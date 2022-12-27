Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
Frustration mounts for Southwest passengers at Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Southwest Airlines said it plans to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions by Friday, but passengers are still frustrated with changing flights and having to pay last-minute prices to travel with a different airline. There were 17 cancellations Thursday at Bradley International Airport,...
westernmassnews.com
Travel agents work to bring clients home as Southwest travel nightmare continues
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The nightmare continues for travelers flying Southwest Airlines this week as the company canceled nearly 3,000 more flights on Wednesday. Some passengers have been stranded for days and local travel agencies have been working around the clock to make sure their clients get home. “It’s a...
Flight cancelations persist at Bradley Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — If missing Christmas wasn’t painful enough, efforts to get back home are now in jeopardy for many air travelers. Stranded passengers flocked to Southwest ticket counters at Bradley International Airport Tuesday—with no clear solution to their frustration. “When they were in the air,...
caribbeanlife.com
‘Jamaica Day’ declared in Connecticut for inaugural non-stop flight
Dec.15, 2022 was declared “Jamaica Day” by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, via a proclamation, as part of the celebration of an inaugural non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to Montego Bay in Jamaica. The service started on Thursday, Dec.15, fulfilling ongoing efforts to establish a nonstop...
Travelers at Bradley Airport share their tales of canceled Southwest flights
People arrived at the airport with stories of canceled flights, struggles of buying new tickets and the hardship of having to leave family members behind.
westernmassnews.com
Thursday afternoon news update
In this update, a good samaritan jumped into action to help Springfield Police get out of a dangerous situation with a robbery suspect, 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was arrested after police responded to reports of a man shooting out windows at MGM Springfield, and Southwest Airlines continues to struggle after canceling another 2,500 flights today. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday morning news update
In this update, a good samaritan jumped into action to help Springfield Police get out of a dangerous situation with a robbery suspect, 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was arrested after police responded to reports of a man shooting out windows at MGM Springfield, and Southwest Airlines continues to struggle after canceling another 2,500 flights today. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Local restaurants prepare for New Year’s Eve
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people will ring in 2023 by going out to eat. So Western Mass News checked in with Hampden County businesses about their plans this year. “We’re really going to try to bring the place to life and bring that new year’s spirit,” said Nathan Yee, director of hospitality for Bean Restaurant Group.
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Fairfield County In Brand-New Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in four Connecticut counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown in...
Eyewitness News
How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource January 3rd
A New Haven officer has been placed on administrative duty after being arrested Halloween night. Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture. Parents arrested after child dies from drug overdose. Updated: 7 hours ago. The father...
NHPR
Connecticut awards $7.3 million contract for management of buses in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford
The state Department of Transportation announced this week it awarded a $7.3 million contract to RATP Dev USA to manage the Hartford, New Haven and Stamford divisions of CTtransit. CTtransit is a state-owned bus system. The three impacted divisions use more than 500 buses and employ roughly 1,200 workers, according...
Eyewitness News
Travelers impacted by airline cancellations
Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays. It’s the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means mountains are packed with skiers and snowboarders. Updated: 6 hours ago. ‘Tis the season for sniffles, sneezes and chest colds. Firefighter dies...
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
Guard rail impales car in Manchester, Connecticut
A car crashed into a guard rail on 384 in Manchester, Connecticut this week, sending the metal right through the passenger side, between both front seats, and then out the back of the car.
whdh.com
Driver, passenger nearly impaled after crashing into a guardrail in Connecticut
A driver and their passenger were nearly impaled after crashing into a guardrail in Manchester, Connecticut. Firefighters say the metal guardrail went right through the front of the car, between the seats, and out the back. First responders say its a miracle that there were only minor injuries. (Copyright (c)...
westernmassnews.com
Medical experts: Shortage in children’s cold medications continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The shortage of children’s cold medications continues around the nation and right here in western Mass. This, alongside of an uptick in the number of respiratory viruses among both adults and children. Those empty pharmacy shelves are a dreaded sight for many parents with sick kids...
westernmassnews.com
Homeless man broke MGM Springfield windows with golf club to get out of the cold
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Court documents have brought new details to light about a man charged with breaking windows at MGM Springfield with a golf club on Christmas Eve. 57-year-old Edith Ortiz was charged with disorderly conduct and vandalism after admitting to police that he smashed the windows at the...
mynbc5.com
Amtrak offering buy one, get one free deal on select Vermonter tickets
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — If you're looking to book an upcoming train ride, Amtrak has a special holiday deal available through Saturday for select New England riders. Amtrak is offering riders a buy one, get one ticket deal on the Vermonter route on all sales through Saturday, Dec. 31.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens tenants left without heat in sub-freezing temperatures
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With sub-freezing temperatures, some Springfield residents told Western Mass News they have been left without heat for hours over Christmas, some even days. For many, the heat is still on and off. It is a story we have reported on for months – people living in...
