Brendan R
3d ago
People who murder should not be granted clemency no matter how much they have change. The person they killed is still dead.
scott lepine
2d ago
The sexual mental and physical abuse of any female is unacceptable. Lost a friend a couple years ago she had a restraining order and he got released from jail early. He shot and killed her.
WWFSMD?
3d ago
before all these criminals were granted clemency, did anyone check with the victims of their crimes?
WRGB
'Bianca's Law' targeting dissemination of personal images is signed into NYS law
ALBANY, N.Y. — A bill creating criminal and civil penalties for disseminating personal images was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday. Known as Bianca’s Law, the bill is named after Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old from Utica who was stabbed to death at a concert by Brandon Clark in 2019. Clark then took photographs of her deceased body and shared them online.
WKTV
Hochul signs Bianca's Law, making it illegal to share graphic images of crime victims in NY
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed Bianca's Law, which establishes criminal and civil penalties for distributing personal images of victims with the intent to hurt them or their families. The law is named for Bianca Devins, the Utica teen who was murdered in July of 2019. Her killer, Brandon...
COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY
A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
Man who pleaded guilty to hay scam is facing new fraud-related charges
Richard Blackmer, who has ongoing criminal charges in Bennington County, is accused of taking close to $100,000 from two New York women in violation of court orders. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man who pleaded guilty to hay scam is facing new fraud-related charges.
The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State
Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law
A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.
WKTV
New Yorkers can now become marriage officiants for a day
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday that will allow people to become one-day marriage officiants. "Joining individuals in marriage is a beautiful moment that should be shared with an officiant selected by the spouses-to-be. By signing this legislation into law, we are eliminating any barriers to becoming an officiant so friends and family members can share such a meaningful time with loved ones of their choosing and have their marriage recognized under New York State law," Hochul said.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Hochul says ‘I do’ to letting any adult officiate New York weddings
By the power vested in me, and you, and every other New Yorker … Gov. Kathy Hochul signed off Wednesday on a bill allowing any adult resident of the Empire State to officiate weddings — a privilege previously afforded only to clergy, members of the state judiciary and elected officials. “New Yorkers joined in marriage by a friend or family member no longer have to worry about whether or not their marriage is legally valid thanks to the passage of this legislation,” Assemblywoman Sandy Galef (D-Ossining) said of the bill she sponsored with state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx). “Couples in New York...
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
How Old Do Kids Have to Be to Stay Home Alone in New York State?
Do you remember the first time you stayed home alone as a kid?. Recently, I discussed with a group of friends the first time we stayed home alone. A handful of my friends are now parents and navigating this situation and were trying to get a feel of what the norm is nowadays in 2022.
Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume
Kate Anderson on December 29, 2022 Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is being investigated by federal and local prosecutors after a New York Times investigation showed the future congressman lied about his resume. The Times report revealed that Santos had lied about attending multiple universities, his work history, his Jewish heritage, and some of his financial dealings over the past week. It has been reported that prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, and Nassau County, New York, are investigating Santos’ background and financial history. Anne Donnelly, the Nassau County district attorney, opened an investigation on Wednesday, according to Newsweek. The post Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into New York GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume appeared first on Shore News Network.
Federal convictions will now lead to immediate firing for crooked New York pols
A new state law will automatically strip public officials of their jobs if they’re convicted of federal felonies — closing a loophole that’s existed for more than 35 years. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Friday to overcome a provision in federal law that says a conviction isn’t considered official until after sentencing, which often occurs many months after a guilty plea or jury verdict. Previously, only crooked officials convicted of felonies under state law were subject to automatic expulsion from the public payroll. The new law ensures “parity between the federal and state criminal procedure process while at the same time...
PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State
The holidays can be a very stressful time for people. The rush to get things done the spending and the bills that are looming can really make someone uneasy. But the unfortunate part about it all is there are some who take advantage of others at this stressful time. If...
Police Say New York State Woman Drove Nearly 3X Legal Limit, Left Kids at Home Alone
You may have watched Home Alone at some point over the holidays. This is sort of like a real-life case of that movie, though these kids weren't left unattended because of a last-minute rush to the airport. Police say a New York state woman is facing charges after leaving her...
Gov. Hochul signs bill allowing living organ donors to be reimbursed
New York just became the first state to offer reimbursement to people who donate their liver and kidneys.
Nursing homes in NYS can now waive penalties for staffing requirements
Earlier this year, we told you about some new staffing laws for nursing homes. Fast forward to Dec. of 2022, the state is bending the rules for nursing homes unable to meet requirements.
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
