Ocala, FL

New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages

A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida

8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
Fruitland Park continues regional growth trend

Fruitland Park has been one of Florida’s fastest growing cities for years, and it’s not slowing down. The city has seen a tremendous boom in population and construction over the past years, especially from 2015 to 2017. That’s when The Villages expanded into the community with the villages of Pine Ridge and Pine Hills, off County Road 466A.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn

LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 US Hwy 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441, approaching 10402...
Bluegrass and BBQ event returns to Ocala next month with Appalachian Road Show, The Wandering Hours

The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ will return to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, 2023, and it will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed...
Driver fails yield to ambulance, causing collision

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Putnam County. Troopers say that around 3:40 p.m., the vehicle stopped at the intersection of State Road 20 and Gordon Chapel Road in Hawthorne. The driver then failed to yield the right of way...
World Equestrian Center to host boat show

The World Equestrian Center will host the Ocala Boat Show to kick off the 2023 Boating Season in Expo Center 2 on Jan. 6-8. . The show is for anyone looking for a new boat or personal watercraft. . The show will provide fishing, sailing, cruising, wake surfing, watercraft and riding personal...
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
