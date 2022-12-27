Read full article on original website
KXLY
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
KIMA TV
Man in Yakima standoff promises to surrender after "eating a Hot Pocket"
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A man is in custody after a standoff near the 400 block of N. 6th Ave. in Yakima last night. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) shared on Facebook a message to stay away from the area due to a "breaking incident". They later updated that the incident...
Ready to Toss Your Christmas Tree? Don’t Forget Camp Prime Time
Are You Read to Discard Your Real Christmas Tree Yakima Valley?. Anyone who loves to enjoy real Christmas trees also knows the lengths you need to go to when discarding your tree after the season is wrapped up. It's not as easy as just throwing your tree outside for garbage day pick-up but that's where Camp Prime Time comes in with an offer that's hard to refuse and for a great cause.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business gets new owner
The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and Senior Times newspapers will have new ownership as of Dec. 30. Tri Comp Inc., which publishes the Journal and Senior Times, and Cowles Company, a fourth-generation Spokane business with holdings in the news, broadcasting, real estate, printing and other industries, have reached an agreement in which a subsidiary of Cowles will acquire the non-cash assets of Tri Comp.
The Tiniest Town in Washington State Only has ONE Resident
When you think of tiny towns you may think Yakima is small compared to bigger cities like Seattle, Tacoma or even Spokane. But then you have to consider Yakima is bigger than some of our surrounding neighbors like Zillah or Grandview and more. There's one town in Washington State that seems to only have one resident living there. That's right! If you visit this town, the population will double.
nbcrightnow.com
WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site
Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
kpq.com
Ice Not Expected in Storm Coming To Wenatchee, NCW
Another winter snow storm is heading into North Central Washington. Laurie Nisbet with the National Weather Service says it won't have one element that brought an ice to the area over Christmas weekend. "The system we're expecting later today through tomorrow, right now, we don't have freezing in the forecast,"...
5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton
EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
FOX 11 and 41
Collision backs up traffic headed to Selah
SELAH, Wash. – First responders are currently on scene at a collision near the McDonalds on S 1st Street and Riverview Ave, according to a post from the Selah Police Department. It is unknown at this time how many people are involved, but injuries have been confirmed. Traffic is...
kpq.com
More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel
There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
ifiberone.com
Snow expected overnight across north central WA, freezing rain in parts of Grant County
MOSES LAKE — The National Weather Service says most of north central Washington will see snow overnight, with some areas in Grant County possibly getting another round of freezing rain. Light snow will start to fall Thursday afternoon, with heavier snowfall expected overnight. Areas in Grant County could see...
nbcrightnow.com
Wanted man causes SWAT standoff on 6th Ave in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:23 p.m. The man is now in custody. YPD's public information officer, Yvette Inzunza, said there were no injuries. He was wanted for child rape and unlawful firearm possession, according to Captain Shawn Boyle. SWAT was on the phone with the suspect for an hour negotiating before he came out.
nbcrightnow.com
Over 400 without power in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- A power outage has been reported in West Richland and according to the Benton Rural Electric Association's outage map, 414 customers are currently without power. Benton REA crews are on scene working to restore power. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
Tri-Cities has one of the largest gaps between men’s and women’s pay in the nation
Here’s one possible reason for the disparity.
yaktrinews.com
For the first time in county history, Benton County is looking for a forensic pathologist
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the first time, Benton County is hiring a forensic pathologist to work alongside Coroner William Leach. “I can’t even talk about it I was so excited – I was almost dancing to tell you the truth,” Leach laughed. For years, Leach has...
