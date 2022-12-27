ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase for 15th consecutive year

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will raise rates for the 15th year in a row starting in 2023. The 5% increase will take effect on Jan. 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is responsible for millions of dollars in annual payments to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to help fund public transportation.
HARRISBURG, PA
Will Lehigh Valley schools be masking in the new year?

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Holiday gatherings are expected to contribute to the rise in coronavirus cases across the country. And that has led some school districts in Pennsylvania to require students to wear masks for the first 10 days of classes following the winter break. Some schools are requiring masks for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State police give few details regarding Kohberger extradition

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, 28, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, on Tuesday waived his right to extradition. After Kohberger signed away that right, Monroe County President Judge Margherita P. Worthington accepted his decision, and let him to...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Idaho judge issues gag order in Bryan Kohberger case

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges. Bryan Kohberger, 28, a doctoral...
MOSCOW, ID
Fentanyl test strips decriminalized under new Pennsylvania law

HARRISBURG, Pa. - People in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year. Now fentanyl test strips are recognized...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gov. Tom Wolf urges Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. The Affordable Connectivity Program was established as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year. Gov. Tom Wolf is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. Households that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Obscure rule lets Pennsylvania lawmakers hold two offices at the same time

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just weeks before he was scheduled to be sworn in as a state senator, Republican Jarrett Coleman reversed course and resigned from the Parkland School Board. State Senator-elect Jarrett Coleman, R-Lehigh/Bucks, opted to resign from the Parkland School Board. Most Pennsylvania elected officials can't hold...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
How Pa. school districts dealt with LGBTQ issues in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Stephanie Smith was working from home in December when she got a call from the vice principal at her son’s school in York County. Some policies could be stigmatizing for students who are grappling with their identity. ACLU and LGBTQ organizations in Pennsylvania said that policy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

