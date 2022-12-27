ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Food Bank looking for continued support in 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank has been hard at work providing food for our community throughout 2022, but the work does not end with the holidays. The Brazos Valley Food Bank helps provide food for six counties in the Brazos Valley. “We’ve been talking about this for...
BRYAN, TX
Joel Eisenberg

Major Dollar General Store Indefinitely Closing

News of the location’s possible long-term shuttering has taken many area residents by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Axios.com and MadisonvilleMeteor.com.
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Gloria Kennard to host 4th annual free New Year’s Eve luncheon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Just before we ring in 2023, a Bryan woman known for her generosity is hosting a free lunch for those in need. Gloria Kennard is no stranger to giving back to our community. Kennard just finished hosting her 34th annual Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal for Brazos Valley residents. She told KBTX her idea to do a New Year’s meal came four years ago and has stuck ever since.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County VFW Post 4692 holding ‘Casino Royale Night’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County VFW Post 4692 is giving everyone a chance to win big this New Year’s Eve. Organizers are holding a Casino Royale Night fundraiser to raise money to continue helping Brazos Valley veterans and their families. “We have veterans asking us for help all...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

New Year’s Eve firework safety: what you can and can’t do

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As the New Year sits only a few days away, officials are urging people to stay cautious when using fireworks. According to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were nearly a dozen firework-related deaths in the nation in 2021. They also claim there were an estimated 11,500 people injured in incidents involving fireworks.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Focus at Four: Expert weighs in on privacy risks of doorbell cameras

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many Americans use doorbell cameras to help protect their homes and property, but experts say these devices could also pose more of a risk than an overall benefit. Paul Tracey, the founder and CEO of Innovative Technologies, was on First News at Four to discuss some...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County conducting feasibility study on old Bryan ISD administration building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is getting ready to review the worth of Bryan ISD’s old administration building located at 101 N. Texas Avenue. The county purchased the property for around $2.8 million. They will conduct a feasibility study and want to know if the building is safe to use and if it’s worth modifying and repairing and seeing what the needs of Brazos County are.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Christmas ends, naughty list begins

A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BREAK-INS AT THE YARD, LJ’s BBQ UNDER INVESTIGATION

Brenham police are investigating after two local businesses were broken into in the early morning hours on Friday. Police confirm entry was made into The Yard and LJ’s BBQ in the 1400 block of West Main Street. Surveillance footage shared by The Yard shows what appears to be two...
BRENHAM, TX

