sciotopost.com
Breaking – Medflight Dispatched to Semi-Car Crash in Hocking County
Hocking County – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Hocking county. According to early reports around 6:45 pm, Hocking County fire departments were called to the scene in the area of 33 and 374 for the crash. When they arrived one person was reported entrapped and they shut down the roadway. Medical helicopters were called in for two people.
dayton247now.com
Ohio woman dies after three-vehicle crash on I-71
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman died following a crash Thursday morning on I-71 in Greene County. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after they say a semi tractor-trailer heading southbound on I-71, just north of State Route 72, crashed into the rear of a 2010 Honda Civic, driven by Tiffany J. Miller, 40, of Marion. The Honda was then pushed into the rear of another semi.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man flees scene after crashing into tree in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Thursday evening, shortly after 9 p.m., rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 50 and Upper Twin Road in Ross County. The vehicle had crashed into a tree and the driver, who dispatchers said was bleeding, fled the scene on foot.
1 dead in I-71 collision; Multiple semi-trucks involved
Crews have currently shut down I-75 south near mile marker 60 and traffic is being rerouted onto Old U.S.-35.
Fox 19
3 people hospitalized after crash in Clermont County, troopers say
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clermont County early Thursday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say they got the call about a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 52 and Nine Mile Road around 4:40 a.m. A pickup truck was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three-vehicle crash on Route 50 leaves one seriously injured
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On Tuesday afternoon, a three-vehicle crash occurred on Route 50 in Richland Township, Vinton County. Troopers from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the scene at around 4:36 PM. According to the investigation, 76-year-old Ronald Stansberry of Londonderry, Ohio...
iheart.com
Londonderry Drivers Injured in Crash with Vinton County Trash Truck
The Highway Patrol reports a three vehicle, serious injury crash with a trash truck in Vinton County from about 4:30 afternoon Wednesday. They say 29-year-old Damian Hunt of Londonderry had stopped a 2021 Freightliner waste collection truck on US50 in the vicinity of Allensville to collect trash. 76-year-old Ronald Stansberry of Londonderry was westbound in a 2007 Ford Five Hundred when he failed to assure clear distance and struck the rear of the trash truck.
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
Record-Herald
OSHP: Fatal crash under investigation
GREENE COUNTY — A fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 71 near the Fayette County line is under investigation by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Just before 9 a.m. Thursday on I-71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County, a 2020 Kenworth...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle semi fire at a Fayette Co. truck stop
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a tractor-trailer fire at the Flying J Travel Center along Route 41 in Fayette County. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and authorities say the driver of the semi could not confirm what he was hauling. The fire started in the engine compartment and quickly spread to the cab of the truck and fuel tanks.
Fox 19
Woman killed walking in the road in Warren County, OSP says
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Tuesday night after she was hit by a pick-up truck in Deerfield Township. It happened around 8 p.m. on Mason Montgomery Road near Irwin Simpson Road outside the Deerfield Towne Center. Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking on Mason Montgomery...
Springfield fire department handles more than 60 calls in frigid temps on Christmas Day
SPRINGFIELD — This Christmas Day the Springfield Fire Department said they handled 30 percent more calls than last year’s holiday. The fire department’s “C Unit” handled 67 calls that day, including a large house fire in the 1100 block of West High Street in the evening, according to a post by the department on social media.
614now.com
Multiple people killed in weather-related car accidents during winter storm
According to a Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, at least four Ohioans died and multiple others were injured in weather-related car accidents last week. Columbus was hit with winter weather that became a level 2 snow emergency on Friday. Several inches of accumulated snow combined with freezing rain to create hazardous driving conditions for multiple days.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Washington Court House firefighters respond to residential fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Washington Court House were called to a residential structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., and crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Elm Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working structure fire and quickly...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gunman opens fire on Madison Ave. home in Chillicothe, police investigate
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — As the night began to settle over the small town of Chillicothe, police received a call about a shooting on Madison Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found a group of frightened and upset residents who told them about a man named Robert who had fired a shotgun into their home.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Simulated automatic rifle causes scare in Massieville overnight
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man with a simulated automatic rifle caused a scare early Friday morning in Ross County. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor Road in Massieville when an off-duty firefighter for Franklin Township called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person walking down the road. The fireman told dispatchers that the man walking was wearing only a hockey jersey and had what appeared to be an automatic rifle.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Man Cuts Catalytic Converters off Vehicles Parked at Head Start
Hocking – Logan Police department is asking for help in the ID of a man who stole two catalytic converters from vehicles in the local Head Start parking lot. According to Police, on December 16th, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, an unknown male subject entered the property of Logan Head Start and the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank on Norwood Avenue and cut the catalytic converters off 2 vehicles parked at the location.
Kings Island WinterFest closed after ‘extensive water line damage’ caused by extreme cold
MASON — Kings Island’s WinterFest will be closed Monday evening, park officials announced. The amusement park will be closed due to “extensive water line damage caused by extreme cold temperatures at multiple locations throughout the park,” a Kings Island spokesperson said. The park is anticipated to...
Times Gazette
Mill, truck stop work moves on
The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) offered new updates on its two grant programs at its monthly meeting Wednesday morning. Matt Wagner, a certified professional with Tetra Tech, said that last month he received word that round two funding was approved for the Brownfield Grant, and the only thing left was to wait on Gov. Mike DeWine’s go-ahead. He said the two cleanup projects, the former East Monroe Mill and Rocky Fork Truck Stop, were fully approved and the contracts were sent out to the land bank before Christmas.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Clinton County elementary school suffers significant damage over holiday break
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Clinton County elementary school suffered significant damage over the holiday break. According to the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District, crews responded to a fire alarm call with water flow at the Clinton – Massie Elementary School. When they arrived at the scene, they found...
