Read full article on original website
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 12/28/22
Another busy day yesterday with all the winds and rain. The winds caused many power outages, most of which were the result of damage to feeder lines leading into the county. These were lines that were damaged outside the county, including the Bonneville Power Administration that supplied power to the City of Tillamook and the surrounding area as well as the PacifiCorp line that feeds areas from Manzanita southward to Garibaldi. At last report this morning, there were approximately 16,000 customers without power in the county. Local TPUD crews worked until late last night before securing as they had been working for over 24 hours. They came back on shift at 6AM this morning. At the time of this writing the restoration time is still uncertain and the damage impacts are widespread.
Storm brings high wind warnings, river flood warnings, high surf warnings
Damaging 50 to 65-mph gusts are forecast to rip through Portland and monstrous 30 to 40-foot breaker waves could potentially slam Northwest Oregon’s coastline Tuesday as nasty winter weather continues to impact the Pacific Northwest.
State geologist warns heavy rain could trigger landslides
As the rain has let up following a storm in the Pacific Northwest, the potential for landslides remains present.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NETARTS-OCEANSIDE SANITARY DISTRICT: Sewage Spill in Netarts Bay Tuesday, Dec. 27; Bay Closed to Commercial Shellfish Harvesting
The Netarts-Oceanside Sanitary District experienced a sewage spill at its Netarts pump station early in the afternoon of Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The Oregon Department of Agriculture closed Netarts Bay to commercial shellfish harvesting at approximately 6:00 pm. After performing an on-site assessment, we understand the Department of Agriculture will reopen Netarts Bay on January 1, 2023, at 9:30 pm.
Heavy rain sets off flooding in parts of Portland metro area Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sustained heavy rain Monday washed away the last of the slush left over from Portland's recent ice storm, but it also pooled into roadside floods in a couple spots in the metro area, creating new headaches for drivers. A strong storm is moving into the region,...
Some roads closed, cars stuck in high water in Portland area amid stormy, windy weather
Several roads in Multnomah County have been closed due to high water and downed power lines as a powerful wind storm sweeps through the region.
KATU.com
Heavy winds, stormy weather cause widespread power outages across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people in the Portland area were left without power after heavy rain showers and strong winds caused widespread outages. Wind gusts up to 55 mph resulted in multiple power lines being disrupted or downed by Tuesday morning. Pacific Power power services were hit the...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK PUD UPDATE from 12/27/22 @ 7 PM – Entire County Without Power; Morning Update 12/28/22 @6 AM – Power Restored to Some Areas
OUTAGE UPDATE – 12/27/22 @7:00PM. There are currently widespread outages throughout the County. Our service area sustained significant damage. -The Bonneville Power Administration transmission line that supplies power to the City of Tillamook and central Tillamook areas is currently down. BPA is making repairs, this line needs to be repaired and restored in order for TPUD to restore power to the Tillamook areas currently without power.
Highway 26 reopens near Elsie after weather-related crash
Highway 26, about three miles west of Elsie in Clatsop County, reopened Tuesday evening after it had been shut down due to a crash.
focushillsboro.com
Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs
Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TRIPLE TRAGEDY DURING STORM TUESDAY, DEC. 27, TREE HITS TRUCK ON HWY 26, CLATSOP COUNTY
On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 11:39 A.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus tree crash on HWY 26, near milepost 15.5, in Clatsop County. The preliminary investigation indicated a severe weather event caused a large diameter tree to fall onto an eastbound silver Ford F-150, operated by Justin Nolasco Pedraza (19) of Seaside. It was determined the tree fell directly onto the Ford F150 roof as it was passing by. The operator and passengers, Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco (41) of Seaside and a 4 year old female, all suffered fatal injuries during the collision and were discovered deceased upon the arrival of first responders.
Narcity
Parts Of Vancouver Seawall Had To Close Due To King Tide Flooding & It Looks Wild (PHOTOS)
Parts of the seawall in Vancouver were closed yesterday, thanks to a storm and king tide pairing. Photos of the flooding have surfaced online, and The Weather Network predicts that there is more rain to come still. The City of Vancouver issued a statement on Monday, warning people about the...
kptv.com
First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
FATAL CRASH ON ASTORIA MEGLER BRIDGE, HWY 101 – CLATSOP COUNTY WED. DEC. 28th
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at approximately 6:24 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to two vehicle crash on HWY 101, near milepost 2.5, in Clatsop County. The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound blue 2002 Nissan Xterra SUV, operated by Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez (29) of Beaverton, attempted to pass other northbound vehicles on the Megler bridge when it struck a southbound blue 2013 Ford C-MAX SUV, operated by Connie Jackson (64) of Astoria. The head-on collision caused severe damage to both vehicles and cause the Xterra to become engulfed in flames. Mandujano Rodriguez was found deceased at the scene. Jackson was flown to a Portland hospital in critical condition.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
KTVL
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind
PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
More than 150,000 without power thanks to wet, windy weather
More than 150,000 of people in the Portand metro area and parts of the Willamette Valley are without power Tuesday thanks to wet and windy weather
kptv.com
Over 135,000 Oregon homes without power due to high winds
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Tens of thousands of people across Oregon are without power Tuesday. As of 3 p.m., Portland General Electric reported 2,742 outages impacting more than 110,601 homes across the Portland area. Pacific Power also reported 673 power outages impacting 25,430 households, down from 39,000 households earlier, across...
WWEEK
Falling Trees Killed Five People on Oregon Highways During Tuesday’s Windstorm
Five people traveling on Oregon highways Tuesday were killed by trees falling onto the road in the span of four hours, casualties of an intense windstorm that left 200,000 people without power. The National Weather Service’s Portland office recorded hurricane-force winds along the northern Oregon Coast yesterday afternoon: 86 miles...
Comments / 0