Vandals scrawled a pro-abortion message on an Atlanta church once helmed by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., federal authorities said. Now, there’s a $10,000 reward. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to identify a group of people suspected of vandalizing the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, now led by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). The agency’s Atlanta office released photos and surveillance video from the July 3 incident on Thursday, Dec. 29.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO