Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Day two of the Wagstaff Holiday Classic at TJC
Tyler, Texas (KETK)-It was day two of the Wagstaff Holiday Classic at TJC where 12 East Texas teams got the chance to sharping their skills as they get ready for district play. The Whitehouse Wildcats went on a 12-0 run to end the 3rd quarter and won the game 58-53. In the earlier game the […]
Shelby County Fairs Well at Tenaha Holiday Hoops Action, Lady Tigers Take Top Awards
The 13th Annual Holiday Hoops Classic Invitational Basketball Tournament, sponsored by Longview Orthopedic Clinic, saw 39 Texas High School teams compete in three days of tournament action. Local teams doing well at the tournament were Shelby County’s Tenaha Lady Tigers, the Timpson Bears, Shelbyville Dragons, and the Tenaha Tigers.
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in Tyler
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains...
Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
Timpson Masonic Lodge, Nacogdoches OES Announce Raffle Winners
December 27, 2022 - Timpson Masonic Lodge #437 announces Dillon Swain to be the gun raffle winner. Jesse Maynard, lodge secretary, presented Swain with his prize inside Bob's Pawn and Gun Shop with Nathan Phelps, owner. All proceeds go to the Lodge's Scholarship Fund. Winner of Nacogdoches Chapter #418 Order...
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: December 29-January 1
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
Timpson’s Terry Bussey humble about Texas High School Football Player of the Year award
At 9-2, the Lady Patriots are in the midst of a four-game road trip, getting two hard-fought wins on the road in New Mexico. They continue their traveling game against Oklahoma Christian next Friday. This is a team that’s getting stronger by emphasizing more aggressive play. East Texas athletes...
Mary Hutto
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Paul Silvey and Bro. Shawn Thrapp officiating. Interment will follow at Sholar Cemetery in Joaquin.
Kymron Rashard Davis
Kymron Rashard Davis, 16 of San Augustine, Texas departed this physical life on, December 26, 2022, at CHI-St. Luke Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, Texas. He was born August 29, 2006. Funeral service is 2pm Saturday, December 31, 2022 in the San Augustine High School Gym. Interment is at Buckley Cemetery.
Ring In 2023 At These Downtown Tyler, Texas Party Hot Spots
Ringing in the new year will be a big deal and East Texans have a wide variety of places they can mingle with others as the calendar changes over to 2023. Downtown Tyler will have several hot party spots for anyone to gather and make noise when the clock strikes 12 and they kiss their loved one.
Shirley Ann Holman Jackson
Shirley Ann Holman Jackson, age 68, of Nacogdoches, Texas departed this physical life on, December 21, 2022, in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was born April 6, 1954. Funeral Service is 11am on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at True Vine Baptist Church. Interment is at Greer Cemetery. Viewing is from 1pm until 6pm on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Garner and Son Chapel.
Pappy’s Fireworks gears up for the new year, heading into 40 years of business
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Christmas is over and fireworks stands have officially opened for business! Pappy’s Fireworks has been around since 1983, for some families it has become a tradition to shop there for their holiday celebrations. “I have people that will come and they say ‘Hey my grandpa brought me here when I was 10’ and […]
Don’t Throw Away Your Christmas Tree In Lufkin, Texas
Christmas has come and gone, and it's once again time to somehow dispose of that cripspity, crunchity tree you bought just last month. If you were thinking about just leaning that evergreen monolith over the curb, there is a way for it to continue to bring joy. You can give...
Cowan Center Welcomes the Doo Wop Project
Audiences can tap their feet and clap their hands to a high-energy performance by the Doo Wop Project at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 24, at the Cowan Center of Performing Arts in Tyler. The group delivers tribute music in their own upbeat style that recalls Motown, Pop, and Rock and Roll hits from the 1960s and 70s.
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
Almeria Bernadette Harris McClelland
The homecoming celebration for Almeria will be 12 noon on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Shady Grove Gary Baptist Church. The repast will be at A&E in Carthage after the family lays her to rest at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Woods Community. Almeria is preceded in death by her parents,...
Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30. He...
Shreveport Announces Holiday Garbage Pickup Changes
With the 3 day weekends because of the holidays, garbage pickup in Shreveport will again be affected next week. Our normal pickup day in Broadmoor is Monday, but because of the New Year's Holiday Weekend, there will be no garbage collection this Monday. The City of Shreveport has released their...
10 Best Hotel In Tyler
Finding For the ideal hotel sort list in the Tyler area, you are in the proper house. In this blog page, I’ll share a few ideal hotel details, that are physically placed in the Tyler. Also, a direction link from your house, with Web Link details, Telephone, details area,...
