ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Atlanta, 7 p.m. South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Adirondack, 7...
Louisville visits No. 19 Kentucky after Tshiebwe’s 23-point game
Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky hosts the Louisville Cardinals after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 89-75 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with...
Enmanuel, college player with 1 arm, becomes an inspiration
Hansel Enmanuel paused for a moment and then reached for his left leg. “I’m going to show you something I haven’t shown nobody,” he said, slowly lifting the leg of his sweatpants until the leg is exposed to the thigh. “Look.”. He pointed to scar after...
Reunions, playoff implications abound as Jets visit Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith already checked off wins over the Chargers and Giants earlier this season, two of the teams he played for before arriving in Seattle. Next up on the docket might be the most important, even if Smith tried to downplay the significance of starting against the New York Jets with the Seahawks’ playoff hopes at stake.
Ceaser leads Buffalo against Michigan State after 25-point game
Buffalo Bulls (6-6) at Michigan State Spartans (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -16.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Michigan State Spartans after Devin Ceaser scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 129-62 win against the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos. The Spartans have gone 4-1 at home....
Despite losing streak, Bears see foundation taking shape
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are losing at a rate unlike any other team in the history of the founding NFL franchise. They also insist they have the right culture in place. They see a foundation being laid that will translate to better results in the not-too-distant future.
Ohio State, Georgia reloaded after losing stars to NFL draft
ATLANTA (AP) — Only months after Georgia defensive linemen and Ohio State wide receivers combined to fill five first-round slots in the NFL draft, those positions again boast top talent for the teams preparing to meet in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal. Georgia had three defensive linemen,...
Playoff positioning at stake when Bills and Bengals tangle
CINCINNATI (AP) — This was the dream scenario for the NFL’s schedule-makers: Two of the league’s hottest teams and flashiest quarterbacks facing off on the final Monday night of the season in a game thick with playoff drama. The Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) have...
Rosen, Binnington spark Blues to 3-1 win over Blackhawks
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Calle Rosen scored unassisted and Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Rosen’s goal in the second period snapped a 1-all tie and gave St. Louis victories in both...
Vasilevskiy helps Lightning beat Rangers in shootout
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves through overtime, Alex Killorn scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night. Tampa Bay won the shootout 2-1. Brayden Point scored in regulation and...
