Wichita, KS

Southwest Airlines cancels flights at Wichita airport Tuesday

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Southwest Airlines canceled 80% of its flights from Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport on Tuesday.

According to the airport, the following Southwest flights scheduled to depart were canceled:

  • Southwest flight 1819 to St. Louis 5 a.m.
  • Southwest flight 3333 to Denver 6 a.m.
  • Southwest flight 433 to Phoenix 12:25 p.m.
  • Southwest flight 1717 to Denver 3:05 p.m.

The only flight scheduled to depart is 1240 to St Louis at 6:10 p.m.

The following arrivals to the airport were canceled.

  • Southwest flight 433 from St. Louis at 11:50 a.m.
  • Southwest flight 2824 from Denver at 2:25 p.m.
  • Southwest flight 132 from St. Louis at 11:40 p.m.
  • Southwest flight 676 from Denver at 1:05 a.m.

The only flight that will arrive is 1240 from Phoenix at 5:40 p.m.

Passengers stuck in Wichita are looking for other ways to get home.

“We booked our vacation here in wonderful Wichita, and we had to get back because my wife has a very important job, that’s we’re gonna lose a lot of money. I have a special needs son I’m supposed to take care of this weekend. I’d like to sleep in my own bed, even though we love our in-laws, my in-laws, and we’re looking forward to not being here past January 1st because that’s when they said our flight’s gonna take off,” said Kevin Atkinson, traveling from Wichita.

“Southwest wouldn’t be able to get us home until the third of January. So, we checked around and went and got United for about five times as much,” said Tree Plumtree, traveling from Wichita.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people.

Great Bend men arrested after drugs, guns found in Lane County traffic stop

About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were canceled Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware , and 2,900 of those were Southwest Airlines.

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place.

Southwest pilots and flight attendants blamed antiquated crew-scheduling software and criticized company management.

