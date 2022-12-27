Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Two car crash at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96
One person was injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash involving a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a late model Chevrolet SUV had occurred.
cbs19.tv
Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays
RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
scttx.com
Center FD Responds to Fire at Sheriff's Department
December 29, 2022 - The Center Fire Department responded to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department at 2:41am December 15, 2022, due to a report of a fire. When fire personnel arrived, there was smoke within the building and they began their investigation to determine the source of the smoke. Eventually...
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
newtoncountynews.net
Sheriff Asking for Anyone That Has Seen Larkin to Call
Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Lufkin, Nacogdoches in the Bull’s Eye for 2 Severe Weather Events
It didn't take long for the humidity and above-normal temperatures to filter back into the Pineywoods. Wasn't it just a couple of days ago that we were experiencing wind chills below zero?. Anyone who has lived in East Texas for a while knows that when the warmer temps come in...
KLTV
3 Angelina County officers apply to be first new sheriff in decade
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Change is coming to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office as Sheriff Greg Sanches is set to retire on Jan. 1 after a decade of service to the county. Three officers have applied for the soon-to-be vacant position and all have established law enforcement experience. Those...
Man convicted of East Texas murder, who fled trial arrested on Thursday
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man convicted of murder was arrested on Thursday, said the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Edgar was detained around 8:30 p.m. by the US Marshals Service. He was taken to the Sabine County Jail. Edgar was on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. He was convicted […]
San Augustine residents asked to conserve water after ‘major leak’
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – San Augustine residents are asked to conserve “as much water as possible” and reserve some after a water main break. According to the city, there is a 16-inch water main transmission line with a major leak in the city lake addition. Crews are working on an emergency repair. “Currently we […]
kjas.com
Matthew Edgar is alive and being held in the Sabine County Jail
Convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, the Sabine County man who has been on the run since January of this year is alive and in jail. Officers say Edgar was captured shortly after 8:00 on Thursday evening by deputies from the US Marshal's Service. Word is that Edgar, who was convicted in...
scttx.com
Timpson Masonic Lodge, Nacogdoches OES Announce Raffle Winners
December 27, 2022 - Timpson Masonic Lodge #437 announces Dillon Swain to be the gun raffle winner. Jesse Maynard, lodge secretary, presented Swain with his prize inside Bob's Pawn and Gun Shop with Nathan Phelps, owner. All proceeds go to the Lodge's Scholarship Fund. Winner of Nacogdoches Chapter #418 Order...
scttx.com
TVFD Responds to Multiple House Fires During Week; US 59, 84 Scene of Crash
December 26, 2022 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) was called out December 24, 2022, for their fifth house fire of the week at 3:45pm to CR 4667 and CR 4660. Upon arrival it was discovered that a trash fire had gotten out and reached a dwelling, setting it on fire as well. TVFD began attacking the structure fire, as well as the grass and brush fire simultaneously. The grass and brush fire was approximately 15 acres and additional help was requested with Tenaha VFD responding with brush trucks to assist.
scttx.com
Mary Hutto
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Paul Silvey and Bro. Shawn Thrapp officiating. Interment will follow at Sholar Cemetery in Joaquin.
kjas.com
Brush fire left unattended spread out of control in Newton
On Monday the Newton Fire Department issued a plea for residents to be careful with outdoor burning as the recent freezing temperatures resulted in a die-off and drying out of vegetation. That plea was ignored by at least one person on Wednesday afternoon and firefighters had to deal with the consequences.
scttx.com
Almeria Bernadette Harris McClelland
The homecoming celebration for Almeria will be 12 noon on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Shady Grove Gary Baptist Church. The repast will be at A&E in Carthage after the family lays her to rest at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Woods Community. Almeria is preceded in death by her parents,...
scttx.com
Danny Earl Steadman
Funeral service is at 1pm on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Pleasant Hill C.M.E. Church, Tenaha, Texas. Lay-in-state is from 12 noon until 1pm at Pleasant Hill C.M.E. Church. Grandchildren: Christasha, Teambria, Christopher Jr. and Brooklyn. Great-grandchild, Kysen. Siblings:. Larry Steadman (Tammy) Joyce Lang (Gary) Wendy Hobley (Wendell) Randy Steadman...
scttx.com
Shirley Ann Holman Jackson
Shirley Ann Holman Jackson, age 68, of Nacogdoches, Texas departed this physical life on, December 21, 2022, in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was born April 6, 1954. Funeral Service is 11am on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at True Vine Baptist Church. Interment is at Greer Cemetery. Viewing is from 1pm until 6pm on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Garner and Son Chapel.
KLTV
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
scttx.com
Dorothy Mydee Thomason
Dorothy Mydee Thomason, 103, departed this world to her eternal reward in heaven at Parkwood in the Pines on December 23, 2022. She was born in Colin County, Texas, on October 9, 1919. She is survived by:. Son, Windell Thomason. Grandchildren:. Angela Cowart. Diane Rosse. Debbie Thomason. Eddy Thomason. Wade...
East Texas fugitive convicted of murder arrested after being on the run for 11 months
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas convicted murderer who’s been on the run for nearly a year is now behind bars. According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Matthew Edgar. In January 2022, Edgar was...
