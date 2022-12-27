Another busy day yesterday with all the winds and rain. The winds caused many power outages, most of which were the result of damage to feeder lines leading into the county. These were lines that were damaged outside the county, including the Bonneville Power Administration that supplied power to the City of Tillamook and the surrounding area as well as the PacifiCorp line that feeds areas from Manzanita southward to Garibaldi. At last report this morning, there were approximately 16,000 customers without power in the county. Local TPUD crews worked until late last night before securing as they had been working for over 24 hours. They came back on shift at 6AM this morning. At the time of this writing the restoration time is still uncertain and the damage impacts are widespread.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO