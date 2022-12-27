Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida
8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’
Dog in Santa HatPhoto byDuffy Brook on UnsplashonUnsplash. In the midst of the season of good will, one of North Florida's animal rescue centers is trying to find homes for 12 of its longest-standing canine residents, it was reported on December 28.
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
click orlando
VIDEO: Hundreds of manatees flood Florida state park as rivers remain cold
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The St. Johns River’s temperature is still in the 50s, and that means manatees continue to pile into nearby Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County. The Save the Manatee Club counted 561 manatees at the spring Wednesday. [TRENDING: Police: 2 teens found shot...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
WCJB
North Central Florida Humane Society looking for “The 12 Mutts of Christmas” to be adopted
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Humane Society of North Central Florida say two of the 12 dogs who have been at the shelter the longest now have homes. Of the group of twelve dogs dubbed “The 12 Mutts of Christmas”, Doris and Bo have been adopted.
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
Video shows dog trapped behind seawall being rescued in Florida
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A video released by deputies in north Florida shows a dog being rescued from a risky position. Body camera video shows the moments before Alachua County deputies rescued the dog off a seawall. After some convincing and help from a good Samaritan, they eventually got...
WCJB
A Marion County business owner is one of thousands of people whose Southwest Airlines flight was canceled
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights across the country. Mike Sage is the tour guide and owner of Silver Springs Kayaking, LLC. he was in Connecticut visiting his family for Christmas and was headed back to give tours. “I got a cancellation notice from Southwest...
Villages Daily Sun
Fruitland Park continues regional growth trend
Fruitland Park has been one of Florida’s fastest growing cities for years, and it’s not slowing down. The city has seen a tremendous boom in population and construction over the past years, especially from 2015 to 2017. That’s when The Villages expanded into the community with the villages of Pine Ridge and Pine Hills, off County Road 466A.
Spring Hill man sentenced for making, using counterfeit cash in Florida
A Spring Hill man was sentenced to time in federal prison for producing counterfeit cash in a "scheme...to defraud businesses."
WESH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 US Hwy 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441, approaching 10402...
ocala-news.com
Bluegrass and BBQ event returns to Ocala next month with Appalachian Road Show, The Wandering Hours
The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ will return to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, 2023, and it will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed...
WCJB
Driver fails yield to ambulance, causing collision
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle crashed into an ambulance in Putnam County. Troopers say that around 3:40 p.m., the vehicle stopped at the intersection of State Road 20 and Gordon Chapel Road in Hawthorne. The driver then failed to yield the right of way...
Manatee viewing at Blue Spring has visitors lined up for miles
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Tuesday at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City, the line of cars to see the natural phenomenon was at least a mile long. Hundreds of manatee lovers went to the park to see the beautiful creatures. And thanks to the colder weather, manatees have...
mainstreetdailynews.com
World Equestrian Center to host boat show
The World Equestrian Center will host the Ocala Boat Show to kick off the 2023 Boating Season in Expo Center 2 on Jan. 6-8. . The show is for anyone looking for a new boat or personal watercraft. . The show will provide fishing, sailing, cruising, wake surfing, watercraft and riding personal...
WCJB
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
