmas pop-ups. It’s the same thing over and over again. When I found out Santa and his elves were visiting the Fullerton Train Museum on Saturday, December 17th, from 9 am to noon, this was interesting and unique among all the other events.
FULLERTON, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Orange County Moves to “HIGH” COVID-19 Community Transmission Level Based on CDC Metrics

Orange County has been moved up to the HIGH COVID-19 Community Level according to the latest metrics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) announced today. Combined with a surge in respiratory viruses and the onset of flu season, the HCA reminds residents that it is critical to follow preventive measures, including remaining up to date with vaccinations such as flu and COVID-19, to reduce the severity of disease and to help lessen the burden on hospitals.

