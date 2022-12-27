ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania rent has reportedly dropped in 2022

By Bill Shannon
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MPSf_0jvatidG00

(WTAJ)– Rent has dropped in Pennsylvania in 2022, a new report shows.

After two years of steady increases, rental prices are starting to decrease.

A team of analysts found that in the second half of 2022, rental prices dropped by nearly 10% in some states. Even with that decline, though, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment is still up 22% since 2020.

Pennsylvania’s average rent reaches $985. That includes a 17% increase in the past year, but a -3% since this past summer.

Florida and Wyoming are the two states where rent has increased the most since 2020. Rental prices have increased by 37% in Florida and 34% in Wyoming in the last two years. Maine and Rhode Island are the states where rent has decreased the most over the previous six months. Rent has dropped 9% in Maine and 7% in Rhode Island since June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 4

STFU
2d ago

Earlier today they said the rent in Pa has gone up but now they say it has gone down. They have no idea what the hell is going on.

Reply
3
Related
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023

(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cityandstatepa.com

Will 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes adult-use marijuana?

In an end-of-year series, City & State is revisiting some of our top stories of the year to see what’s happened since. Among them was an investigation into adult-use marijuana legalization, what neighboring states are doing and how Pennsylvania may be feeling the pressure to act. From May 2,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves

As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

What Pennsylvania residents Googled in 2022

(WHTM) — From health questions to searching the new Wordle every day, Pennsylvania residents have been busy searching for a vast array of different topics. Here are some of the most searched terms in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends Top general searches Top arts and entertainment searches Top health searches: Top games searches: Top law […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Gov. Wolf sending Pa. crews to help Buffalo’s snow removal

Pennsylvania road crews are heading to the Buffalo area to help with snow removal. Governor Tom Wolf made that announcement saying that snows like this can completely disrupt our lives. Pennsylvania is sending nine dump trucks with drivers and support crews to help Buffalo area crews clear some of the 4 feet of snow that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
parenthoodandpassports.com

Pennsylvania with Kids | 18 FUN Family-Friendly Things to Do in Pennsylvania This Winter

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. As wintertime arrives in Pennsylvania, you may be at a loss when it comes to ideas for traveling with children to the Keystone State. However, you’ll be glad to know there are many iconic family-friendly places to visit that will keep you and your kids entertained. With an array of fun things to do in Pennsylvania with kids, there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy – even when the bitter cold winter months set in.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Big state dollars for Bucks

Democratic lawmakers representing districts in Bucks County announced $5.8 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. State Reps. Tina Davis, John Galloway and Perry Warren joined Sen. Steve Santarsiero in announcing the following grants:. • $70,250 to the United American Muslim Association of NY Inc. for...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Most popular New Year’s resolution in Pennsylvania for 2023

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — What’s the most popular New Year’s resolution in Pennsylvania heading into 2023? Surprisingly, it’s not going to the gym or losing weight — it’s another kind of health. While things like going to the gym, losing weight, saving for a vacation, or a big purchase are pretty common, none of them […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Part 2: One-On-One with Gov. Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - After two terms in office, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is reflecting on his years in public service. From an unprecedented health crisis and criticism over lockdowns, to historic budget surpluses and praise over fiscal responsibility- it's hard to find a dull moment during his time as governor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Ames Department Stores announces its return in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Don't call it a comeback -- but the department store Ames says it's going to be returning this spring.The company says it'll reveal on its website where they're opening new locations, but one report says that the chain will open several stores here in Pennsylvania.This comes twenty years after the discount chain store went out of business. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's population plummets by 40,000 in a year

(The Center Square) – The American population might be growing, but Pennsylvania remains a leading state for Americans to flee, rather than stay. The commonwealth is one of 18 states to lose population in 2022, according to new data from the Census Bureau, and one of the worst performers. The data is confirmation of a long-running trend: Pennsylvania has a population problem, and the end isn’t yet in sight. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy