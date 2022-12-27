Read full article on original website
Related
lehighvalleynews.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase for 15th consecutive year
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will raise rates for the 15th year in a row starting in 2023. The 5% increase will take effect on Jan. 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is responsible for millions of dollars in annual payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to help fund public transportation.
lehighvalleynews.com
661 crashes, 7 dead and hundreds injured in Pa. during holidays, state police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – State Police investigated hundreds of traffic crashes over the Christmas holiday weekend, with a rise in accidents, fatal wrecks and the number of people killed, authorities said. Statewide during the Christmas holiday weekend from Dec. 23-25, troopers responded to 661 motor vehicle crashes in which seven...
lehighvalleynews.com
Will Lehigh Valley schools be masking in the new year?
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Holiday gatherings are expected to contribute to the rise in coronavirus cases across the country. And that has led some school districts in Pennsylvania to require students to wear masks for the first 10 days of classes following the winter break. Some schools are requiring masks for...
lehighvalleynews.com
State police give few details regarding Kohberger extradition
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, 28, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, on Tuesday waived his right to extradition. After Kohberger signed away that right, Monroe County President Judge Margherita P. Worthington accepted his decision, and let him to...
lehighvalleynews.com
Idaho judge issues gag order in Bryan Kohberger case
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges. Bryan Kohberger, 28, a doctoral...
lehighvalleynews.com
Still awaiting ruling, Pennsylvania’s school funding lawsuit stretches into 2023
HARRISBURG — It’s been five months since school districts, parents, and advocacy groups made their final arguments in a case that could transform how Pennsylvania funds its public schools. The lawsuit, which the parties first filed in 2014, argues that the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate...
lehighvalleynews.com
5 Things to Know today: Kohberger hearing, lawmakers sworn in and more
The holiday season has ended, a new year has started and most of us are back to work on this Tuesday, Jan. 3. 1. It'll be a mild day with highs pushing into the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service. But you'll need the umbrella, with rain expected throughout the day.
lehighvalleynews.com
Fentanyl test strips decriminalized under new Pennsylvania law
HARRISBURG, Pa. - People in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year. Now fentanyl test strips are recognized...
lehighvalleynews.com
Gov. Tom Wolf urges Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. The Affordable Connectivity Program was established as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year. Gov. Tom Wolf is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. Households that...
lehighvalleynews.com
Obscure rule lets Pennsylvania lawmakers hold two offices at the same time
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just weeks before he was scheduled to be sworn in as a state senator, Republican Jarrett Coleman reversed course and resigned from the Parkland School Board. State Senator-elect Jarrett Coleman, R-Lehigh/Bucks, opted to resign from the Parkland School Board. Most Pennsylvania elected officials can't hold...
lehighvalleynews.com
State lawmakers to take oath of office with immediate control of the House still unclear
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The latest iteration of Pennsylvania's General Assembly will take the oath of office at noon Tuesday, kicking off what likely will be a tumultuous few weeks in state politics. The November elections are over, but the parties still are jockeying for control of the Pennsylvania House. The...
lehighvalleynews.com
How Pa. school districts dealt with LGBTQ issues in 2022
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Stephanie Smith was working from home in December when she got a call from the vice principal at her son’s school in York County. Some policies could be stigmatizing for students who are grappling with their identity. ACLU and LGBTQ organizations in Pennsylvania said that policy...
lehighvalleynews.com
Democrat Mark Rozzi elected Pa. House speaker in surprise bipartisan compromise
A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of about a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable to convert a two-seat...
Comments / 0