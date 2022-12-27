ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanBuzz

Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife is the Daughter of an SEC Quarterback Legend

Lane Kiffin is easily the most entertaining head coach in the Southeastern Conference since he took over at Ole Miss. There are so many reasons the "Lane Train" has been both loved and hated in college football. He's blasted everyone and everything in tweets on social media. He once nailed a hilarious Saban impression after winning two national championships as an assistant coach at University of Alabama. No one knows what the 47-year-old is going to say or do next.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'

Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
LEXINGTON, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear

The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job

Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jacob Oden, 4-star prospect out of Michigan for 2024, drops top 5 list

Jacob Oden is one of the top prospects out of Michigan for the class of 2024. He’s trimmed down his list of potential destinations, and his top 5 list is predominantly headlined by B1G programs. Out of the conference, Oden kept in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State in the...
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan

Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy