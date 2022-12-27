ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

FOX 61

Flight cancelations persist at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — If missing Christmas wasn’t painful enough, efforts to get back home are now in jeopardy for many air travelers. Stranded passengers flocked to Southwest ticket counters at Bradley International Airport Tuesday—with no clear solution to their frustration. “When they were in the air,...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
caribbeanlife.com

‘Jamaica Day’ declared in Connecticut for inaugural non-stop flight

Dec.15, 2022 was declared “Jamaica Day” by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, via a proclamation, as part of the celebration of an inaugural non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to Montego Bay in Jamaica. The service started on Thursday, Dec.15, fulfilling ongoing efforts to establish a nonstop...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Thursday afternoon news update

In this update, a good samaritan jumped into action to help Springfield Police get out of a dangerous situation with a robbery suspect, 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was arrested after police responded to reports of a man shooting out windows at MGM Springfield, and Southwest Airlines continues to struggle after canceling another 2,500 flights today. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday morning news update

In this update, a good samaritan jumped into action to help Springfield Police get out of a dangerous situation with a robbery suspect, 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was arrested after police responded to reports of a man shooting out windows at MGM Springfield, and Southwest Airlines continues to struggle after canceling another 2,500 flights today. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local restaurants prepare for New Year’s Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people will ring in 2023 by going out to eat. So Western Mass News checked in with Hampden County businesses about their plans this year. “We’re really going to try to bring the place to life and bring that new year’s spirit,” said Nathan Yee, director of hospitality for Bean Restaurant Group.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
Eyewitness News

Travelers impacted by airline cancellations

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays. It’s the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means mountains are packed with skiers and snowboarders. Updated: 6 hours ago. ‘Tis the season for sniffles, sneezes and chest colds. Firefighter dies...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut

Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Medical experts: Shortage in children’s cold medications continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The shortage of children’s cold medications continues around the nation and right here in western Mass. This, alongside of an uptick in the number of respiratory viruses among both adults and children. Those empty pharmacy shelves are a dreaded sight for many parents with sick kids...

