Brian Cross is back for more as he was named Teays Valley football coach Dec. 30, pending board approval Jan. 9. Cross has a 248-146 career record, leading programs at Andover Pymatuning Valley, Eastmoor Academy, Grove City, Canton McKinley, Olentangy Orange and Ready. He was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020. ...

ASHVILLE, OH ・ 16 MINUTES AGO