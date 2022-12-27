ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

WATE

Cocke County community without water after deep freeze

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — People in Cocke County are feeling the impacts of issues related to water pipes freezing and bursting. The Del Rio community in Cocke County is dealing with a water shortage and a boil water advisory at this time. All of this resulted from issues caused by the deep freeze over […]
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Ridge Top Trail at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park

VONORE, Tenn. — Fort Loudoun State Historic Park covers 1,200 historic acres in Monroe County surrounded by Tellico Lake. According to the park's website, it's one of the earliest British fortifications on the western frontier built in 1756, and the fort was reconstructed during the Great Depression before being designated as National Historic Landmark in 1965.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Out of control’ brush fire tamed in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Madisonville in Monroe County on Thursday that spanned at least 20 acres. Monroe County Emergency Services officials called the fire “out of control” and urged people to avoid the area. As of 4:00 p.m., Notchey Creek...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Operation Get Jared Home

Community steps up to help after Hamblen County kids lose Christmas presents in fire. Officials with the East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department are asking people to pitch in to help save a family’s Christmas. East Hamblen Co. Fire Department asking for help saving family’s Christmas. Updated: 6...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

