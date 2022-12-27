ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings

Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
A historic San Antonio home with dual rounded porches and giant columns is now for sale

A 1920 home with soaring Corinthian columns and a pair of rounded porches has hit the market in San Antonio's Government Hill neighborhood for just shy of $1.3 million. The colorfully painted three-bedroom, two-bath home features old-growth pine hardwood floors and plenty of original architectural details, including carved wood moldings and stately interior columns, according to its sales listing.
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!

Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio

It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
Best Pizza in San Antonio

When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
Reward available for information about the Wingstop robber

SAN ANTONIO – Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 to help catch the guy who robbed a West Side Wingstop. It happened on Friday, December 5 at 10:19 pm. An unknown Hispanic male was looking through the front window of the Wingstop at 4622 W Commerce St. When the...
Some of GMSA’s most shocking videos of 2022

SAN ANTONIO – You’ve heard the phrase a picture is worth a thousand words. This past year, there’ve been plenty of pictures in our newscasts that have said a whole lot. At the same time, some of those images momentarily left me speechless, particularly those that I saw while covering news for Good Morning San Antonio.
