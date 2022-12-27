Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife is the Daughter of an SEC Quarterback Legend
Lane Kiffin is easily the most entertaining head coach in the Southeastern Conference since he took over at Ole Miss. There are so many reasons the "Lane Train" has been both loved and hated in college football. He's blasted everyone and everything in tweets on social media. He once nailed a hilarious Saban impression after winning two national championships as an assistant coach at University of Alabama. No one knows what the 47-year-old is going to say or do next.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket. While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe. Meanwhile, Lane...
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Says Georgia Finished Second In His Recruitment
Less than a month before C.J. Stroud signed with Ohio State, the former four-star quarterback from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., took an official visit to Georgia. He also welcomed Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart for an in-home visit, which made things interesting for the Buckeyes down the stretch. “They were very...
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Opinion On Derrick Henry Very Clear
When the Dallas Cowboys face the Tennessee Titans to open Week 17 in the NFL, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be glad he doesn't play defense. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Elliott offered high praise for his counterpart, Titans running back Derrick Henry. Elliott called the 6-foot-3, ...
Three Things to Know About Mississippi State Quarterback Signee Chris Parson
Here are a few things to know about one of the Bulldogs' top signees.
John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'
Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
Former Auburn assistant lands Power Five job
Former Auburn linebackers coach finds a new home.
Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear
The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
State of the LSU WR Room After Kayshon Boutte's Departure
With LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announcing his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tigers’ wideout depth certainly took a hit, but this program returns some serious production heading into next season. Boutte, who took on more of a leadership role in 2022, played a big factor...
Look: Ohio State Wide Receiver Sends Clear Message On Being An Underdog vs. Georgia
No. 4 Ohio State enters its matchup against No. 1 Georgia as seven-point underdogs. That means nothing to Emeka Egbuka. The Buckeyes wide receiver spoke to the media on Tuesday. He confirmed his confidence in his team ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl ...
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job
Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
Jacob Oden, 4-star prospect out of Michigan for 2024, drops top 5 list
Jacob Oden is one of the top prospects out of Michigan for the class of 2024. He’s trimmed down his list of potential destinations, and his top 5 list is predominantly headlined by B1G programs. Out of the conference, Oden kept in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State in the...
John Calipari offering little answers to solve Kentucky's multiple problems
Wednesday saw Kentucky play another game against a non-mid-major opponent and suffer yet another loss as it was blown out 89-75 at Mizzou Arena in its SEC opener against a Missouri Tiger team under first-year head coach Dennis Gates. Kentucky is now 8-4 on the season and is 1-4 in...
RECRUITING: USC football makes Top 5 for 5-star Florida EDGE TJ Capers
USC football made the Final Five top schools list for five-star Composite 2024 Florida edge rusher TJ Capers on Wednesday. The Trojans were joined by Colorado, Georgia, Louisville and Miami. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Capers is rated the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation...
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
