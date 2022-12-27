ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case

Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Palo Alto, California

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
PALO ALTO, CA
The Independent

Elon Musk tells Jack Dorsey ‘most important data’ was hidden as former CEO asks for release of ‘Twitter Files’

Elon Musk told Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey that there was allegedly important data being hidden from the former CEO during his tenure at the helm of the social media company after Mr Dorsey had called for “full transparency” around the so-called “Twitter Files”.On Wednesday, Mr Dorsey responded to a tweet from Mr Musk and asked him to publish all data from the microblogging platform, uncensored, in a Wikileaks-style dump. “If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions?” tweeted...
MSNBC

Elizabeth Warren pinches Musk’s pressure point with Tesla letter

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., isn’t drinking Elon Musk’s Kool-Aid like some of her Republican colleagues in Congress. And on Sunday, Warren sent a letter to the chair of Tesla’s board of directors sounding the alarm about a widely held belief that Musk is misusing Tesla by leveraging it to build up Twitter.

