Driver identified in fatal I-75 wreck on Christmas Eve in Bibb County

Authorities have identified a Macon man who died after a crash on I-75 around 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Jerome Jarrell, 41, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup north on I-75 near the Rocky Creek Road on-ramp when he crashed into the center barrier and went off of the highway onto the right shoulder, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s press release.

Jarrell was pronounced dead at the scene by Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. No one else was injured in the wreck.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.