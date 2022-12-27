Read full article on original website
Related
Longtime Major League Baseball Outfielder Died On Monday
The baseball world is mourning the loss of a longtime outfielder who passed away this week. Fred Valentine, who played for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators, passed away on Monday. He was 87 years old. The Washington Nationals confirmed his passing in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. "We’re saddened...
Reds sign former Yankees catcher
Cincinatti announced Tuesday afternoon that is has signed catcher Austin Romine to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 2022 was busy for Romine. He started this season in Los Angeles after signing with the Angels in March. He...
Ex-Yankees pitcher joins former Mets starter Jacob deGrom with Rangers
Another pitcher for the Texas Rangers. The Rangers signed right hander Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year, $34 million deal with a third year vesting option and performance bonuses, the club announced Tuesday night. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eovaldi has spent the last four seasons with the...
Yardbarker
Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
Yardbarker
Phillies losing former All-Star to NL East rival
The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17M.
Yardbarker
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Mets designate pitcher for assignment
It’s time to make some room. The New York Mets have officially re-signed Adam Ottavino, and with that are designating right-hander William Woods for assignment, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. Woods made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves...
Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Baseball Admission
Deion Sanders has given his answer to an age-old question: What's the world's most difficult sport?. Sanders famously played both professional football and baseball. And as an elite athlete, he played a wide variety of sports throughout his life. Prime Time has named baseball as the hardest sport to master.
Yardbarker
Yankees face serious competition for blockbuster trade involving Bryan Reynolds
If the New York Yankees want to go with a blockbuster acquisition to fill their vacant left-field spot, they should look no further than Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reynolds requested a trade several weeks ago, but the Pirates have been cautious to deal him — they could end up acquiring a massive hall of prospects in exchange.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime MLB Outfielder
Longtime MLB outfielder Fred Valentine has passed away at 87 years old. Valentine appeared in 533 games through his seven-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators. Valentine was also a founding member of the MLB Players Alumni Association. The MLB world took to Twitter to react to...
Yardbarker
Yankees could strike deal with Diamondbacks for help in left field
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime option for general manager Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker
Yankees could fill left field with economical veteran
The New York Yankees may have to take a more economical approach toward filling the left field position. Having lost out on Michael Conforto, Michael Brantley, Andrew Benintendi, and others, general manager Brian Cashman could turn his attention toward the trade market for a player like Max Kepler or Bryan Reynolds.
Yardbarker
MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums
Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on defensive shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge of...
Red Sox Reportedly Did Not Make Formal Offer To Pitcher Who Wanted To Return
The Boston Red Sox did not make an offer to one of the members of last year's rotation despite having some interest in a reunion.
Yardbarker
Yankees Believe 'Nasty' Lefty Can Contribute in Bullpen Next Season
The Yankees said goodbye to one of their only left-handed relievers last week, designating Lucas Luetge for assignment in order to make room for Tommy Kahnle on the 40-man roster. It was a bit of a surprising move. Luetge posted a 2.71 ERA in 107 games over the last two...
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Nathan Eovaldi After Five Years With Red Sox
The Red Sox lost another member of the 2018 World Series team to free agency Tuesday night. Nathan Eovaldi reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, ending his five-year stint in Boston. The right-hander did face injuries during his time with the Red Sox, but he was...
Justin Verlander Posts Message on Instagram to New York Mets Fans
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander posted a message to Mets fans on his Instagram account late last week, after he faced the media in a press conference for the first time after agreeing to a two-year, $86.7 million contract to sign with the club earlier this month.
Angels News: Top Prospect Highlighted for Breakout Season
He had an impressive 2022 season in the minor leagues.
MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation
It’s definitely not abnormal for Major League Baseball to have to handle umpires retiring after the season. But following the 2022 MLB season, the league is facing an absolutely insane number of umpires retiring. As ESPN reports, ten different MLB umpires, including seven crew chiefs, are preparing to retire from their positions at the end Read more... The post MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Giants agree to three-year, $33M deal with Taylor Rogers
After his twin brother was acquired by the San Diego Padres earlier this year, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers joked that the NL West had become "the best looking division in baseball." He now can use the same line about his bullpen. The Giants have agreed to terms on a three-year,...
MLB Trade Rumors
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 1