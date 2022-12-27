Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy gets testy with reporter after bowl loss: 'Don't be an a--'
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy snapped at a reporter following Tuesday night's loss to Wisconsin when asked about potential staff changes in the offseason.
What Oklahoma Punter Michael Turk Thinks About Being 'The Cheeziest'
The Sooners' senior landed the big prize of the week: an NIL deal that includes a stay in the Cheez Suite.
Shough leads Texas Tech over Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech’s first-year coach had a great day. Joey McGuire got a new contract with a hefty raise before leading the Red Raiders to a 42-25 victory over Mississippi in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. “It’s a pretty awesome day,” McGuire said. “I really do love this place, love this team, love the school, love everything about Texas Tech ... we’ll work every single day to reach our goals at Texas Tech.” Tyler Shough threw for 242 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores as Texas Tech took advantage of three early turnovers to build a big lead and held on for the victory.
Former Sooner Myles Tease signs with Tulsa Oilers Football
The Tulsa native played high school football at Booker T. Washington High School and was an All-District performer his senior year.
MLive.com
‘A lineman in a QB’s body’: TCU’s Max Duggan presents problem for Michigan
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TCU’s Max Duggan is 100 pounds lighter than the typical offensive lineman and has been a quarterback his entire football career. But don’t let those minor details confuse you. “Our offensive line coach said that he’s an offensive lineman in a quarterback’s body. And that’s...
Texas Tech, Ole Miss Honor Mike Leach at Texas Bowl
The late Mississippi State coach led the Red Raiders to five bowl wins in 10 seasons.
Sooners Guard Grant Sherfield named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week
After an already successful weekend at the Jumpman Invitational, Oklahoma Sooners guard Grant Sherfield is still reaping the benefits of his fantastic performance against the Florida Gators. The transfer from Wichita, KS has been named a Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, along with Kansas State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin.
Longhorns Notebook: Quinn Ewers Impresses, Defense Struggles in Alamo Bowl Loss
Three key takeaways from the Longhorns' Alamo Bowl loss to the Huskies.
Ole Miss faces Texas Tech in Texas Bowl, looking to end skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Ole Miss looks to end a disappointing season on a positive note Wednesday night when the Rebels meet Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl. Ole Miss (8-4) opened the season with seven straight wins and climbed to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll before dropping four of its last five games — including its final three.
Texas QB Quinn Ewers Can Prove Worth With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington
Quinn Ewers could set the tone for 2023 with a performance to remember to close out 2022.
Sooners to honor Mike Leach with helmet decal for Cheez-It Bowl
The college football world was stunned by the sudden passing of longtime coach Mike Leach. Though the majority of his career was spent as the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, his one year in Norman sent ripple effects through the Oklahoma Sooners and beyond. His...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys LOOK: ‘Artic’ Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature
The Dallas Cowboys are on a short week after gaining one of their biggest wins over their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. A statement game featured a come-from-behind effort by the Cowboys as they topped their rival 37-34. Yet despite the big victory, Dallas has little time to celebrate as they will face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
