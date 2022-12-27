Read full article on original website
Cocke County community without water after deep freeze
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — People in Cocke County are feeling the impacts of issues related to water pipes freezing and bursting. The Del Rio community in Cocke County is dealing with a water shortage and a boil water advisory at this time. All of this resulted from issues caused by the deep freeze over […]
