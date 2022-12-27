ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 17 Playoff Scenarios: Can Cowboys catch Eagles?

 3 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve, but is there enough time left in the season for a change atop the NFC East standings?

Dallas (11-4) opens Week 17 at Tennessee (7-8) and if the Cowboys win out while the Eagles (13-2) drop home games to the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts sidelined, the playoff pecking order would be turned on its head. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers remain in the hunt for the top seed in the conference.

Here's a look at the playoff scenarios for all teams entering Week 17:

--NFC

Overall conference standings:

Team W L T

Eagles 13 2

Vikings 12 3

49ers 11 4

Buccaneers 7 8

Cowboys 11 4

Giants 8 6 1

Commanders 7 7 1

Seahawks 7 8

Lions 7 8

Packers 7 8

Panthers 6 9

Saints 6 9

Clinched playoff spot: Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers

Can clinch playoff spot in Week 17: New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders

How the Giants get in: New York can clinch a wild-card spot by beating the Indianapolis Colts. There are multiple scenarios, some of them complex, in which the Giants can earn a playoff spot this weekend with a tie against the Colts.

How the Buccaneers get in: Tampa Bay is in with a victory over the Carolina Panthers this week. A loss puts the Panthers in the same position in Week 18.

How the Commanders get in: If the Commanders win, they can grab a wild-card spot with Week 17 losses by the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

--AFC

Overall conference standings:

Team W L

Bills 12 3

Chiefs 12 3

Bengals11 4

Jaguars 7 8

Ravens 10 5

Chargers 9 6

Dolphins 8 7

Patriots 7 8

Jets 7 8

Titans 7 8

Steelers 7 8

Clinched playoff spot: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers.

Can clinch playoff spot in Week 17: Miami Dolphins

How the Dolphins get in: Miami can crash the postseason with a win over the New England Patriots and a New York Jets' loss to the Seahawks.

--Field Level Media

