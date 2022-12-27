ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Longtime Major League Baseball Outfielder Died On Monday

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a longtime outfielder who passed away this week. Fred Valentine, who played for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators, passed away on Monday. He was 87 years old. The Washington Nationals confirmed his passing in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. "We’re saddened...
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Reds sign former Yankees catcher

Cincinatti announced Tuesday afternoon that is has signed catcher Austin Romine to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 2022 was busy for Romine. He started this season in Los Angeles after signing with the Angels in March. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher joins former Mets starter Jacob deGrom with Rangers

Another pitcher for the Texas Rangers. The Rangers signed right hander Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year, $34 million deal with a third year vesting option and performance bonuses, the club announced Tuesday night. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eovaldi has spent the last four seasons with the...
Yardbarker

Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Phillies losing former All-Star to NL East rival

The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17M.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers

On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
NEW YORK STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Mets designate pitcher for assignment

It’s time to make some room. The New York Mets have officially re-signed Adam Ottavino, and with that are designating right-hander William Woods for assignment, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. Woods made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Baseball Admission

Deion Sanders has given his answer to an age-old question: What's the world's most difficult sport?. Sanders famously played both professional football and baseball. And as an elite athlete, he played a wide variety of sports throughout his life. Prime Time has named baseball as the hardest sport to master.
Yardbarker

Yankees face serious competition for blockbuster trade involving Bryan Reynolds

If the New York Yankees want to go with a blockbuster acquisition to fill their vacant left-field spot, they should look no further than Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reynolds requested a trade several weeks ago, but the Pirates have been cautious to deal him — they could end up acquiring a massive hall of prospects in exchange.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime MLB Outfielder

Longtime MLB outfielder Fred Valentine has passed away at 87 years old. Valentine appeared in 533 games through his seven-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators. Valentine was also a founding member of the MLB Players Alumni Association. The MLB world took to Twitter to react to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees could strike deal with Diamondbacks for help in left field

The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime option for general manager Brian Cashman.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Yankees could fill left field with economical veteran

The New York Yankees may have to take a more economical approach toward filling the left field position. Having lost out on Michael Conforto, Michael Brantley, Andrew Benintendi, and others, general manager Brian Cashman could turn his attention toward the trade market for a player like Max Kepler or Bryan Reynolds.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums

Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on defensive shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge of...
Yardbarker

Yankees Believe 'Nasty' Lefty Can Contribute in Bullpen Next Season

The Yankees said goodbye to one of their only left-handed relievers last week, designating Lucas Luetge for assignment in order to make room for Tommy Kahnle on the 40-man roster. It was a bit of a surprising move. Luetge posted a 2.71 ERA in 107 games over the last two...
The Comeback

MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation

It’s definitely not abnormal for Major League Baseball to have to handle umpires retiring after the season. But following the 2022 MLB season, the league is facing an absolutely insane number of umpires retiring. As ESPN reports, ten different MLB umpires, including seven crew chiefs, are preparing to retire from their positions at the end Read more... The post MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Giants agree to three-year, $33M deal with Taylor Rogers

After his twin brother was acquired by the San Diego Padres earlier this year, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers joked that the NL West had become "the best looking division in baseball." He now can use the same line about his bullpen. The Giants have agreed to terms on a three-year,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
