ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Holland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Medflight Dispatched to Semi-Car Crash in Hocking County

Hocking County – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Hocking county. According to early reports around 6:45 pm, Hocking County fire departments were called to the scene in the area of 33 and 374 for the crash. When they arrived one person was reported entrapped and they shut down the roadway. Medical helicopters were called in for two people.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio woman dies after three-vehicle crash on I-71

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman died following a crash Thursday morning on I-71 in Greene County. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after they say a semi tractor-trailer heading southbound on I-71, just north of State Route 72, crashed into the rear of a 2010 Honda Civic, driven by Tiffany J. Miller, 40, of Marion. The Honda was then pushed into the rear of another semi.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man flees scene after crashing into tree in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Thursday evening, shortly after 9 p.m., rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 50 and Upper Twin Road in Ross County. The vehicle had crashed into a tree and the driver, who dispatchers said was bleeding, fled the scene on foot.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three-vehicle crash on Route 50 leaves one seriously injured

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On Tuesday afternoon, a three-vehicle crash occurred on Route 50 in Richland Township, Vinton County. Troopers from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the scene at around 4:36 PM. According to the investigation, 76-year-old Ronald Stansberry of Londonderry, Ohio...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Londonderry Drivers Injured in Crash with Vinton County Trash Truck

The Highway Patrol reports a three vehicle, serious injury crash with a trash truck in Vinton County from about 4:30 afternoon Wednesday. They say 29-year-old Damian Hunt of Londonderry had stopped a 2021 Freightliner waste collection truck on US50 in the vicinity of Allensville to collect trash. 76-year-old Ronald Stansberry of Londonderry was westbound in a 2007 Ford Five Hundred when he failed to assure clear distance and struck the rear of the trash truck.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

OSHP: Fatal crash under investigation

GREENE COUNTY — A fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 71 near the Fayette County line is under investigation by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Just before 9 a.m. Thursday on I-71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County, a 2020 Kenworth...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle semi fire at a Fayette Co. truck stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a tractor-trailer fire at the Flying J Travel Center along Route 41 in Fayette County. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and authorities say the driver of the semi could not confirm what he was hauling. The fire started in the engine compartment and quickly spread to the cab of the truck and fuel tanks.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman killed walking in the road in Warren County, OSP says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Tuesday night after she was hit by a pick-up truck in Deerfield Township. It happened around 8 p.m. on Mason Montgomery Road near Irwin Simpson Road outside the Deerfield Towne Center. Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking on Mason Montgomery...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Multiple people killed in weather-related car accidents during winter storm

According to a Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, at least four Ohioans died and multiple others were injured in weather-related car accidents last week. Columbus was hit with winter weather that became a level 2 snow emergency on Friday. Several inches of accumulated snow combined with freezing rain to create hazardous driving conditions for multiple days.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Washington Court House firefighters respond to residential fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Washington Court House were called to a residential structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., and crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Elm Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working structure fire and quickly...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Gunman opens fire on Madison Ave. home in Chillicothe, police investigate

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — As the night began to settle over the small town of Chillicothe, police received a call about a shooting on Madison Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found a group of frightened and upset residents who told them about a man named Robert who had fired a shotgun into their home.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Simulated automatic rifle causes scare in Massieville overnight

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man with a simulated automatic rifle caused a scare early Friday morning in Ross County. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor Road in Massieville when an off-duty firefighter for Franklin Township called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person walking down the road. The fireman told dispatchers that the man walking was wearing only a hockey jersey and had what appeared to be an automatic rifle.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Man Cuts Catalytic Converters off Vehicles Parked at Head Start

Hocking – Logan Police department is asking for help in the ID of a man who stole two catalytic converters from vehicles in the local Head Start parking lot. According to Police, on December 16th, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, an unknown male subject entered the property of Logan Head Start and the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank on Norwood Avenue and cut the catalytic converters off 2 vehicles parked at the location.
LOGAN, OH
Times Gazette

Mill, truck stop work moves on

The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) offered new updates on its two grant programs at its monthly meeting Wednesday morning. Matt Wagner, a certified professional with Tetra Tech, said that last month he received word that round two funding was approved for the Brownfield Grant, and the only thing left was to wait on Gov. Mike DeWine’s go-ahead. He said the two cleanup projects, the former East Monroe Mill and Rocky Fork Truck Stop, were fully approved and the contracts were sent out to the land bank before Christmas.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy