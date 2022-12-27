It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO