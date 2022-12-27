Read full article on original website
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
CityScrapes: San Antonio's public giveaways haven't lived up to their promise of a thriving downtown
The reality of downtown San Antonio is that we succeeded in creating a place for tourists to wander that holds little appeal to San Antonians beyond the twinkling lights of the River Walk.
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
San Antonio Current
A historic San Antonio home with dual rounded porches and giant columns is now for sale
A 1920 home with soaring Corinthian columns and a pair of rounded porches has hit the market in San Antonio's Government Hill neighborhood for just shy of $1.3 million. The colorfully painted three-bedroom, two-bath home features old-growth pine hardwood floors and plenty of original architectural details, including carved wood moldings and stately interior columns, according to its sales listing.
New rooftop event venue The Skyline to offer weddings with views of downtown San Antonio
The owners of the newly opened Skyline also want it to become a hub for live music and a weekend rooftop bar.
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio mid-century home for sale was once part of an annual 'Christmas pilgrimage'
A sprawling mid-century home recently listed for sale in the Oak Park neighborhood was such a head-turner that it was included in the 1964 iteration of an annual "Christmas pilgrimage" of stylish and well-decorated San Antonio homes. The four-bedroom, four-bath property — now on the market for $1.2 million —...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio
It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
'Never fly Southwest again': Would-be passengers share tales of woe while waiting at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — As you can well imagine, emotions are all over the place at San Antonio International Airport, where frustrated people have been trying their best to cope with flight delays and cancellations. Near the Southwest Airlines counter a duo of guitar and bass played soothing music in...
mySanAntonio.com
Hunt for ancestor's grave led San Antonio woman to missing man's remains
Search for family's remains took unexpected turn in Texas Hill Country woods.
thetexastasty.com
Best Pizza in San Antonio
When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
mySanAntonio.com
Here are 6 stunning 'First Day Hikes' to take in the San Antonio area
Start your year off right.
mySanAntonio.com
Stranded San Antonio travelers frustrated after Southwest cancels flights
This is not the holiday weekend they were expecting.
Eastbound Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon closed after crash
SAN ANTONIO — A crash on the north side is creating traffic issues for drivers. Eastbound Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon Road is closed as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday due a crash that happened earlier in the day. The southbound US 281 ramp to Loop 1604 and the...
KSAT 12
Watch demolition of iconic Regal Fiesta movie theater sign ahead of apartment complex development
SAN ANTONIO – Koontz Corporation is transforming the iconic Regal Fiesta movie theatre and Fiesta Trail shopping mall into an apartment complex. Located at 12631 Vance Jacks Road, demolition of the theatre was completed Wednesday, enabling the construction of the Savory Apartments complex to begin. According to a release,...
Texas Car Wash Undergoes CRAZY Transformation Thanks To Freezing Temps
A car wash was turned into an icicle igloo thanks to freezing temperatures!!!
news4sanantonio.com
Reward available for information about the Wingstop robber
SAN ANTONIO – Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 to help catch the guy who robbed a West Side Wingstop. It happened on Friday, December 5 at 10:19 pm. An unknown Hispanic male was looking through the front window of the Wingstop at 4622 W Commerce St. When the...
KSAT 12
Some of GMSA’s most shocking videos of 2022
SAN ANTONIO – You’ve heard the phrase a picture is worth a thousand words. This past year, there’ve been plenty of pictures in our newscasts that have said a whole lot. At the same time, some of those images momentarily left me speechless, particularly those that I saw while covering news for Good Morning San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
Pay it 4ward: Faith Bound Street Ministry awarded $1,000 to continue helping the homeless
SAN ANTONIO - As part of our Pay It 4ward campaign, another local non-profit is being awarded a one-thousand-dollar check courtesy of Carabin Shaw. News 4 Meteorologist Jeannette Calle spotlights this month’s winner, which caters to the homeless community here in San Antonio, no matter what the weather is like.
