Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
College Station apartment residents living without gas, hot water given no timeline for fix
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Without gas in a home or apartment, hot water turns into a commodity. This week, multiple residents at a College Station apartment complex on Southwest Parkway reached out to KBTX saying they are boiling water to shower due to a gas leak. Residents say they’re...
Brazos Valley Food Bank looking for continued support in 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank has been hard at work providing food for our community throughout 2022, but the work does not end with the holidays. The Brazos Valley Food Bank helps provide food for six counties in the Brazos Valley. “We’ve been talking about this for...
Major Dollar General Store Indefinitely Closing
News of the location’s possible long-term shuttering has taken many area residents by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Axios.com and MadisonvilleMeteor.com.
Southwest flight cancellations: College Station family stranded for Christmas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of travelers are stranded at airports this week after a massive snow storm hit parts of the United States. Reports from FlightAware say Southwest Airlines has canceled over 80 percent of its scheduled flights as of Tuesday. Melissa Poling and her family of five live...
‘Suspicious item’ prompts brief evacuation of College Station Goodwill store
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A suspicious device found in donations prompted an evacuation of the College Station Goodwill store Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a possible explosive device inside the business, according to the College Station Police Department. Authorities said a bomb squad was called to the...
Gloria Kennard to host 4th annual free New Year’s Eve luncheon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Just before we ring in 2023, a Bryan woman known for her generosity is hosting a free lunch for those in need. Gloria Kennard is no stranger to giving back to our community. Kennard just finished hosting her 34th annual Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal for Brazos Valley residents. She told KBTX her idea to do a New Year’s meal came four years ago and has stuck ever since.
Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers offering $20 vouchers to 250 Uber customers for NYE
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are helping everyone get home responsibly and safely this weekend by giving away $5,000 in Uber vouchers for New Year’s Eve. The vouchers are worth $20 and can be applied to rides in the Bryan-College Station, Tyler, Waco, Killeen, and Austin...
Brazos County VFW Post 4692 holding ‘Casino Royale Night’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County VFW Post 4692 is giving everyone a chance to win big this New Year’s Eve. Organizers are holding a Casino Royale Night fundraiser to raise money to continue helping Brazos Valley veterans and their families. “We have veterans asking us for help all...
Big Smiles As No Kids Allowed At This Adults Only TX Water Park
NO KIDS ARE ALLOWED AT THIS TEXAS WATER PARK and we are HERE FOR IT!. After the Christmas I had with all four of my kids, I am READY FOR SOME ALONE TIME! Well, alone time with my hubby!. Can't wait until summertime at The Cove!. NO KIDS ARE ALLOWED...
Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry get involved in construction of new intermediate school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sadberry Intermediate is Bryan ISD’s newest intermediate school that will open in August 2023. The family of O.W. Sadberry has been involved throughout the construction. “I’m overwhelmed,” Halcyon Watkins, O.W. Sadberry’s daughter, said. “I said, well, they’ve brought him back to life. It’s not just...
New Year’s Eve firework safety: what you can and can’t do
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As the New Year sits only a few days away, officials are urging people to stay cautious when using fireworks. According to a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were nearly a dozen firework-related deaths in the nation in 2021. They also claim there were an estimated 11,500 people injured in incidents involving fireworks.
College Station City Council approves budget to demolish former nursing home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Local nonprofit, Unlimited Potential, is one step closer to moving into its new campus in College Station. During a meeting on Dec. 8, the College Station City Council approved spending up to $345,000 to remove the former nursing home complex located on Anderson Street. They say...
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday evening destroyed a workshop that’s used for a private construction business. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on property in the 11000 block of Clear Lake Road south of Kurten in northeast Brazos County. It’s unclear what started...
Focus at Four: Expert weighs in on privacy risks of doorbell cameras
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many Americans use doorbell cameras to help protect their homes and property, but experts say these devices could also pose more of a risk than an overall benefit. Paul Tracey, the founder and CEO of Innovative Technologies, was on First News at Four to discuss some...
Aggieland Humane Society celebrates milestone of 19,000 spay/neuter surgeries
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Aggieland Humane Society is celebrating its spay and neuter team. That includes 352 dogs and cats in November 2022 alone. 197 shelter pets, 97 public pets, and 58 community cats.
Brazos County conducting feasibility study on old Bryan ISD administration building
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is getting ready to review the worth of Bryan ISD’s old administration building located at 101 N. Texas Avenue. The county purchased the property for around $2.8 million. They will conduct a feasibility study and want to know if the building is safe to use and if it’s worth modifying and repairing and seeing what the needs of Brazos County are.
Christmas ends, naughty list begins
A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
BREAK-INS AT THE YARD, LJ’s BBQ UNDER INVESTIGATION
Brenham police are investigating after two local businesses were broken into in the early morning hours on Friday. Police confirm entry was made into The Yard and LJ’s BBQ in the 1400 block of West Main Street. Surveillance footage shared by The Yard shows what appears to be two...
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD surpasses $80,000 fundraising goal to build home for local family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD surpassed its $80,000 fundraising goal for Bryan ISD Build. Several fundraisers helped to raise enough money for the Quintero-Mendez household and its three generations who were living in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house. Thanks to the Bryan ISD family and Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity, the...
