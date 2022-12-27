Read full article on original website
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion
Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to Tesla’s board accusing Elon Musk of ‘unavoidable conflicts’ at Twitter and possible ‘misappropriation of corporate assets’
Warren also expressed her concern over how the carmaker’s board is dealing with Musk since he became Twitter’s CEO.
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Bill Gates says Elon Musk is taking a 'seat-of-the-pants' approach to decision-making at Twitter
Bill Gates said Twitter was "stirring things up" and decisions at the company were not made by a broad group of people, per the Financial Times.
Former Twitter safety chief concedes censoring Hunter Biden laptop story was a 'mistake'
Twitter's former head of trust and safety joined others associated with the company who have zinged the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story as a mistake.
Meta will pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of sharing users' data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica
The settlement is "the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action," lawyers for the plaintiffs said.
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,.
Snap up Tesla shares if Elon Musk's chaotic Twitter takeover drags the stock below $125, a veteran strategist says
Elon Musk's Twitter saga could make Tesla stock a bargain if it falls to $125, a trading strategist said. Tesla has tanked 38% since Musk bought Twitter, which is seen as a distraction for the EV maker's CEO. "It's a momentum name, it was a high valuation, and Musk lost...
Who Is Caroline Ellison, Stanford Grad and Former CEO of Alameda Research?
Ellison joined the Alameda team as a trader in 2018 and became its co-CEO in 2021. She now faces seven counts related to fraud and money laundering.
Three ways metaverse is taking over reality as Mark Zuckerberg plans for you to spend most of your time in a headset
META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has big plans for the metaverse and thinks humans will spend most of their time there in the near future. The tech billionaire is betting that the metaverse will increasingly play a large role in everyday life in the next decade, so The U.S. Sun has rounded up some examples of how it's already encroaching on reality.
Elon Musk lost the title of richest person in the world
Elon Musk became the richest in the world last year after his net worth exceeded Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, but his Tesla shares have since fallen.
The richest woman in Palo Alto, California
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Elon Musk tells Jack Dorsey ‘most important data’ was hidden as former CEO asks for release of ‘Twitter Files’
Elon Musk told Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey that there was allegedly important data being hidden from the former CEO during his tenure at the helm of the social media company after Mr Dorsey had called for “full transparency” around the so-called “Twitter Files”.On Wednesday, Mr Dorsey responded to a tweet from Mr Musk and asked him to publish all data from the microblogging platform, uncensored, in a Wikileaks-style dump. “If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions?” tweeted...
Observer
As Tesla Shares Tank, Investors Are Urging Elon Musk to Commit Himself to the Company
Tesla’s stock continues to plummet, with the electric car company poised to end 2022 as its worst year on record, and shareholders are calling on Elon Musk to redirect his attention away from Twitter and begin regaining investor confidence. Tesla shares have fallen 69 percent in 2022, with a...
MSNBC
Elizabeth Warren pinches Musk’s pressure point with Tesla letter
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., isn’t drinking Elon Musk’s Kool-Aid like some of her Republican colleagues in Congress. And on Sunday, Warren sent a letter to the chair of Tesla’s board of directors sounding the alarm about a widely held belief that Musk is misusing Tesla by leveraging it to build up Twitter.
