Grand Prairie, TX

Arrest Made in North Richland Hills Drive-by Shooting

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (WBAP/KLIF) – North Richland Hills Police say 18 year-old Ethan Nordyke is in custody at the Tarrant County Jail in connection with the December 7th drive-by shooting of an 8 year old girl. According to investigators the girl was inside her home on Jerrell Street when...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Flight Attendant from Dallas Pleads Guilty to Trying to Smuggle Fentanyl

A Mesa Airlines flight attendant from Dallas faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to trying to smuggle Fentanyl. Federal prosecutors say 41-year old Terese L. White attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with over three pounds of Fentanyl taped to her abdomen on October 4th after flying there from Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Airports Storing Piles of Southwest Airlines Lost Luggage

(WBAP/KLIF) — Not only have thousands of canceled Southwest Airlines flights stranded passengers, but the meltdown has lost thousands of pieces of luggage. Airports across the country have piles of bags roped off in baggage claim areas. Kevin Giffin and his wife arrived at Dallas Love Field after a cancellation forced them to rebook a flight out of Raleigh, North Carolina.
DALLAS, TX
TCU Fans Frustrated with Southwest Airlines

(WBAP/KLIF) — The collapse of Southwest Airlines service during the holidays has far-reaching effects, as thousands of canceled flights are rubbing TCU fans the wrong way. The 3rd ranked Horned Frogs are in the college football playoff against #2 Michigan this Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. However, media covering the event, like Jamie Plunkett of frogstoday.com says it’s been frustrating. Plunkett had a Southwest flight to Arizona scheduled in order to cover the TCU football team at the bowl game for his business, but after his canceled flight, he had to drive 16 hours to get to the press conferences a day late.
FORT WORTH, TX

