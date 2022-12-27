Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Who Is Teddi Wright Dating? Updates on ‘The Bachelor’ Alum’s Relationship Status After Andrew Split
Cuffing season? Bachelor in Paradise alum Teddi Wright hinted that she’s in a relationship after posting a photo with a man on December 27, 2022. Keep reading to find out who Teddi is dating!. Who Is Teddi Wright Dating?. The Bachelor alum soft launched her potential new man via...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. “It had to do with Chase, y’all,” Savannah, 25, explained during the...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Ice-T And Coco Austin Defend Viral Video of 7-Year-Old Daughter Amid Backlash
The reality star insists that Chanel’s dance moves were only "making fun of a character from Bob's Burgers."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
90 Day Fiance’s Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Are Parents! See Baby Nicolas’ Cutest Pictures
90 Day Fiancé stars Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojerare officially parents after welcoming baby No. 1, an adorable son named Nicolas Antonio, on December 3, 2022. “We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is,” the new mom announced on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for all the well wishes and messages.”
