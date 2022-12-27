ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shough leads Texas Tech over Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech’s first-year coach had a great day. Joey McGuire got a new contract with a hefty raise before leading the Red Raiders to a 42-25 victory over Mississippi in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. “It’s a pretty awesome day,” McGuire said. “I really do love this place, love this team, love the school, love everything about Texas Tech ... we’ll work every single day to reach our goals at Texas Tech.” Tyler Shough threw for 242 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores as Texas Tech took advantage of three early turnovers to build a big lead and held on for the victory.
LUBBOCK, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys LOOK: ‘Artic’ Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature

The Dallas Cowboys are on a short week after gaining one of their biggest wins over their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. A statement game featured a come-from-behind effort by the Cowboys as they topped their rival 37-34. Yet despite the big victory, Dallas has little time to celebrate as they will face the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy