San Augustine, TX

Two car crash at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96

One person was injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash involving a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a late model Chevrolet SUV had occurred.
JASPER, TX
Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays

RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Center FD Responds to Fire at Sheriff's Department

December 29, 2022 - The Center Fire Department responded to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department at 2:41am December 15, 2022, due to a report of a fire. When fire personnel arrived, there was smoke within the building and they began their investigation to determine the source of the smoke. Eventually...
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
Sheriff Asking for Anyone That Has Seen Larkin to Call

Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Timpson Masonic Lodge, Nacogdoches OES Announce Raffle Winners

December 27, 2022 - Timpson Masonic Lodge #437 announces Dillon Swain to be the gun raffle winner. Jesse Maynard, lodge secretary, presented Swain with his prize inside Bob's Pawn and Gun Shop with Nathan Phelps, owner. All proceeds go to the Lodge's Scholarship Fund. Winner of Nacogdoches Chapter #418 Order...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
TVFD Responds to Multiple House Fires During Week; US 59, 84 Scene of Crash

December 26, 2022 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) was called out December 24, 2022, for their fifth house fire of the week at 3:45pm to CR 4667 and CR 4660. Upon arrival it was discovered that a trash fire had gotten out and reached a dwelling, setting it on fire as well. TVFD began attacking the structure fire, as well as the grass and brush fire simultaneously. The grass and brush fire was approximately 15 acres and additional help was requested with Tenaha VFD responding with brush trucks to assist.
TIMPSON, TX
Mary Hutto

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Paul Silvey and Bro. Shawn Thrapp officiating. Interment will follow at Sholar Cemetery in Joaquin.
CENTER, TX
Brush fire left unattended spread out of control in Newton

On Monday the Newton Fire Department issued a plea for residents to be careful with outdoor burning as the recent freezing temperatures resulted in a die-off and drying out of vegetation. That plea was ignored by at least one person on Wednesday afternoon and firefighters had to deal with the consequences.
NEWTON, TX
Almeria Bernadette Harris McClelland

The homecoming celebration for Almeria will be 12 noon on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Shady Grove Gary Baptist Church. The repast will be at A&E in Carthage after the family lays her to rest at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Woods Community. Almeria is preceded in death by her parents,...
CARTHAGE, TX
Danny Earl Steadman

Funeral service is at 1pm on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Pleasant Hill C.M.E. Church, Tenaha, Texas. Lay-in-state is from 12 noon until 1pm at Pleasant Hill C.M.E. Church. Grandchildren: Christasha, Teambria, Christopher Jr. and Brooklyn. Great-grandchild, Kysen. Siblings:. Larry Steadman (Tammy) Joyce Lang (Gary) Wendy Hobley (Wendell) Randy Steadman...
TENAHA, TX
Shirley Ann Holman Jackson

Shirley Ann Holman Jackson, age 68, of Nacogdoches, Texas departed this physical life on, December 21, 2022, in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was born April 6, 1954. Funeral Service is 11am on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at True Vine Baptist Church. Interment is at Greer Cemetery. Viewing is from 1pm until 6pm on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Garner and Son Chapel.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
Dorothy Mydee Thomason

Dorothy Mydee Thomason, 103, departed this world to her eternal reward in heaven at Parkwood in the Pines on December 23, 2022. She was born in Colin County, Texas, on October 9, 1919. She is survived by:. Son, Windell Thomason. Grandchildren:. Angela Cowart. Diane Rosse. Debbie Thomason. Eddy Thomason. Wade...
LUFKIN, TX

