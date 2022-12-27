Read full article on original website
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Is the Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAAnaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson
It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback. Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.
Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders
It was announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the year after getting benched. Carr is still technically a member of the team, but reports have stated that Las Vegas may try to trade him during the offseason. Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams […] The post Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
Bengals’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Cincinnati Bengals had a bit of a slow start to the 2022 season, but with two games left to go on the season, they find themselves in full control of the AFC North. The Bengals have reemerged as the frontrunner to win their division, and they could clinch the division as soon as Week 17 if things end up going their way.
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs just keep on winning. They outclassed the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 to book their third straight win. They enter this weekend as heavy favorites against an embattled Denver Broncos squad that cannot seem to sort itself out. Kansas City and Denver collide at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17, with the looking to maybe overtake the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC. Keep in mind that the Chiefs are at 12-3. They have won the AFC West, and they can still potentially steal home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs if they win here and the Bills lose to the Bengals. That should give the Chiefs a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Chiefs Week 17 predictions as they take on the Broncos.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan drops Jimmy Garoppolo truth bomb amid major step in recovery
The San Francisco 49ers are rolling with Brock Purdy at quarterback right now. The rookie signal-caller looks poised to run the offense through the postseason with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance still on the sidelines. The good news is Jimmy G has taken a step forward in his recovery as Garoppolo has finally gotten the […] The post 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan drops Jimmy Garoppolo truth bomb amid major step in recovery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton: Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Top Hire as Broncos Coach
About as much as anybody. Troy Aikman has down the pulse of the NFL. And he knows who he would hire if he was the person in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, the legendary Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys QB now the color commentator on “Monday Night Football,” has revealed the view that the Broncos should make a play for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Darren Waller’s true feelings on Jarrett Stidham replacing Derek Carr as Raiders QB1
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a big change at quarterback, announcing on Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will replace Derek Carr as the starter moving forward. Carr has even left the team to avoid being a distraction as the Raiders explore trade options in the offseason, although the possibility of staying isn’t off the table, either.
ESPN Insider Floats Potential Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
As we wind down the 2022 NFL season, many teams are already in the starting stages of prepping for the 2023 offseason. And one offseason move being floated would be a real blockbuster. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr...
Chargers electric Super Bowl odds after clinching playoff birth
The Los Angeles Chargers are back in the postseason for the first time since 2018. FanDuel has some electric Super Bowl odds for the Bolts that you don’t want to miss. Be sure to check out our NFL odds series for more on betting in the NFL. This past...
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has two reasons for not underestimating the Las Vegas Raiders despite their decision to bench Derek Carr and start Jarrett Stidham who has never been a starter before. One, he knows what Stidham is capable of, and two, the Niners tactician is well aware of the other weapons […] The post 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots dealt tough injury news ahead of big matchup vs. Dolphins
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots learned Wednesday morning that their Week 17 opponent for Sunday’s pivotal game will be without their starting quarterback due to a concussion. They might face a pair of similar blows themselves. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones missed practice on Wednesday due to a...
Bo Nix takes shot at players ‘tanking’ bowl games after Oregon’s comeback vs. UNC
Oregon football managed to finish their season on a high note Wednesday evening as they came back to beat UNC in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego by a score of 28-27. Quarterback Bo Nix, who connected with Chase Cota for the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter, spoke out on […] The post Bo Nix takes shot at players ‘tanking’ bowl games after Oregon’s comeback vs. UNC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton reveals how Broncos can fix Russell Wilson
The door has been shut on Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure with the Denver Broncos, and while the team tries to sort out its next steps, there are some major questions surrounding the play of Russell Wilson. While the Broncos are convinced they “can fix” Wilson’s problems, he’s been a shell of himself for the first 15 […] The post Sean Payton reveals how Broncos can fix Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate proposes shocking Davante Adams-Darren Waller trade
After a very slow start to the season, the Green Bay Packers are making quite the late season playoff push. Regardless of whether or not the Packers make the playoffs, though, it’s clear that Aaron Rodgers is going to need some more weapons alongside him on offense if he is going to lead Green Bay […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate proposes shocking Davante Adams-Darren Waller trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
Kyle Shanahan gets brutally honest on 49ers 2023 starting quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers have had a revolving door of quarterbacks in 2023. Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, and Jimmy Garoppolo have all started games for this team. Even with these changes, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have an 11-4 record and have secured themselves a spot in the playoffs. With injuries impacting the […] The post Kyle Shanahan gets brutally honest on 49ers 2023 starting quarterback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels’ eye-opening response to Derek Carr benching question
The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a down 2022 season. Quarterback Derek Carr has faced questions about his overall play, with some people stating that the Raiders should bench him. Head coach Josh McDaniels recently responded to a question asking if he’d consider benching Carr for the final two games of the year, per NFL.com. […] The post Raiders’ Josh McDaniels’ eye-opening response to Derek Carr benching question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt LaFleur drops Packers’ David Bakhtiari injury update that will get Aaron Rodgers hyped
Matt LaFleur said he expects David Bakhtiari to return on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, per Matt Schneidman. The star offensive tackle has been out for a month after undergoing an appendectomy. This update is crucial for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive.
