(WBAP/KLIF) — The collapse of Southwest Airlines service during the holidays has far-reaching effects, as thousands of canceled flights are rubbing TCU fans the wrong way. The 3rd ranked Horned Frogs are in the college football playoff against #2 Michigan this Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. However, media covering the event, like Jamie Plunkett of frogstoday.com says it’s been frustrating. Plunkett had a Southwest flight to Arizona scheduled in order to cover the TCU football team at the bowl game for his business, but after his canceled flight, he had to drive 16 hours to get to the press conferences a day late.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO